Budget Traveller | Explore Gujarat's Iconic Statue Of Unity Under Rs 8,000

Standing at 182 metres, the Statue of Unity is recognised as the world's tallest statue. Situated near Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, the monument offers much more than a visit to a historic structure. Tourists can explore its viewing gallery, Valley of Flowers, Sardar Sarovar Dam, jungle safari and several other attractions.

If you are planning a visit around National Unity Day, observed on October 31 to mark Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, here is a budget-friendly travel guide covering ticket prices, attractions, transport options and the average cost of a trip.

Why Should You Visit The Statue Of Unity?

The Statue of Unity is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in bringing together the princely states after India's independence. The monument is located on Sadhu Bet Island in the Narmada River, close to the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The 182-metre-tall structure is the main attraction, but the surrounding complex also offers several experiences for visitors. The viewing gallery, situated at a height of 153 metres, provides panoramic views of the Narmada River and the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges.

Apart from the monument, visitors can explore the museum, Valley of Flowers, audio-visual gallery and Sardar Sarovar Dam viewpoint. The destination is suitable for a one-day sightseeing trip, although staying overnight allows travellers to explore more attractions at a relaxed pace.

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Statue Of Unity Ticket Prices

Visitors can choose from different ticket categories depending on the attractions they wish to explore.

The basic entry ticket costs Rs 150 for adults and Rs 90 for children between 3 and 15 years. It covers access to the monument complex, museum, Valley of Flowers, audio-visual gallery and Sardar Sarovar Dam viewpoint. However, it does not include entry to the viewing gallery inside the statue.

Those who want to visit the viewing gallery can purchase a viewing gallery ticket for Rs 380 for adults and Rs 230 for children. This ticket includes basic entry and access to the observation area at a height of 153 metres.

Visitors looking for quicker access can opt for the express entry ticket, priced at Rs 1,030 per person. This option can be useful during weekends and busy tourist periods when queues are longer.

Children below three years of age can enter free of charge. Travellers should check the official Statue of Unity booking portal for the latest prices and availability before planning their visit.

Statue Of Unity Timings And Best Time To Visit

The Statue of Unity complex generally remains open from 8 AM to 7 PM, with the last entry permitted at 6 PM. Visitors should remember that the complex remains closed every Monday for maintenance.

An evening laser and sound show is another attraction, usually scheduled between 7:30 PM and 8 PM. Travellers can explore the monument during the day and enjoy the show in the evening.

October to February is generally considered a comfortable period for sightseeing in Gujarat because of the relatively pleasant weather. However, October 31, National Unity Day, and the surrounding festive period can attract large crowds. Booking tickets and accommodation in advance is advisable.

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How To Reach The Statue Of Unity?

Travellers can reach Ekta Nagar through different modes of transport, depending on their starting location and budget.

By Train: Ekta Nagar has its own railway station, which is connected to several major cities. Travellers can also reach Vadodara Railway Station and continue their journey by train, bus or taxi. The onward journey from Vadodara generally takes around 1.5 to 2 hours by train.

By Air: Vadodara Airport is the nearest major airport, located approximately 90 kilometres from the Statue of Unity. From the airport, visitors can hire a taxi or use other available road transport to reach Ekta Nagar.

By Road: The destination is accessible by road from Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad. Visitors can use state transport buses, private buses, taxis or their own vehicles. Travelling from Vadodara is particularly convenient for those planning a short trip.

What Is The Average Budget For A Statue Of Unity Trip?

A visit to the Statue of Unity can be planned on a reasonable budget, especially if travellers choose trains, affordable accommodation and public transport instead of private taxis.

For a two-day, one-night trip, a traveller staying in budget accommodation can expect to spend approximately Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 on a hotel room. Food expenses can range between Rs 500 and Rs 800, depending on eating preferences.

The viewing gallery ticket costs Rs 380 for an adult, while local transportation can add another Rs 300 to Rs 600 to the overall expenses. Travellers should also keep approximately Rs 300 to Rs 700 for additional sightseeing and activities, along with Rs 300 to Rs 500 for miscellaneous expenses.

Considering these costs, the average budget for a two-day, one-night Statue of Unity trip can range between Rs 2,800 and Rs 5,000 per person, excluding travel to Ekta Nagar.

How Much Does A Statue Of Unity Trip Cost From Delhi?

For travellers planning a trip from Delhi, transportation will form a significant part of the overall budget. Train travel is generally a more economical option compared to flights or private taxis.

A sleeper-class train journey from Delhi to Ekta Nagar can cost approximately Rs 500 to Rs 600 one way, while a third AC ticket can range between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,600 one way. Actual fares depend on the train, availability and travel date.

For a two-day, one-night trip, travellers choosing sleeper-class train travel should keep approximately Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 for a return journey. Adding accommodation expenses of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, food costs of Rs 500 to Rs 800, a viewing gallery ticket of Rs 380 and local transportation expenses of Rs 300 to Rs 600, the overall budget comes to approximately Rs 3,780 to Rs 5,980 per person.

Additional sightseeing and miscellaneous expenses can take the total to around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000. Those choosing third AC travel should keep a slightly higher budget of approximately Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per person.

These are indicative estimates and may change depending on train fares, hotel availability, season and personal spending habits.

Tips To Save Money During Your Visit

Travellers can make their Statue of Unity trip more affordable with a few simple planning tips. Booking entry tickets online in advance can help avoid queues, particularly during National Unity Day and weekends.

Choosing train travel instead of private taxis can significantly reduce transportation expenses. Visitors can also look for budget hotels and guesthouses in Ekta Nagar rather than opting for expensive resorts.

It is equally important to check which attractions are included in the selected entry ticket before purchasing additional passes. Planning the sightseeing schedule in advance can help travellers cover more places without unnecessary transportation expenses.

Is The Statue Of Unity Worth Visiting?

The Statue of Unity offers a combination of history, architecture, nature and sightseeing, making it a worthwhile destination for a short holiday. Whether travelling with family, friends or alone, visitors can explore the monument and its surrounding attractions while keeping their expenses under control.

With advance bookings, train travel and budget-friendly accommodation, a two-day trip can be planned for approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per person from nearby cities, excluding long-distance travel. Travellers starting from Delhi can keep a budget of around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per person.