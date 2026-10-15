Travelers can find destinations offering cultural heritage, nature, coastal views, or a quieter holiday experience. These spots cater to interests like history, arts, wildlife, or beaches.
Budget Traveller | Durga Puja 2026 Travel Guide: 5 Weekend Getaways Near Kolkata Worth Exploring
Budget Traveller: Planning a budget-friendly Durga Puja getaway? Explore five destinations near Kolkata, including Digha, Shantiniketan, Bishnupur, the Sundarbans, and Gangani.
- Kolkata's Durga Puja offers diverse travel getaways near the city.
- Explore Shantiniketan's culture, Sundarbans' nature, or Digha's beaches.
- Bishnupur's terracotta temples and Gangani's red-earth formations await.
- Advance planning ensures smooth travel and accommodation during festivities.
Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations bring the city alive with elaborate pandals, cultural programmes, street food and crowds that continue late into the night. However, travellers visiting West Bengal during the festive season can also plan a short trip beyond the city. From the cultural heritage of Shantiniketan and Bishnupur to the waterways of the Sundarbans, the beaches of Digha and the unusual red-earth formations of Gangani, several destinations offer a change of pace. Located within approximately 200 km of Kolkata, these places can suit different travel interests, whether you prefer history, nature, coastal views, or a quieter holiday.
5 Places Near Kolkata For A Durga Puja Getaway
Shantiniketan: Art And Culture
Distance: Approximately 165 km from Kolkata
Shantiniketan is closely associated with Rabindranath Tagore and Visva-Bharati University, making it a popular destination for travellers interested in literature, education and the arts. Visitors can explore its cultural landmarks, browse local handicrafts and learn about Bengal’s artistic traditions. It is worth considering for a relaxed trip away from the busy Durga Puja streets.
Sundarbans: Mangroves And Wildlife
Distance: Approximately 100–120 km, depending on the entry point
The Sundarbans offer a different experience, with mangrove forests, winding waterways, and opportunities for birdwatching. Most trips involve travelling to a gateway such as Godkhali before continuing by boat. Visitors can also learn about the lives of communities in the region. Tiger sightings are not guaranteed, so the landscape and boat journey are important parts of the experience.
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Digha: Beaches And Seafood
Distance: Approximately 180–190 km from Kolkata
Digha is a familiar coastal escape for Bengali families and visitors looking to spend time beside the Bay of Bengal. Travellers can explore the beach, sample seafood and try local snacks. Shankarpur, around 14 km from Digha, offers another coastal stop, with casuarina trees and quieter stretches of shoreline. Both destinations can become crowded during festive holidays.
Bishnupur: Terracotta Temples
Distance: Approximately 140 km from Kolkata
Bishnupur is known for its historic terracotta temples, including Rasmancha, Jor Bangla Temple and Madanmohan Temple. Their intricate panels depict religious stories and provide a glimpse into the region’s artistic heritage. The town is also famous for Baluchari silk sarees, which feature detailed woven designs, and its distinctive musical traditions.
Gangani: Bengal’s Red-Earth Canyon
Distance: Approximately 170 km from Kolkata
Located near Garhbeta in Paschim Medinipur district, Gangani is known for its red and ochre-coloured earth formations. Erosion and weathering have shaped the rugged landscape, earning it the nickname ‘Grand Canyon of Bengal’. It is an option for travellers who want to explore a less conventional destination in West Bengal and enjoy views of its distinctive terrain.
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Tips For Planning A Durga Puja Trip
Durga Puja is one of Kolkata’s busiest travel periods, so plan transport and accommodation in advance. Check journey times, local conditions and availability before setting off, particularly for destinations that require boat transfers. Choose a trip that fits your schedule, leaving enough time to enjoy both the city’s celebrations and the surrounding region.
Budget Details
Planning a Durga Puja getaway without stretching your budget? West Bengal has several destinations near Kolkata that are worth exploring, from the beaches of Digha and the terracotta temples of Bishnupur to Shantiniketan’s cultural landmarks and the red-earth landscape of Gangani. Travelling by train or bus, choosing affordable guesthouses, and planning day trips can help keep expenses under control. For the Sundarbans, compare boat tour packages and check what is included before booking. With advance planning, these destinations offer a chance to explore more of West Bengal while enjoying Kolkata’s festive celebrations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of places are available for a short trip near Kolkata during Durga Puja?
What are some specific destinations near Kolkata mentioned for a Durga Puja getaway?
Destinations include Shantiniketan (art/culture), Sundarbans (mangroves/wildlife), Digha (beaches/seafood), Bishnupur (terracotta temples), and Gangani (red-earth formations).
What are important considerations for planning a trip during Durga Puja?
It's essential to plan transport and accommodation in advance due to high demand. Also, check journey times, local conditions, and availability, especially for destinations requiring boat transfers.
How can I travel on a budget for a Durga Puja getaway near Kolkata?
To keep expenses low, travel by train or bus, choose affordable guesthouses, and plan day trips. For Sundarbans, compare boat tour packages to manage costs.