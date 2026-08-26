Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Local cafes and shared taxis manage food and sightseeing costs.

Darjeeling is one of India’s most popular hill stations, known for its misty mountains, lush tea gardens, cool weather and spectacular sunrise and sunset views. Located in West Bengal, the town is especially popular among couples looking for a peaceful and romantic escape. If you are planning a Darjeeling trip with your partner, making a budget beforehand can help you enjoy the destination without unnecessary expenses. With careful planning, a 3-day Darjeeling couple trip can cost around Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 for two people, depending on the mode of transport, hotel and sightseeing choices.

Decide Your Travel Budget

For a budget-friendly trip, travelling by train is a practical option. New Jalpaiguri (NJP) is the nearest major railway station to Darjeeling. From NJP, couples can take a shared taxi or bus to reach the hill station. For two people, approximately Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 can be kept aside for round-trip train tickets and local transfers. The actual fare will depend on the train, class and booking date. Flights can significantly increase the overall cost, so couples looking for an economical holiday can consider travelling by train.

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Choose A Hotel Within Your Budget

Darjeeling has hotels, guesthouses and homestays available across different price ranges. Instead of choosing a luxury property, couples can opt for a clean and comfortable budget hotel or homestay. A basic room can cost approximately Rs 1,500–Rs 2,500 per night. For a three-night stay, couples should therefore keep around Rs 4,500–Rs 7,500 aside. Those looking for more facilities and better views can consider mid-range properties costing approximately Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per night.

Eat At Local Cafes And Restaurants

Food can be managed within a reasonable budget if you choose local cafes and restaurants. Darjeeling is known for dishes such as momos, thukpa, noodles and local snacks, which can also give you a taste of the region. A couple can spend around Rs 800–Rs 1,200 per day on food at reasonably priced eateries. For three days, a food budget of approximately Rs 2,400–Rs 3,600 should be sufficient.

Keep A Budget For Local Sightseeing

Darjeeling has several attractions worth exploring, including Tiger Hill, Batasia Loop, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, tea gardens and monasteries. Shared taxis can help reduce transportation costs, while a private cab offers greater convenience but can be more expensive. Couples can keep around Rs 2,000–Rs 4,000 for local sightseeing and transportation. Entry tickets and charges for individual attractions or activities may vary, so it is advisable to check the latest rates before visiting.

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Estimated 3-Day Budget For Two

Here is an approximate breakdown for a budget-conscious couple:

Train And Local Transfers : Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000

Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 Hotel For 3 Nights: Rs 4,500–Rs 7,500

Rs 4,500–Rs 7,500 Food: Rs 2,400–Rs 3,600

Rs 2,400–Rs 3,600 Local Sightseeing And Transport: Rs 2,000–Rs 4,000

Rs 2,000–Rs 4,000 Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000

Estimated Total: Rs 14,900–Rs 25,100 for two people

Therefore, keeping Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 aside is a reasonable budget for a three-day Darjeeling couple trip, excluding major expenses from your home city if they are substantially different from the estimates above.

Tips To Keep The Trip Affordable

Book train tickets and accommodation in advance, particularly during peak tourist seasons. Choose shared transportation whenever practical and eat at local restaurants instead of expensive tourist-focused establishments. Travelling during less crowded periods can also help reduce accommodation and transportation costs. With its mountain views, tea gardens, cool weather and romantic atmosphere, Darjeeling can be an enjoyable couple getaway even on a carefully planned budget.