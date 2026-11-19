Winter is one of the best times to explore Rajasthan, when pleasant weather makes sightseeing, exploring historic forts and enjoying desert adventures more comfortable. From Jaipur's royal palaces and Jodhpur's blue streets to Jaisalmer's golden sand dunes and Udaipur's picturesque lakes, the state offers several experiences for travellers planning a winter holiday.

If you are planning a trip without spending too much, Rajasthan has plenty of budget-friendly accommodation, local food options and affordable transport facilities. A 5-7 day trip covering some of its popular destinations can cost approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per person, depending on your travel choices, accommodation and activities.

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1. Jaipur: Explore Rajasthan's Royal Heritage

The Pink City, Jaipur, is an excellent starting point for a winter trip to Rajasthan. The city is home to popular attractions such as Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Jantar Mantar. Travellers can also explore its colourful local markets, shop for traditional handicrafts and enjoy authentic Rajasthani food.

Estimated Budget For Jaipur (2 Days/1 Night): Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 per person

Budget Accommodation: Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two).

Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two). Food: Rs 500-Rs 700 per day.

Rs 500-Rs 700 per day. Local Transport: Rs 400-Rs 600.

Rs 400-Rs 600. Sightseeing And Entry Tickets: Rs 500-Rs 800.

How To Reach From Delhi: Jaipur is well connected to Delhi by train and bus. A one-way train journey can cost approximately Rs 200-Rs 700, depending on the train and class.

2. Jodhpur: Discover The Blue City

Jodhpur is another wonderful destination to explore during winter. Known for its blue-painted houses and impressive architecture, the city offers a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal history. Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada and the old blue lanes are among its major attractions.

Visitors can also explore the local markets, try traditional Rajasthani dishes and enjoy the city's cultural atmosphere.

Estimated Budget For Jodhpur (2 Days/1 Night): Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 per person

Budget Accommodation: Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two).

Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two). Food: Rs 500-Rs 700 per day.

Rs 500-Rs 700 per day. Local Transport: Rs 400-Rs 600.

Rs 400-Rs 600. Sightseeing And Entry Tickets: Rs 500-Rs 800.

How To Reach From Delhi: Travellers can take a direct train to Jodhpur. One-way train fares generally start at approximately Rs 300 and can go higher depending on the class.

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3. Jaisalmer: Experience The Golden Desert

For those who want to experience Rajasthan's desert landscape, Jaisalmer is a must-visit destination. The Golden City is famous for its magnificent Jaisalmer Fort, sandstone architecture and the vast Sam Sand Dunes.

Winter is particularly suitable for enjoying desert activities, including camel rides, jeep safaris and overnight camping. Travellers can also experience traditional Rajasthani folk music and dance performances at desert camps.

Estimated Budget For Jaisalmer (2 Days/1 Night): Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000 per person

Budget Accommodation: Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two).

Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two). Food: Rs 500-Rs 700 per day.

Rs 500-Rs 700 per day. Local Transport: Rs 500-Rs 800.

Rs 500-Rs 800. Desert Safari And Camping: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000.

Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000. Sightseeing: Rs 200-Rs 400.

How To Reach From Delhi: Travellers can take a train to Jaisalmer or reach the city through Jodhpur. Train fares vary according to the class and availability.

4. Udaipur: Enjoy Lakes And Scenic Views

Udaipur, popularly known as the City of Lakes, is ideal for travellers looking for beautiful views and a relaxing winter holiday. The city offers attractions such as Lake Pichola, City Palace and its picturesque ghats.

A boat ride on Lake Pichola is one of the popular experiences here. Visitors can also explore the city's traditional markets and enjoy local Rajasthani cuisine.

Estimated Budget For Udaipur (2 Days/1 Night): Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000 per person

Budget Accommodation: Rs 900-Rs 1,300 per night (per room, shared by two).

Rs 900-Rs 1,300 per night (per room, shared by two). Food: Rs 500-Rs 700 per day.

Rs 500-Rs 700 per day. Local Transport: Rs 400-Rs 600.

Rs 400-Rs 600. Sightseeing And Boat Ride: Rs 700-Rs 1,000.

How To Reach From Delhi: Udaipur is connected to Delhi by train and air. Train travel is generally a more economical option for budget-conscious travellers.

5. Pushkar: Find Peace Around The Sacred Lake

Pushkar is a great option for travellers who want to experience Rajasthan's spiritual and cultural side. The town is famous for Pushkar Lake, Brahma Temple and its peaceful ghats.

Visitors can explore the local markets, enjoy traditional food and spend time around the lake. Its relaxed atmosphere also makes it suitable for a short winter getaway with family or friends.

Estimated Budget For Pushkar (2 Days/1 Night): Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500 per person

Budget Accommodation: Rs 700-Rs 1,000 per night (per room, shared by two).

Rs 700-Rs 1,000 per night (per room, shared by two). Food: Rs 400-Rs 600 per day.

Rs 400-Rs 600 per day. Local Transport: Rs 300-Rs 500.

Rs 300-Rs 500. Sightseeing And Other Expenses: Rs 200-Rs 400.

How To Reach From Delhi: Travellers can take a train to Ajmer and then travel approximately 15 km by bus or taxi to reach Pushkar.

6. Mount Abu: Enjoy A Winter Escape In The Hills

Mount Abu, Rajasthan's only hill station, offers a different experience from the state's forts and desert landscapes. Surrounded by hills, the destination is known for Nakki Lake, Guru Shikhar and the famous Dilwara Jain Temples.

Travellers can enjoy scenic views, explore the local markets and spend time around Nakki Lake. The pleasant winter weather makes it a suitable destination for families and couples.

Estimated Budget For Mount Abu (2 Days/1 Night): Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 per person

Budget Accommodation: Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two).

Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per night (per room, shared by two). Food: Rs 500-Rs 700 per day.

Rs 500-Rs 700 per day. Local Transport: Rs 400-Rs 600.

Rs 400-Rs 600. Sightseeing And Other Activities: Rs 300-Rs 600.

How To Reach From Delhi: The nearest major railway station is Abu Road, from where travellers can take a bus or taxi to Mount Abu.

How Much Does A Rajasthan Winter Trip Cost?

If you want to explore Rajasthan on a budget, you can plan a 5-7 day holiday covering two or three destinations with an estimated expenditure of Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 per person.

Here is an approximate expense breakdown for budget travellers:

Train Travel From Delhi And Return: Rs 1,000-Rs 2,500.

Rs 1,000-Rs 2,500. Budget Accommodation: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500.

Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500. Food: Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500.

Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500. Intercity And Local Transport: Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000.

Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000. Sightseeing And Other Activities: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500.

Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500. Additional Expenses: Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000.

Estimated Total Budget: Rs 11,000-Rs 19,000 per person, depending on the route and activities. Keeping Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 aside is a reasonable target for a carefully planned budget trip. A desert camping experience or additional destinations may increase the overall cost.