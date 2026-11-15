Budget Traveller | Dreaming Of A Greece Wedding? 10 Stunning Venues And Their Estimated Costs

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A wedding overlooking the blue waters of the Aegean Sea, surrounded by whitewashed buildings, olive groves and breathtaking sunsets, sounds like a dream. Greece has become an attractive destination for Indian couples looking for a picturesque setting for their wedding celebrations. The recent wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in Greece has also brought the destination into the spotlight.

From luxury beachfront resorts and private villas to historic estates and cliffside wineries, Greece offers several venues that can accommodate Indian wedding celebrations, including traditional ceremonies, pheras, sangeet and receptions. However, planning a destination wedding abroad requires careful budgeting, particularly when it comes to venue rentals, food, accommodation, decorations and international travel.

For couples planning a wedding with around 100 guests, an estimated budget of Rs 21 lakh to Rs 1.57 crore may be required for a one-day wedding, depending on the destination and scale of celebrations. Santorini and Mykonos fall towards the expensive end, while Crete, Corfu and the Athens Riviera offer relatively more economical options.

10 Best Wedding Venues In Greece For Indian Couples

1. Amanzoe, Porto Heli

Amanzoe is an exclusive luxury resort located in Porto Heli in the Peloponnese region of Greece. Surrounded by olive groves and rolling hills, the property offers private villas, an exclusive beach club and spacious outdoor terraces. Its private setting makes it suitable for couples planning multi-day wedding celebrations with close family and friends.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 21 lakh to Rs 42 lakh for approximately 100 guests in the broader Crete and mainland wedding market. Amanzoe itself is a luxury property and may cost considerably more depending on exclusive-use arrangements, accommodation and event requirements.

2. Grand Resort Lagonissi, Athens Riviera

Located along the Athens Riviera, Grand Resort Lagonissi is a beachfront property with ballrooms, outdoor lawns and beautiful sea views. The resort can accommodate more than 165 guests and offers options for customised catering and multiple wedding functions.

Its accessibility from Athens also makes it a convenient choice for guests travelling internationally.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 26 lakh to Rs 47 lakh for approximately 100 guests in the Athens Riviera market. Premium resort arrangements and customised Indian wedding services can increase the overall cost.

3. Amirandes Grecotel Boutique Resort, Crete

Amirandes Grecotel Boutique Resort is situated on the coast of Crete and is known for its lagoon-style swimming pools, private beach access and spacious outdoor event areas. The property can accommodate wedding celebrations for up to 200 guests and has on-site accommodation for more than 515 people.

Its large capacity makes it a suitable option for Indian families planning several ceremonies at the same property.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 21 lakh to Rs 42 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Crete. Venue-specific accommodation, Indian catering and additional wedding functions will require a separate quotation.

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4. Angsana Corfu, Corfu

Angsana Corfu is located on a green hillside overlooking the Ionian Sea. The property combines Venetian-inspired architecture with modern luxury and offers large terraces and event spaces.

It can accommodate approximately 250 to 300 wedding guests, while its accommodation facilities can host up to 450 people. The resort also provides event coordination services, making it an option for larger celebrations.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 26 lakh to Rs 46 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Corfu. Luxury accommodation and exclusive event arrangements may increase the cost.

5. Rocabella Hotel, Santorini

Rocabella Hotel is located in Imerovigli, one of Santorini's popular locations for sunset views overlooking the Aegean Sea. The property is suitable for intimate and mid-sized celebrations, with an estimated capacity of 50 to 130 guests.

Its outdoor spaces and on-site catering facilities make it an attractive option for couples planning a sunset wedding or a smaller destination celebration.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 42 lakh to Rs 73 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Santorini.

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6. Cavo Ventus Villa, Santorini

Cavo Ventus Villa is a distinctive wedding property in Akrotiri, Santorini. The historic windmill-style structure has been transformed into a multi-level villa overlooking the volcanic landscape.

The property can accommodate up to 130 guests and can be booked exclusively for several days, making it suitable for couples who want a private wedding celebration with multiple ceremonies.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 42 lakh to Rs 73 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Santorini. Exclusive villa bookings and multi-day arrangements can push the cost higher.

7. Santorini Gem, Santorini

Located in Pyrgos, Santorini Gem is a cliffside wedding venue featuring a large pool deck, outdoor dining spaces and traditional Cycladic architecture. It can accommodate approximately 160 guests.

The property offers a scenic backdrop for wedding ceremonies, receptions and sunset celebrations. Its open-air spaces also provide opportunities for customised event decorations.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 42 lakh to Rs 73 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Santorini.

8. The Courti Estate, Corfu

The Courti Estate is a 17th-century Venetian property surrounded by olive groves and landscaped gardens. Its expansive outdoor grounds can accommodate wedding celebrations for up to 500 guests.

The estate is particularly suitable for large gatherings and traditional wedding ceremonies. However, its on-site accommodation is limited to approximately 18 people, so families may need to arrange additional hotels for their guests.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 26 lakh to Rs 46 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Corfu. Additional accommodation and transport arrangements will increase the overall expenditure.

9. Saint John Hotel & Resort, Mykonos

Saint John Hotel & Resort is a luxury beachfront property in Mykonos with private beach access, open-air event spaces and expansive decks overlooking the sea.

The resort can accommodate up to 600 wedding guests and has accommodation facilities for approximately 250 people. Its large capacity makes it suitable for elaborate Indian weddings featuring sangeet, cocktail parties and receptions.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 62 lakh to Rs 1.56 crore or more for approximately 100 guests in the Mykonos wedding market. Luxury arrangements and multiple functions can substantially increase the expenditure.

10. Venetsanos Winery, Santorini

Venetsanos Winery is a unique wedding venue built into the cliffs of Santorini. Its terraced balconies overlook the Aegean Sea, offering a beautiful setting for sunset ceremonies and intimate receptions.

The winery can accommodate approximately 120 guests, making it a suitable option for couples looking for a distinctive wedding venue rather than a conventional resort.

Estimated wedding budget: Rs 42 lakh to Rs 73 lakh for approximately 100 guests in Santorini.

How Much Does A Destination Wedding In Greece Cost?

The cost of a wedding in Greece largely depends on the island, guest count, venue selection and the number of celebrations planned. Based on indicative 2026 wedding-market estimates, a one-day wedding for approximately 100 guests can cost between Rs 21 lakh and Rs 73 lakh in several popular destinations, while Mykonos can exceed Rs 1 crore.

Here is an estimated comparison of wedding budgets across popular Greek destinations:

Crete: Rs 21 lakh to Rs 42 lakh

Athens Riviera: Rs 26 lakh to Rs 47 lakh

Corfu: Rs 26 lakh to Rs 46 lakh

Santorini: Rs 42 lakh to Rs 73 lakh

Mykonos: Rs 62 lakh to Rs 1.57 crore or more

These are indicative wedding-market estimates for approximately 100 guests, not confirmed quotations from the individual venues listed above.

What Are The Major Expenses Of A Wedding In Greece?

Apart from the venue rental, couples must consider several other expenses while planning a destination wedding. These may include:

Venue rental: Approximately Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh, depending on the destination and property.

Food and catering: Approximately Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600 per guest, depending on the menu and catering arrangements.

Decorations and flowers: Approximately Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakh for basic arrangements, with elaborate Indian wedding decorations costing more.

Photography and videography: Approximately Rs 62,000 to Rs 2.3 lakh for standard packages, with premium services costing significantly more.

Music and entertainment: Approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.6 lakh for DJs and live music arrangements.

Wedding planner: Approximately Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh for planning and coordination services.

These are broad planning estimates and individual vendor quotations may differ. Customised Indian catering, mandap arrangements, traditional rituals, additional lighting and multi-day celebrations can increase the overall expenditure.

How Can Indian Couples Plan A Wedding In Greece On A Budget?

Couples looking to organise a wedding in Greece without overspending can consider a few practical measures.

Choose Crete or Corfu: Instead of selecting expensive destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos, couples can explore Crete and Corfu, which offer scenic coastal properties and comparatively lower wedding budgets.

Keep the guest list limited: Reducing the number of guests can help control catering, accommodation and transportation expenses.

Consider the wedding season: Planning celebrations outside the peak summer months or choosing a weekday can help couples negotiate better venue and vendor rates.

Book accommodation separately: Instead of paying for every guest's stay at a luxury resort, families can explore nearby hotels and apartments at different price points.

Limit the number of functions: Hosting the main wedding ceremony and reception at the same property can help reduce transportation and venue-related expenses.

A destination wedding in Greece can be planned across different budgets, from intimate celebrations to elaborate luxury affairs. The key is to select a destination that matches the guest list, accommodation requirements and wedding plans rather than choosing a venue solely for its photographs.