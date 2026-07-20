Popular spots include Panchbol Point for its echo, Gavilgarh Fort for history, and Bhimkund Point for its seasonal waterfall. Visitors can also enjoy peaceful lakes like Shakkar Lake and Kalapani Lake.
Budget Traveller | Explore Chikhaldara, Maharashtra's Only Coffee-Growing Hill Station Under Rs 10,000
Discover Chikhaldara, Maharashtra's only coffee-growing hill station, known for misty valleys, monsoon waterfalls, and a peaceful weekend escape.
- Trip costs Rs 7,000-12,000; monsoon or winter ideal.
Looking for a peaceful monsoon getaway without the crowds? Head to Chikhaldara, Maharashtra's only coffee-growing hill station. Nestled in the Satpura Hills at an altitude of about 1,118 metres, this offbeat destination is known for its cool weather, rolling coffee plantations, mist-covered valleys and lush forests. Unlike commercial hill stations, Chikhaldara offers a slower pace of life where every viewpoint, waterfall and forest trail feels untouched by the rush of mass tourism. What makes the destination even more special is its coffee heritage. Thanks to the region's fertile soil and favourable climate, farmers grow both Arabica and Robusta coffee here. Many plantations are managed by the Korku tribal community, giving visitors an opportunity to experience local culture while enjoying freshly brewed coffee straight from the source.
Places To Visit In Chikhaldara
Panchbol Point
One of Chikhaldara's most famous viewpoints, Panchbol Point is known for its fascinating five-time echo effect. On a clear day, the sweeping views of the Satpura Hills are simply unforgettable.
Entry Fee: Free
Local Travel Cost: Rs 100–Rs 300 (shared cab or auto from the town)
Hurricane Point
As the name suggests, this viewpoint is famous for its powerful winds during the monsoon. Thick clouds, lush valleys and cool breezes make it a favourite among photographers and nature lovers.
Entry Fee: Free
Local Travel Cost: Rs 100–Rs 300
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Mozari Point
If you're hoping to capture postcard-worthy photographs, Mozari Point won't disappoint. During the rainy season, clouds drift across the hills, creating breathtaking scenery.
Entry Fee: Free
Local Travel Cost: Rs 100–Rs 300
Gavilgarh Fort
History lovers shouldn't miss this 12th-century hill fort. Ancient gateways, stone walls and Persian inscriptions tell stories of centuries gone by, while monsoon greenery adds a magical touch to the ruins.
Entry Fee: Free (No regular entry ticket)
Guide (Optional): Rs 300–Rs 500 per group
Local Travel Cost: Rs 300–Rs 600
Bhimkund Point
Linked to legends from the Mahabharata, Bhimkund is famous for its natural water tank and seasonal waterfall. During the monsoon, the waterfall flows with full force, making it one of the most scenic spots in Chikhaldara.
Entry Fee: Free
Local Travel Cost: Rs 200–Rs 400
Shakkar Lake
Located close to the town, Shakkar Lake is perfect for a relaxed evening. Visitors can enjoy pedal boating or simply unwind by the peaceful lakeside.
Entry Fee: Free
Pedal Boating: Rs 100–Rs 150 per person
Speed Boat: Rs 200–Rs 300 per person
Kalapani Lake
For those who prefer quieter locations, Kalapani Lake offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by forests. It's an ideal place for a morning walk, birdwatching, or simply soaking in the silence.
Entry Fee: Free
Local Travel Cost: Rs 200–Rs 400
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Estimated Budget For A Weekend Trip
A two-night, three-day trip is enough to explore Chikhaldara comfortably.
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Travel (From Nagpur/Amravati): Rs 2,500–Rs 5,000 per person
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Stay: Rs 1,500–Rs 4,500 per night for budget hotels and homestays (Premium resorts start from Rs 5,500)
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Food: Rs 700–Rs 1,500 per day
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Local Sightseeing & Transport: Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000
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Coffee Estate Visit & Tasting (Optional): Rs300–Rs 800 per person
Total Estimated Budget: Rs 7,000–Rs 12,000 per person for a comfortable weekend getaway.
Best Time To Visit
Chikhaldara is beautiful throughout the year, but every season has its own charm. Visit between October and February for cool weather and pleasant sightseeing. If you love waterfalls, misty landscapes and vibrant greenery, plan your trip between July and September, when the monsoon transforms the hill station into one of Maharashtra's most scenic escapes. Whether you're a coffee enthusiast, a nature lover or simply looking to disconnect from city life, Chikhaldara offers the perfect mix of tranquillity, scenic beauty, and local culture, all without stretching your travel budget.