It is a 5-day, 4-night rail tour from Varanasi to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, including an opportunity to explore Jammu. This package offers a spiritual pilgrimage experience with IRCTC Tourism.
Budget Traveller | Explore Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra And Jammu In 5 Days Under Rs 12,000
Budget Traveller | Planning a Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage from Varanasi? Explore IRCTC Tourism's 5-day, 4-night package starting at Rs 11,540 per person. Check fares, itinerary and booking details.
- IRCTC offers five-day Vaishno Devi tour from Varanasi.
- Package costs Rs 11,540 per person via rail.
- Trip covers shrine, Jammu; prepare for uphill journey.
- Book via IRCTC website, confirm details before payment.
A visit to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir is among the most popular spiritual journeys in India, attracting devotees throughout the year. For those planning a pilgrimage from Varanasi, IRCTC Tourism is offering a five-day, four-night tour package with fares starting at Rs 11,540 per person. The journey includes a visit to the revered shrine in Katra, with an opportunity to explore Jammu as well.
Listed under package code NLR022, the tour is planned as a rail journey from Varanasi. It offers a budget-friendly option for devotees looking to combine a religious visit with a short getaway. Here are the package details, estimated expenses and booking information you should know before planning the trip.
SEEK THE BLESSINGS OF MATA VAISHNO DEVI! Embark on a divine journey to the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, with visits to Jammu and Katra, and experience a spiritually enriching pilgrimage with IRCTC Tourism. Book now! https://t.co/LENroo2O4g (Package Code=NLR022) @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @incredibleindia @mygovindia #Travel #TravelIndia— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 14, 2026
Mata Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Price And Duration
The advertised starting fare is Rs 11,540 per person for a four-night, five-day journey. Here are the key details travellers should know before planning their trip:
- Package Price: Rs 11,540 onwards per person
- Duration: 4 Nights / 5 Days
- Departure City: Varanasi
- Main Destination: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra
- Package Code: NLR022
- Travel Mode: Rail
- Train Number: 12237 / 12238
The advertised fare is subject to availability and booking conditions. Travellers should check the final price before making a reservation.
Places To Explore During The Trip
The primary attraction of this journey is the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, located in the Trikuta Hills. It is among India's most visited pilgrimage destinations and attracts devotees throughout the year.
The pilgrimage begins from Katra, which serves as the base town for the shrine. From here, devotees undertake an uphill journey to Bhawan, where the holy cave shrine is located.
Apart from the religious visit, travellers can also explore Jammu, depending on the sightseeing arrangements and schedule mentioned in the final itinerary.
How Much Budget Should You Keep For The Trip?
With a starting fare of Rs 11,540 per person, this package offers an option for travellers looking for an economical pilgrimage from Varanasi.
However, the actual trip expenditure may differ depending on personal preferences and additional expenses. Travellers should keep some extra money aside for refreshments, local purchases, additional transportation and other personal requirements.
It is also advisable to check whether meals, accommodation and local transfers are included in the advertised package price.
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Things To Keep In Mind Before Planning The Vaishno Devi Yatra
The pilgrimage involves an uphill journey, so travellers should prepare accordingly. Comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and essential medicines are important, particularly for those who may find long walks physically demanding.
Before booking, check the accommodation arrangements, meal inclusions, sightseeing schedule and local transportation facilities.
The package advertisement also mentions the need to confirm train tickets. Travellers should therefore verify train availability and the final booking amount before making their plans.
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How To Book The Mata Vaishno Devi Tour Package?
Travellers interested in this five-day pilgrimage can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website and search for package code NLR022.
The website provides the latest information about availability, itinerary, inclusions and booking conditions. Since Rs 11,540 is the advertised starting fare, check the final payable amount before confirming your reservation.
Disclaimer: The package details and fares mentioned are based on the advertised information by IRCTC Tourism and are subject to change depending on availability and booking conditions. Travellers are advised to check the official website for the latest prices, inclusions and itinerary before making a reservation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the IRCTC tour package to Mata Vaishno Devi?
How much does the Mata Vaishno Devi tour package cost and what is its duration?
The tour package starts from Rs 11,540 per person. It is a 4-night, 5-day journey. The advertised fare is subject to availability and booking conditions.
How can I book this Mata Vaishno Devi tour package?
You can book the package by visiting the official IRCTC Tourism website. Search for the package code NLR022 to find availability, itinerary, and booking conditions.
Which destinations are covered in the Mata Vaishno Devi tour package?
The primary destination is the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine located in Katra. The package also includes an opportunity to explore Jammu.
What should travelers keep in mind for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage?
Travelers should prepare for an uphill journey with comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. It's advisable to check accommodation, meals, sightseeing, and local transportation inclusions beforehand.