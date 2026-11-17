Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC offers five-day Vaishno Devi tour from Varanasi.

Package costs Rs 11,540 per person via rail.

Trip covers shrine, Jammu; prepare for uphill journey.

Book via IRCTC website, confirm details before payment.

A visit to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir is among the most popular spiritual journeys in India, attracting devotees throughout the year. For those planning a pilgrimage from Varanasi, IRCTC Tourism is offering a five-day, four-night tour package with fares starting at Rs 11,540 per person. The journey includes a visit to the revered shrine in Katra, with an opportunity to explore Jammu as well.

Listed under package code NLR022, the tour is planned as a rail journey from Varanasi. It offers a budget-friendly option for devotees looking to combine a religious visit with a short getaway. Here are the package details, estimated expenses and booking information you should know before planning the trip.

SEEK THE BLESSINGS OF MATA VAISHNO DEVI! Embark on a divine journey to the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, with visits to Jammu and Katra, and experience a spiritually enriching pilgrimage with IRCTC Tourism. Book now! https://t.co/LENroo2O4g (Package Code=NLR022) @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @incredibleindia @mygovindia #Travel #TravelIndia — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 14, 2026

Mata Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Price And Duration

The advertised starting fare is Rs 11,540 per person for a four-night, five-day journey. Here are the key details travellers should know before planning their trip:

Package Price: Rs 11,540 onwards per person

Rs 11,540 onwards per person Duration: 4 Nights / 5 Days

4 Nights / 5 Days Departure City: Varanasi

Varanasi Main Destination: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra Package Code: NLR022

NLR022 Travel Mode: Rail

Rail Train Number: 12237 / 12238

The advertised fare is subject to availability and booking conditions. Travellers should check the final price before making a reservation.

Places To Explore During The Trip

The primary attraction of this journey is the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, located in the Trikuta Hills. It is among India's most visited pilgrimage destinations and attracts devotees throughout the year.

The pilgrimage begins from Katra, which serves as the base town for the shrine. From here, devotees undertake an uphill journey to Bhawan, where the holy cave shrine is located.

Apart from the religious visit, travellers can also explore Jammu, depending on the sightseeing arrangements and schedule mentioned in the final itinerary.

How Much Budget Should You Keep For The Trip?

With a starting fare of Rs 11,540 per person, this package offers an option for travellers looking for an economical pilgrimage from Varanasi.

However, the actual trip expenditure may differ depending on personal preferences and additional expenses. Travellers should keep some extra money aside for refreshments, local purchases, additional transportation and other personal requirements.

It is also advisable to check whether meals, accommodation and local transfers are included in the advertised package price.

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Things To Keep In Mind Before Planning The Vaishno Devi Yatra

The pilgrimage involves an uphill journey, so travellers should prepare accordingly. Comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and essential medicines are important, particularly for those who may find long walks physically demanding.

Before booking, check the accommodation arrangements, meal inclusions, sightseeing schedule and local transportation facilities.

The package advertisement also mentions the need to confirm train tickets. Travellers should therefore verify train availability and the final booking amount before making their plans.

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How To Book The Mata Vaishno Devi Tour Package?

Travellers interested in this five-day pilgrimage can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website and search for package code NLR022.

The website provides the latest information about availability, itinerary, inclusions and booking conditions. Since Rs 11,540 is the advertised starting fare, check the final payable amount before confirming your reservation.