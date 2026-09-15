Budget Traveller | Explore Maharashtra’s 10 Famous Ganesh Temples Under Rs 7,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra offers budget-friendly Ganesh temple tours for 2026.

Pilgrimage highlights: Ashtavinayak circuit, Mumbai, Konkan coast temples.

Festival begins September 14; Anant Chaturdashi on 25th.

Shared transport, simple stays minimise overall pilgrimage expenses.

Ganesh Chaturthi is an ideal time to explore Maharashtra’s famous Ganesh temples without stretching your travel budget. In 2026, the festival begins on September 14, while Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 25. From Pune’s eight-temple Ashtavinayak circuit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak and coastal Ganpatipule, devotees can plan anything from a one-day city visit to a two- or three-day pilgrimage. Budget travellers should compare shared cabs, state buses, trains and simple accommodation before booking. Here are 10 prominent shrines, along with practical cost estimates, travel pointers and low-cost ways to make the most of the journey.

Budget Guide For Maharashtra’s Ganesh Temple Trail

The Ashtavinayak temples are spread across Pune, Raigad, and nearby districts, so visiting all eight in one day can be tiring and expensive. A two- or three-day trip from Pune is a more practical option.

Shared vehicle or budget group tour: Approximately Rs 2,500–Rs 4,500 per person for local travel, depending on the group size and itinerary.

Budget accommodation: Around Rs 700–Rs 1,500 per person per night for basic lodges, dharamshalas, or shared rooms.

Simple meals: Approximately Rs 300–Rs 600 per person per day.

Estimated two-day Ashtavinayak budget: Rs 4,000–Rs 7,000 per person, excluding travel to Pune.

Travellers using public transport can reduce costs, but direct buses may not connect every temple conveniently. A shared taxi or group vehicle is often more efficient for completing the circuit. The traditional route begins and ends at Morgaon, covering the temples in a prescribed sequence.

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Ashtavinayak Temples To Visit

1. Mayureshwar Temple, Morgaon

Located in Pune district, the Mayureshwar Temple is traditionally considered the first and final stop of the Ashtavinayak pilgrimage. Its importance in the circuit makes it a natural starting point for devotees.

Budget tip: Morgaon can be included on the first day of a shared Ashtavinayak trip. Keep approximately ₹500–₹800 aside for local transport, food and basic offerings.

2. Siddhivinayak Temple, Siddhatek

The Siddhivinayak shrine at Siddhatek is associated with the second stage of the traditional Ashtavinayak route. Situated near the Bhima River, the temple offers a quieter pilgrimage experience compared with the larger city shrines.

Budget tip: Travellers should preferably visit Siddhatek as part of a shared vehicle route, as public transport connections may require changes and additional waiting time.

3. Ballaleshwar Temple, Pali

The Ballaleshwar Temple in Pali, Raigad district, is dedicated to Ganesha and is linked to the legend of his devotee Ballal. It is one of the eight important temples included in the Ashtavinayak yatra.

Budget tip: Pali can be covered with Mahad in the same travel plan. A basic meal and local transport may cost around ₹300–₹600 per person, depending on the itinerary.

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4. Varadvinayak Temple, Mahad

Mahad’s Varadvinayak Temple is another prominent Ashtavinayak shrine. Its relatively peaceful surroundings make it a suitable stop for devotees who want to spend time in prayer without the crowds of Mumbai or Pune.

Budget tip: Travellers can save money by staying in nearby budget lodges or returning to a central town rather than booking expensive accommodation close to every temple.

5. Chintamani Temple, Theur

The Chintamani Temple at Theur is located in Pune district and is among the most significant shrines on the Ashtavinayak route. Its proximity to Pune makes it convenient for a short pilgrimage or a day trip.

Budget tip: Theur can be visited using local buses or shared vehicles from Pune. A one-day visit may cost approximately ₹500–₹1,000 per person, including transport and meals.

6. Girijatmaj Temple, Lenyadri

The Girijatmaj Temple at Lenyadri is situated within a rock-cut cave complex. Devotees need to climb a flight of steps to reach the shrine, making comfortable footwear and sufficient drinking water essential.

Budget tip: Carry water and snacks from a nearby town to avoid paying higher prices around tourist points. Include extra time in the itinerary for the climb.

7. Vighneshwar Temple, Ozar

The Vighneshwar Temple at Ozar is dedicated to Ganesha as Vighneshwar and forms an important part of the Ashtavinayak pilgrimage. The temple’s traditional architecture and devotional atmosphere attract visitors throughout the year.

Budget tip: Ozar and Lenyadri are relatively close and can be combined on the same day if the group begins early. This can reduce vehicle and accommodation expenses.

8. Mahaganapati Temple, Ranjangaon

The Mahaganapati Temple at Ranjangaon is traditionally regarded as the final stop of the Ashtavinayak circuit before devotees return to Morgaon. It is located in Pune district and is an important destination during Ganeshotsav.

Budget tip: Ranjangaon can be combined with Theur or covered towards the end of a Pune-based itinerary. Travellers can save by returning to Pune for the night instead of booking a room nearby.

The established Ashtavinayak route generally follows this order: Morgaon, Siddhatek, Pali, Mahad, Theur, Lenyadri, Ozar, Ranjangaon and back to Morgaon. The overall route and travel time can vary depending on the starting point and road conditions. A travel listing places the total circuit at roughly 286 kilometres from Pune, though the actual distance may differ based on detours and the chosen route.

Mumbai And Konkan Ganesh Temples

9. Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most recognised Ganesh shrines in Maharashtra. The temple’s black-stone idol has a right-tilted trunk, a feature that makes the deity particularly distinctive. It attracts devotees throughout the year, with Tuesdays and major religious occasions drawing especially large crowds.

The temple is located in Prabhadevi, with Dadar being one of the nearest convenient railway stations. The official temple schedule lists different darshan timings for weekdays and Tuesdays, so visitors should check the timings before travelling.

Estimated budget for a Mumbai visit:

Local train or bus travel: Rs 100–Rs 300

Food and refreshments: Rs 200–Rs 400

Offerings: Rs 100–Rs 300

Total one-day budget: Approximately Rs 400–Rs 1,000 per person, excluding accommodation

Budget tip: Use Mumbai’s local trains and BEST buses wherever possible. Avoid private cabs during peak festival hours, when traffic around Prabhadevi can significantly increase travel time and cost.

10. Shri Ganpati Temple, Ganpatipule

The Shri Ganpati Temple at Ganpatipule in Ratnagiri district is known for its self-manifested Ganesha idol and its coastal location. The shrine is particularly suitable for travellers who want to combine a pilgrimage with a short Konkan getaway.

According to the temple’s official website, darshan is available from 5 am to 9 pm, with a break between noon and 12 pm listed in its daily schedule. The temple is located close to Ganpatipule beach, making it possible to combine temple visits with a visit to the seaside.

Estimated two-day budget from Pune or Mumbai:

Bus or train travel to Ratnagiri/Ganpatipule: Rs 800– Rs 1,800

Local transport: Rs 300–Rs 700

Budget accommodation: Rs 800– Rs 1,500 per night

Food: Rs 600–Rs 1,000 for two days

Total estimated budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 5,000 per person

The nearest convenient railway station is Ratnagiri, located approximately 30 kilometres from Ganpatipule. Visitors can take a bus, shared taxi, or other local transport from Ratnagiri to the temple town.

Tips To Keep The Pilgrimage Affordable

Travel in a group and split the cost of a shared vehicle.

Book trains and buses early, especially around September 14 and September 25.

Choose simple lodges, temple accommodation, or shared rooms instead of premium hotels.

Carry a reusable water bottle and basic snacks.

Avoid visiting all eight Ashtavinayak temples in a rushed one-day schedule.

Check temple timings and crowd advisories before leaving.

Keep extra cash for local transport, food, and offerings in smaller towns.

Whether you choose the complete Ashtavinayak yatra, a quick visit to Siddhivinayak or a coastal trip to Ganpatipule, Maharashtra offers several ways to experience Ganesh Chaturthi without spending excessively. Planning transport, accommodation, and temple visits in advance can make the journey both comfortable and budget-friendly.

Note: The costs mentioned below are indicative estimates for budget travellers. Actual fares may vary depending on the festival rush, travel dates, accommodation type and booking time.