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If waking up before sunrise sounds worth it for a spectacular mountain view, India has several trekking trails that can make the early alarm worthwhile. From snow-covered Himalayan peaks to misty Western Ghats, these routes offer stunning sunrise experiences without necessarily requiring an expensive holiday. For budget travellers, travelling by train or bus, joining group treks and sharing accommodation can help keep costs under control. Here are five Indian treks where you can chase the first rays of sunlight while keeping an eye on your travel budget.

1. Kedarkantha Trek, Uttarakhand

Catch Sunrise Over Snow-Covered Himalayan Peaks Kedarkantha is a popular choice for travellers looking for a Himalayan summit experience. The final ascent usually begins around 2 am or 3 am so trekkers can reach the summit before sunrise. As the sky begins to brighten, the surrounding landscape opens up to views of snow-covered Swargarohini, Bandarpoonch and Black Peak. The changing colours of the mountains make the early-morning climb particularly rewarding. Budget trek estimates for 2026 vary depending on the operator and inclusions. Some packages start lower, while transport, equipment rental and additional stays can increase the overall cost. Travellers coming from Delhi can take a train or bus to Dehradun and opt for shared transport to Sankri. Joining a group trek and renting only essential equipment can also help reduce expenses.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Best time: May to October, according to the source article

Approximate budget: Rs 8,000–Rs 12,000 per person from Dehradun, including a budget trek package and basic travel expenses

2. Deoriatal-Chandrashila Trek, Uttarakhand

A Sunrise View Of Majestic Himalayan Peaks.The Deoriatal-Chandrashila trail combines the beauty of Deoriatal Lake with panoramic mountain views from Chandrashila. Trekkers generally leave the Tungnath area before dawn to reach the summit in time for sunrise. On a clear morning, Nanda Devi, Chaukhamba, Trishul and Kedarnath can be visible from the summit. The early sunlight reflecting on Deoriatal Lake adds another scenic highlight to the journey. A 2026 cost estimate for the trek puts guided packages in the broad Rs 7,000–Rs 14,000 range, while the final expense can change depending on transport, accommodation, group size and gear. Travelling to Haridwar or Rishikesh by train and using shared local transport towards Chopta can be more economical than booking private cabs. Group departures can also bring down the cost of guides, accommodation and transport.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Best time: March to May and September to November

Approximate budget: Rs 8,000–Rs 14,000 per person

3. Triund Trek, Himachal Pradesh

A Beginner-Friendly Trek With Dhauladhar Sunrise Views. For first-time trekkers, Triund can be a relatively accessible option. The trail offers views of the Dhauladhar Range and the Kangra Valley, making it popular among travellers looking for a short mountain getaway. Staying overnight near the meadow means you do not have to make a difficult pre-dawn climb from the valley. Instead, you can wake up early and watch the morning light spread across the surrounding mountains. Basic Triund trek packages are available at comparatively low prices, although the total trip budget will depend on your travel to McLeod Ganj, accommodation, meals and camping arrangements. Travellers can save money by taking an overnight bus to Dharamshala or nearby destinations, staying in budget hostels or homestays and joining a shared trek group.

Difficulty: Easy

Best time: March to June and September to December

Approximate budget: Rs 3,500–Rs 6,000 per person

4. Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal

Watch Sunrise Over Four Of The World's Highest Mountains. Sandakphu offers one of the most dramatic sunrise panoramas among India's trekking routes. From the summit, trekkers can get views of Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu , four of the world's five highest mountains. Sunrise also illuminates Kanchenjunga's famous “Sleeping Buddha” formation, making the trek particularly attractive to photographers and mountain enthusiasts. For a budget trip, opt for shared accommodation and local transport wherever possible. Travelling in a group can help distribute vehicle, guide and accommodation costs.

Difficulty: Moderate

Best time: April to May and October to December

Approximate budget: Rs 10,000–Rs 18,000 per person

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5. Tadiandamol Trek, Karnataka

Trade Snowy Peaks For Misty Western Ghats. If you want a sunrise trek without heading to the Himalayas, Tadiandamol in Karnataka offers a different experience. As Coorg's highest peak, the trail takes travellers through green hills, mist-covered forests and cloud-filled valleys. The relatively manageable route makes it an option for travellers looking for a weekend trekking experience in South India. Travellers from Bengaluru can reduce expenses by using public transport or shared vehicles to reach Coorg and splitting local transport costs with fellow trekkers. A budget homestay can further reduce the overall expense.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Best time: September to March

Approximate budget: Rs 3,000–Rs 6,000 per person

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How To Plan A Sunrise Trek On A Budget

Choose Public Transport

Buses and trains can significantly reduce the cost of reaching trekking destinations. Once at the nearest town, shared taxis or group transfers are generally more economical than private cabs.

Join A Group Trek

A group trek can help divide the cost of guides, local transport and accommodation. It can also be useful for beginners who are unfamiliar with the route.

Rent Trekking Gear

Instead of buying expensive trekking equipment for a single trip, consider renting essentials such as trekking poles, sleeping bags, jackets and other specialised gear where available.

Carry Basic Snacks

Energy bars, dry fruits and other lightweight snacks can help avoid spending unnecessarily on food during the journey. Carry a reusable water bottle and refill it where safe drinking-water facilities are available.

Keep A Small Emergency Buffer

Even on a budget trip, keep some extra money aside for unexpected transport changes, weather-related delays, additional accommodation or essential equipment.

Which Trek Fits Your Budget?

For travellers looking for a short and economical sunrise getaway, Triund and Tadiandamol can be considered among the more accessible options. Those looking for a more dramatic Himalayan experience can explore Kedarkantha or Deoriatal-Chandrashila, while Sandakphu offers an expansive mountain panorama. The final cost will depend heavily on your starting city, travel dates, accommodation, trek operator, group size and equipment requirements. Treat the figures above as approximate planning estimates rather than fixed package prices.

Things To Keep In Mind Before A Sunrise Trek

A sunrise trek often means beginning the final climb in darkness, sometimes as early as 2 am or 3 am. Check weather and trail conditions before setting out, carry appropriate clothing and footwear, and follow instructions from local guides or trek organisers. Choose a trail according to your fitness level rather than selecting one only for its photographs. Mountain weather can change quickly, so keeping some flexibility in your itinerary is equally important.

Disclaimer: The travel costs mentioned in this article are approximate and may vary depending on the season, starting location, transport, accommodation, trek operator, group size and other travel expenses. Travellers are advised to check the latest prices, weather conditions, permits and local guidelines before planning their trip.