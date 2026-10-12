Budget Traveller | Explore Kamakhya Devi Temple This Navratri Under Rs 24,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two-day Delhi trip costs 17,100-23,800 rupees with budget tips.

Navratri is an auspicious time when devotees visit temples across India to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. For those planning a spiritual getaway to Assam, Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati is a popular destination. IRCTC Air has highlighted its 'Navratri Ki Smart Udaan' campaign, which offers special fares for eligible travellers and selected booking benefits. If you are planning a visit to Maa Kamakhya Temple this Navratri, here is a look at the flight-booking offers, travel options and estimated budget for a two-day, one-night trip from Delhi.

IRCTC Air's Navratri Ki Smart Udaan Offers

According to the IRCTC post, travellers booking flights through IRCTC Air can check the following benefits under the Navratri Ki Smart Udaan campaign.

Convenience fee: Rs 100, plus applicable GST.

Travel insurance: Free travel insurance cover of up to Rs 50 lakh, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Special fares: Offers for eligible students, senior citizens, defence personnel and government employees.

Travellers should check the eligibility criteria, applicable conditions and final payable amount before booking. Flight fares can vary depending on the departure city, travel dates and seat availability, so it is advisable to compare prices before making a reservation.

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Why Visit Kamakhya Devi Temple During Navratri?

Located on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, Kamakhya Devi Temple is one of India's revered Shakti Peethas. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple holds great religious significance and attracts devotees throughout the year. Navratri is an important occasion for devotees who visit temples dedicated to the divine feminine to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Nilachal Hill holds special religious significance as the sacred site of Kamakhya Temple, which is associated with the worship of Goddess Shakti. According to Hindu beliefs, the temple is linked to the yoni, symbolising feminine creative power and fertility. Its location on the hill adds to its spiritual importance, making it a significant pilgrimage destination for devotees visiting Assam during Navratri.

How To Reach Kamakhya Devi Temple

By Air

Travellers from Delhi and other major Indian cities can book flights to Guwahati. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is the nearest major airport. From there, taxis and cabs are available for transfers to hotels and the temple area. Booking flights in advance and comparing different travel dates can help travellers manage their expenses.

By Train

Guwahati is connected to several major cities across India by rail. Kamakhya Railway Station is another convenient option for visitors travelling to the temple, as it is closer to the shrine than Guwahati Railway Station.

By Road

Travellers can use local buses, taxis and other road transport options to get around Guwahati. Comparing public transport fares with cab charges can help visitors choose an option that suits their budget and schedule.

Kamakhya Temple Trip Budget, How Much Will It Cost?

The overall cost of a trip to Kamakhya Devi Temple depends on the departure city, flight fares, accommodation, food and local transport. For travellers flying from Delhi, a two-day, one-night trip can be planned with an estimated budget of Rs 17,100 to Rs 23,800 per person.

Estimated Budget For A Two-Day Trip

Return flights from Delhi to Guwahati: Rs 15,000-20,000

Budget accommodation for one night: Rs 800-1,500

Food and refreshments: Rs 500-800

Local transport: Rs 500-1,000

Miscellaneous expenses: Rs 300-500

Estimated total cost: Rs 17,100-23,800 per person

These figures are indicative estimates for trip planning and are not a confirmed IRCTC package price or guaranteed travel fare. Actual costs may vary depending on the travel dates and availability. The estimate is for one traveller and excludes shopping, donations and optional paid darshan services. Travellers can reduce their expenses by booking flights early, choosing affordable accommodation and keeping their travel dates flexible.

Sharing a room with another traveller can also help lower the per-person accommodation cost.

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Budget Traveller Tips For Visiting Kamakhya Temple

Book Flights In Advance

Compare airfares across different dates before booking. Check the final payable amount, including taxes and convenience fees, instead of relying only on the advertised base fare.

Choose Budget Accommodation

Guwahati offers budget hotels, guesthouses, lodges and hostels. Travellers should compare prices, reviews and locations before booking a stay that offers convenient access to the temple and local transport.

Plan Your Temple Visit In Advance

Check the latest temple timings and darshan arrangements before leaving your hotel. Navratri can attract large numbers of devotees, so allow extra time for queues and travel.

Use Public Transport Where Practical

Compare local bus services with taxi fares to find an economical way to travel around Guwahati. Solo travellers may prefer public transport to save money, while families and groups may find a shared cab more convenient.

Check Darshan Arrangements Before Visiting

General darshan and special darshan arrangements may have different procedures and charges. Check the latest information through the official Kamakhya Temple website before planning your visit.

Best Time To Visit Kamakhya Temple

Navratri is an important period for devotees visiting temples dedicated to Goddess Durga. However, festival periods can also see increased demand for flights and accommodation. Booking in advance and keeping travel dates flexible can help travellers manage their budgets. October to March is generally a popular period for visiting Guwahati. Travellers should also consider weather conditions, festival schedules and expected crowds before finalising their itinerary.

Disclaimer: This Budget Traveller story is based on publicly available information. Flight fares, accommodation rates, local transport costs and booking benefits are indicative and subject to change. Travellers are advised to verify the latest offers, eligibility criteria, terms and conditions on the official IRCTC Air platform before booking. The estimated trip budget is for reference only and is not an official IRCTC travel package price.