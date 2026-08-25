Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat approves Asia's first desert-themed night safari park.

Park will house 2,700 animals across 83 desert species.

Chosen for landscape, park focuses on conservation, tourism, education.

CZA approval granted; opening date and details unconfirmed.

Imagine driving through a landscape of sand dunes after sunset, with carefully controlled lighting revealing animals adapted to some of the world’s harshest environments. This unusual wildlife experience could soon become a reality in Gujarat. The state Forest Department has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for a 103-hectare Desert Zoological Park and drive-through Night Safari at Juna Deesa in Banaskantha district. The project is being described as Asia’s first desert-themed night safari and zoological park. Estimated to cost Rs542.14 crore, the facility will be developed on contiguous government land. Besides tourism, the project is planned as a centre for wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation, conservation breeding, environmental education and scientific interpretation.

Why Juna Deesa Was Chosen

Officials have cited the area's natural landscape and accessibility as key reasons for selecting Juna Deesa. The location features sand dunes and proximity to the Banas River, while road and railway connectivity could make it accessible to visitors from across Gujarat and neighbouring regions

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Five Night-Safari Enclosures

The night safari will be one of the project's biggest attractions. Plans include five specialised night-safari enclosures, along with a separate day zoo. The proposed facility is expected to house around 2,700 animals and birds representing nearly 83 species. The final animal collection, however, will depend on the project's implementation and applicable regulatory approvals. Visitors could eventually explore desert-themed habitats after sunset, offering a different experience from conventional daytime zoos.

Lions, Wolves, Caracals And Desert Wildlife

The proposed collection will represent wildlife from Indian, African and Australian desert ecosystems. Indian species listed in the project details include chinkaras, blackbucks, Indian wild asses, Indian wolves, caracals, striped hyenas, golden jackals, desert foxes, Indian porcupines, Indian hares and hedgehogs. Asiatic lions and leopards are also included in the proposal. African species could include Angolan giraffes, Grevy’s zebras, scimitar oryx, springboks, addra gazelles, African cheetahs, African lions, black rhinoceroses, meerkats and ostriches. Australian desert wildlife is expected to include kangaroos, emus and wallabies. The master plan also features a reptile safari, aviary, reptile house, butterfly park, aquarium, rainforest biome and interpretation centre.

Sustainability And Animal Welfare

Environmental measures proposed for the park include rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, solid-waste management, solar energy, native plantations and green buffer zones. The CZA approval is particularly important for the night-safari component because such facilities must meet specific requirements concerning animal welfare, visitor access and enclosure design.

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Travel And Stay Budget

The park is not operational yet, so official ticket prices and safari charges have not been announced. Travellers planning a future visit can use the following as an indicative budget.

Transport from Ahmedabad to Deesa: Rs300–Rs1,000 per person by bus or train.

Local cab/transport: Around Rs500–Rs1,500, depending on the vehicle and route.

Budget hotel: Rs1,000–Rs2,000 per night.

Mid-range hotel: Rs2,000–Rs4,000 per night.

Food and local expenses: Around Rs500–Rs1,000 per person per day.

A two-day budget trip from Ahmedabad could cost approximately Rs3,000–Rs6,000 per person, excluding future safari entry fees. A more comfortable trip could cost around Rs6,000–Rs10,000 per person.

A New Wildlife Tourism Hub

The project could give north Gujarat a major new tourism attraction, complementing destinations such as Ambaji, Vadnagar and Nadabet. For now, the CZA clearance marks an important step rather than an opening announcement. The opening date, ticket prices and visitor timings are yet to be confirmed. If completed as proposed, Juna Deesa could offer visitors a distinctive after-dark wildlife experience centred on the desert ecosystem.