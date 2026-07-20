Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trip costs Rs 7,000-12,000; monsoon or winter ideal.

Looking for a peaceful monsoon getaway without the crowds? Head to Chikhaldara, Maharashtra's only coffee-growing hill station. Nestled in the Satpura Hills at an altitude of about 1,118 metres, this offbeat destination is known for its cool weather, rolling coffee plantations, mist-covered valleys and lush forests. Unlike commercial hill stations, Chikhaldara offers a slower pace of life where every viewpoint, waterfall and forest trail feels untouched by the rush of mass tourism. What makes the destination even more special is its coffee heritage. Thanks to the region's fertile soil and favourable climate, farmers grow both Arabica and Robusta coffee here. Many plantations are managed by the Korku tribal community, giving visitors an opportunity to experience local culture while enjoying freshly brewed coffee straight from the source.

Places To Visit In Chikhaldara

Panchbol Point

One of Chikhaldara's most famous viewpoints, Panchbol Point is known for its fascinating five-time echo effect. On a clear day, the sweeping views of the Satpura Hills are simply unforgettable.

Entry Fee: Free

Local Travel Cost: Rs 100–Rs 300 (shared cab or auto from the town)

Hurricane Point

As the name suggests, this viewpoint is famous for its powerful winds during the monsoon. Thick clouds, lush valleys and cool breezes make it a favourite among photographers and nature lovers.

Entry Fee: Free

Local Travel Cost: Rs 100–Rs 300

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Mozari Point

If you're hoping to capture postcard-worthy photographs, Mozari Point won't disappoint. During the rainy season, clouds drift across the hills, creating breathtaking scenery.

Entry Fee: Free

Local Travel Cost: Rs 100–Rs 300

Gavilgarh Fort

History lovers shouldn't miss this 12th-century hill fort. Ancient gateways, stone walls and Persian inscriptions tell stories of centuries gone by, while monsoon greenery adds a magical touch to the ruins.

Entry Fee: Free (No regular entry ticket)

Guide (Optional): Rs 300–Rs 500 per group

Local Travel Cost: Rs 300–Rs 600

Bhimkund Point

Linked to legends from the Mahabharata, Bhimkund is famous for its natural water tank and seasonal waterfall. During the monsoon, the waterfall flows with full force, making it one of the most scenic spots in Chikhaldara.

Entry Fee: Free

Local Travel Cost: Rs 200–Rs 400

Shakkar Lake

Located close to the town, Shakkar Lake is perfect for a relaxed evening. Visitors can enjoy pedal boating or simply unwind by the peaceful lakeside.

Entry Fee: Free

Pedal Boating: Rs 100–Rs 150 per person

Speed Boat: Rs 200–Rs 300 per person

Kalapani Lake

For those who prefer quieter locations, Kalapani Lake offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by forests. It's an ideal place for a morning walk, birdwatching, or simply soaking in the silence.

Entry Fee: Free

Local Travel Cost: Rs 200–Rs 400

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Estimated Budget For A Weekend Trip

A two-night, three-day trip is enough to explore Chikhaldara comfortably.

Travel (From Nagpur/Amravati): Rs 2,500–Rs 5,000 per person

Stay: Rs 1,500–Rs 4,500 per night for budget hotels and homestays (Premium resorts start from Rs 5,500)

Food: Rs 700–Rs 1,500 per day

Local Sightseeing & Transport: Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000

Coffee Estate Visit & Tasting (Optional): Rs300–Rs 800 per person

Total Estimated Budget: Rs 7,000–Rs 12,000 per person for a comfortable weekend getaway.

Best Time To Visit

Chikhaldara is beautiful throughout the year, but every season has its own charm. Visit between October and February for cool weather and pleasant sightseeing. If you love waterfalls, misty landscapes and vibrant greenery, plan your trip between July and September, when the monsoon transforms the hill station into one of Maharashtra's most scenic escapes. Whether you're a coffee enthusiast, a nature lover or simply looking to disconnect from city life, Chikhaldara offers the perfect mix of tranquillity, scenic beauty, and local culture, all without stretching your travel budget.