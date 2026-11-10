Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi launched 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' on November 10.

The 40-minute river cruise costs Rs 550 per person.

It covers 5-6 km between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Estimated family outing budget ranges Rs 3,200 to Rs 4,600.

Delhi is set to introduce a new recreational attraction with the launch of the 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' at Sonia Vihar on November 10. Offering visitors an opportunity to explore the Yamuna through a river cruise, the initiative is expected to add a new experience to Delhi's tourism landscape. For residents looking for an affordable weekend outing, the safari could be an interesting option to explore with family and friends.

#WATCH | Delhi Government to launch 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' today. Visuals from Sonia Vihar. https://t.co/mkuzFGfQhx November 10, 2026

Namo Yamuna River Safari Ticket Price And Duration

The Namo Yamuna River Safari offers a 40-minute cruise experience at Rs 500 per person. Visitors are also expected to pay a separate entry fee of Rs 50, taking the basic cost to Rs 550 per person, excluding transportation and food expenses.

The cruise route connects Sonia Vihar with Jagatpur, covering approximately 5-6 km along the Yamuna. The experience is designed to provide visitors with an opportunity to enjoy the river and its surroundings from a different perspective.

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Namo Yamuna River Safari Budget For A Day Out

For visitors planning a trip to the Namo Yamuna River Safari, the overall expenditure will depend on transportation, food and the number of people travelling together.

An estimated budget for one person could range between Rs 800 and Rs 1,150, including the entry fee, cruise ticket, local transportation and refreshments.

The basic expenses include Rs 50 for entry and Rs 500 for the cruise. Visitors can additionally set aside approximately Rs 150-300 for food and refreshments and Rs 100-300 for local transportation, depending on their starting point.

How Much Will A Family Outing Cost?

For a family of four, the basic entry and cruise expenses could amount to Rs 2,200. Including food and transportation, the overall outing budget could range between Rs 3,200 and Rs 4,600.

These estimates are indicative and may vary depending on the family's travel arrangements, food preferences and additional expenses during the visit.

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How To Reach Sonia Vihar

Located in North-East Delhi, Sonia Vihar can be accessed through road transport, including buses, autos and cabs from different parts of the city. Visitors can plan their journey according to their location and check public transport connectivity before heading out.

Why Visit Namo Yamuna River Safari?

The Namo Yamuna River Safari offers Delhi residents a new option for recreational activities without necessarily travelling outside the city. The river cruise can be considered for a family outing, a weekend leisure plan or a short experience for visitors exploring Delhi.

With an estimated basic ticket expenditure of Rs 550 per person, the attraction provides an additional option for those looking to experience a different side of the capital while keeping their outing budget relatively manageable.



Disclaimer: The budget estimates mentioned in this article are indicative and may vary depending on travel preferences, transportation, food expenses and other personal choices. Ticket prices and operational details are subject to change. Readers are advised to check official announcements for the latest information before planning their visit.