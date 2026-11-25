Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New train connects Ayodhya-Janakpur, easing pilgrim travel.

Janakpur reveres Mata Sita and Ramayana connections.

Janaki Temple, Vivah Mandap, ponds are key attractions.

Experience Mithila culture and plan a travel budget.

Janakpur in Nepal is an important religious destination associated with Mata Sita and the Ramayana. Revered as her birthplace, the city attracts devotees from India who visit its temples, sacred ponds and sites connected with the wedding of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. With the introduction of the new Ayodhya-Jan akpur direct train service, travelling between these two important religious destinations is set to become easier for Indian pilgrims.

Located in Nepal's Madhesh Province, close to the Indian border, Janakpur is known for its religious significance, rich Mithila culture, traditional artwork and local cuisine. From the famous Janaki Temple to Ram-Sita Vivah Mandap and Dhanushadham, the city has several attractions worth exploring. Travellers can plan a five-day trip covering four nights in Janakpur with an estimated on-ground budget of Rs 5,500 to Rs 9,800 per person, excluding train tickets.

Janaki Temple: Seek Blessings At The Famous Nau Lakha Mandir

The first place to include in your Janakpur itinerary is the famous Janaki Temple, dedicated to Mata Sita. Also known as Nau Lakha Mandir, it is one of the city's most prominent religious landmarks and attracts devotees throughout the year.

The temple was constructed in 1910 by Queen Vrishabhanu Kunwari of Tikamgarh, with an estimated expenditure of nine lakh rupees at the time. Built using white marble, the three-storey structure features a combination of Mughal, Rajput and Mithila architectural styles. It has 60 rooms, colourful glasswork, intricate carvings and religious paintings. The temple's evening aarti is another experience visitors can include in their itinerary.

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Ram-Sita Vivah Mandap: Visit The Sacred Wedding Site

Another important attraction in Janakpur is Ram-Sita Vivah Mandap, situated close to Janaki Temple. According to religious beliefs, this is the place where Lord Ram and Mata Sita got married.

The site commemorates the wedding described in the Ramayana. According to the epic, King Janak organised a swayamvar for Mata Sita, during which Lord Ram lifted and broke Lord Shiva's bow, winning her hand in marriage. The mandap has colourful paintings, religious figures and decorative architectural elements.

The place holds special significance during Vivah Panchami, celebrated in November or December. During this festival, devotees gather to participate in religious ceremonies, processions, music and cultural programmes recreating the divine wedding.

Ganga Sagar: Explore The Sacred Pond

Ganga Sagar is another significant religious attraction located near Janaki Temple. The pond is associated with the wedding traditions of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. According to local beliefs, water from the River Ganga was brought here for the wedding rituals.

The pond continues to attract devotees who visit to offer prayers and participate in religious ceremonies. It also becomes an important gathering place during festivals such as Chhath and Vivah Panchami. Travellers can explore the surrounding ghats and experience the city's religious atmosphere.

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Dhanush Sagar And Dhanushadham: Explore Places Linked To Lord Ram

Travellers interested in exploring more places associated with the Ramayana can also visit Dhanush Sagar and Dhanushadham. Dhanush Sagar is a sacred pond linked to the story of Lord Ram breaking Lord Shiva's bow.

Located approximately 20 kilometres from Janakpur, Dhanushadham is another important religious destination. According to local beliefs, a part of Lord Shiva's bow fell at this location after Lord Ram broke it during Mata Sita's swayamvar. The site is visited by devotees who wish to explore more places connected with the Ramayana.

Travellers can hire local transport or use shared vehicles to reach Dhanushadham. It is advisable to keep a few hours aside for this excursion.

Explore Mithila Art And Local Culture

Apart from its temples and religious attractions, Janakpur is also known for its vibrant Mithila culture. Traditional Mithila art, associated with religious stories, nature and rural life, is an important part of the city's identity.

Visitors can explore colourful paintings on walls, paper and fabrics, along with traditional artwork and handicrafts available in local markets. The city also offers an opportunity to experience Maithili language, folk music, regional traditions and local cuisine.

Travellers can purchase locally made paintings and handicrafts as souvenirs. Exploring the markets is also a good way to experience Janakpur beyond its religious attractions.

How To Reach Janakpur From Ayodhya By Train?

The new Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal is expected to make religious travel between the two destinations more convenient. The approximately 604-kilometre rail route connects two important places associated with the Ramayana tradition, with a journey time of around 19 hours.

Regular passenger operations are scheduled to begin on November 28, 2026. The train will operate once a week in each direction. Train number 15596 will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 PM and reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 PM on Tuesday, Nepal time.

For the return journey, train number 15595 will leave Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 1:10 PM, Nepal time, and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 AM on Sunday. The route includes important stations such as Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

Since the train operates weekly, travellers should plan their stay according to its schedule. Those departing from Ayodhya on Monday will reach Janakpur on Tuesday and can return on Saturday, making it suitable for a four-night stay. Check the latest timetable, ticket availability and class-wise fares through IRCTC before booking.

Janakpur Trip Budget: How Much Will You Spend?

A visit to Janakpur can be planned economically by choosing budget accommodation, eating at local eateries and using shared transport for sightseeing. Here is an estimated budget for a five-day, four-night trip, assuming two travellers share a room.

Accommodation: Approximately Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,600 per person for four nights in budget accommodation on a twin-sharing basis.

Approximately Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,600 per person for four nights in budget accommodation on a twin-sharing basis. Food: Around Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500 per person for meals, local food and refreshments during the trip.

Around Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500 per person for meals, local food and refreshments during the trip. Local Transport: Approximately Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 per person for sightseeing and the Dhanushadham excursion, depending on the transport selected.

Approximately Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 per person for sightseeing and the Dhanushadham excursion, depending on the transport selected. Miscellaneous Expenses: Keep around Rs 300 to Rs 500 for temple offerings and other small expenses.

Keep around Rs 300 to Rs 500 for temple offerings and other small expenses. Total Estimated On-Ground Budget: Rs 5,900 to Rs 9,800 per person.

The train ticket cost is additional and will depend on the selected travel class and applicable charges. Shopping and personal expenses are also not included in this estimate.

Important Travel Tips For Indian Tourists

Indian citizens do not require a visa to visit Nepal. However, travellers should carry valid identification documents accepted for travel between the two countries. An original passport or Election Commission-issued Voter ID is advisable.

It is also useful to carry Nepali currency for local shopping, food and transport expenses. Travellers should book accommodation in advance, particularly during Vivah Panchami and other major religious festivals, when the number of visitors increases.

Keep some money aside for local transport, food and shopping rather than spending the entire budget on accommodation.