Budget Traveller | Explore Meghalaya And Kaziranga With A 7-Day Tour Under Rs 56,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Independent travel costs less, requiring careful separate budgeting.

Looking for a New Year getaway that combines misty hills, spectacular waterfalls, picturesque villages and wildlife? Meghalaya and Assam offer a mix of natural beauty and cultural experiences, making them an appealing choice for travellers planning a holiday in Northeast India. A six-night, seven-day New Year Special Meghalaya & Kaziranga Bliss package has been advertised by IRCTC Tourism at a starting price of Rs 55,500 per person. Listed under package code NLA180, the tour covers Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnong and Kaziranga, with the opportunity to explore the region's scenic landscapes and wildlife. For travellers planning their expenses, the advertised fare is a useful starting point. However, the overall trip cost will depend on the package inclusions, meals, optional activities and personal spending.

Meghalaya And Kaziranga Tour Package

The advertised package combines popular attractions in Meghalaya with a wildlife experience in Assam. Here are the key details:

Package Name: New Year Special Meghalaya & Kaziranga Bliss

New Year Special Meghalaya & Kaziranga Bliss Tour Operator: IRCTC Tourism

IRCTC Tourism Package Code: NLA180

NLA180 Duration: Six nights and seven days

Six nights and seven days Destinations: Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnong and Kaziranga

Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnong and Kaziranga Starting Price: Rs 55,500 per person

The starting price should not be treated as an all-inclusive final cost without checking the detailed itinerary. Travellers should verify the departure date, accommodation, transport, meals, sightseeing arrangements and additional charges before booking.

How Much Does A Meghalaya And Kaziranga Trip Cost?

The cost of a seven-day holiday in Northeast India depends on whether you book an organised tour or plan the trip independently. An organised package may simplify arrangements, while independent travel can offer greater flexibility over accommodation, food and sightseeing. For the advertised package, travellers can keep an additional amount aside for expenses that may not be covered by the fare.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Best Sunset Views In India: 12 Picture-Perfect Spots And Estimated Trip Costs

Estimated Budget For A Seven-Day Trip

Tour Package: Rs 55,500 per person onwards.

Rs 55,500 per person onwards. Additional Meals And Refreshments: Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000.

Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000. Personal Expenses And Shopping: Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000.

Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000. Optional Activities And Entry Fees: Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000.

Based on these indicative estimates, the average budget for the advertised package could be around Rs 65,000 per person, excluding any additional transfers or major activities not included in the fare. These figures are planning estimates, not confirmed charges. Your actual expenditure may be lower or higher depending on what the package covers and how much you spend during the trip.

Average Cost Of Independent Trip

Travellers arranging the holiday independently should budget separately for flights or train journeys, accommodation, intercity transport, food, sightseeing and wildlife activities. For a six-night, seven-day trip, a provisional budget of Rs 25,000-Rs 45,000 per person may be used for economical planning, assuming shared accommodation, advance transport bookings and limited paid activities. This is an indicative estimate, not a live fare quotation, and excludes unusually expensive travel dates or luxury stays. Flights, long-distance transfers and the cost of reaching Kaziranga can significantly affect the final amount. Travellers departing from distant cities should calculate transport costs before comparing an independent itinerary with the advertised package.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Want A Cheap Holiday? Explore Jaipur, Goa, Rishikesh And More Under Rs 15,000

What To Explore In Meghalaya And Kaziranga

Shillong: Discover The 'Scotland Of The East'

Shillong, Meghalaya's capital, is known for its rolling hills, pine-covered landscapes, viewpoints and lively local culture. Travellers can explore local markets, lakes and nearby natural attractions while sampling regional food. The city also works as a base for excursions to other parts of Meghalaya. To keep expenses under control, group nearby attractions together and check local transport fares before setting out.

Cherrapunjee: Explore Waterfalls And Green Valleys

Cherrapunjee, also known as Sohra, is famous for its dramatic cliffs, caves, lush valleys and waterfalls. Nohkalikai Falls, Seven Sisters Falls and Mawsmai Cave are among the region's best-known attractions. Nature lovers and photographers can enjoy the landscape, although weather conditions may affect visibility and waterfall views. Travellers planning an independent visit should account for local transport and any applicable entry fees.

Mawlynnong: Experience Meghalaya's Village Life

Mawlynnong is known for its clean surroundings, village pathways and community-led approach to cleanliness. Visitors can explore its green surroundings and experience a quieter side of Meghalaya away from busy tourist centres. The wider region is also known for living root bridges, which demonstrate traditional Khasi techniques of guiding tree roots into natural structures. Check the travel itinerary to see whether nearby attractions are included or require an additional excursion.

Kaziranga National Park: Discover Assam's Wildlife

Kaziranga National Park is one of India's best-known wildlife destinations and is famous for the greater one-horned rhinoceros. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is also home to elephants, wild water buffaloes, swamp deer and numerous bird species. A safari can be a highlight for wildlife enthusiasts, but availability, seasonal access and charges should be confirmed in advance. Animal sightings are never guaranteed, and visitors should follow park rules during wildlife excursions.

Why Should You Visit Meghalaya And Kaziranga?

The biggest attraction of this trip is the variety of experiences it offers. Meghalaya brings together waterfalls, hills, caves and picturesque villages, while Kaziranga offers a chance to explore Assam's distinctive grasslands and wildlife. The combination makes the region appealing to families, couples, groups of friends and nature enthusiasts looking for something beyond a conventional city holiday. The seven-day duration also allows travellers to explore multiple destinations in one trip. The New Year period can be an attractive time for a holiday, but travellers should check weather conditions, road accessibility and the availability of sightseeing activities before finalising their plans.

How To Explore Northeast India On A Budget

Travellers can reduce expenses by planning transport and accommodation carefully and checking which activities are included in their itinerary.

Book Transport Early: Compare available fares and travel dates before confirming tickets.

Compare available fares and travel dates before confirming tickets. Share Accommodation: Travelling with friends or family can reduce the cost per person when rooms are shared.

Travelling with friends or family can reduce the cost per person when rooms are shared. Plan Sightseeing Efficiently: Group attractions in the same area to limit unnecessary travel.

Group attractions in the same area to limit unnecessary travel. Budget For Meals: Set aside money for lunches, snacks and refreshments if these are not included in the package.

Set aside money for lunches, snacks and refreshments if these are not included in the package. Check Activity Charges: Confirm safari fees, boat rides, entry tickets and optional excursions in advance.

Confirm safari fees, boat rides, entry tickets and optional excursions in advance. Keep An Emergency Fund: Unexpected transfers, weather-related changes and other additional expenses can affect the overall budget.

Travellers should also confirm the exact inclusions of an organised package before comparing it with independent travel. A lower headline price does not necessarily mean a cheaper holiday if several major expenses have to be paid separately.

How To Book The Meghalaya And Kaziranga Tour

Travellers interested in the New Year Special Meghalaya & Kaziranga Bliss package can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website. Before booking, verify the available departure dates, final fare, accommodation category, meal plan, transport arrangements, sightseeing schedule and cancellation policy. Confirm whether wildlife safari charges and other optional activities are included. With an advertised starting price of Rs 55,500 per person, the package provides a reference point for planning a seven-day Northeast India holiday. Comparing the inclusions with your preferred travel style and estimated independent costs can help you choose the option that best fits your budget.