Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrise/sunset viewing is integral to experience-led travel.

Itineraries are structured around these key daily viewings.

Arrive early, stay after for the best experience.

Many Indian destinations offer popular and accessible viewing spots.

Travel itineraries are no longer built only around landmarks, shopping streets and activities. Sunrise and sunset viewpoints are increasingly getting a place in holiday plans, with travellers checking timings and planning their day around these short windows. The change reflects a preference for slower, experience-led travel, says Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), as quoted by HT. From Darjeeling and Kanyakumari to Goa and Kerala, travellers are setting aside time to watch the sky change before starting sightseeing or winding down for the evening. But catching the best light requires more than reaching a viewpoint at the listed time.

Gosain explained that travellers are increasingly looking for experiences that feel memorable rather than rushing through a list of attractions. Sunrise and sunset viewing fits into this shift, with people willingly waking up earlier or staying out later to make time for it.

"Today, while travelers are realising their quest for meaningful and unforgettable experiences, places for watching sunrises and sunsets are no longer seen merely as an abstraction but are included in travelers' itineraries as essential elements of their trips. This contributes to the popularization of the practice of waking up early and definitely staying late in order to rejoice in the colors of the shining sky, which no camera is able to capture properly. In the rush of modern life, India's magnificent dawns and dusks hold the promise of something priceless.”

Popular Sunrise And Sunset Spots

According to Gosain, these destinations stand out for travellers looking to include sunrise or sunset experiences in their plans:

Tiger Hill, Darjeeling – A popular early-morning viewpoint known for its mountain views.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu – A notable destination for experiencing both sunrise and sunset.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat – The vast landscape provides an expansive setting for watching the changing sky.

Alleppey, Kerala – Backwaters and waterfront views make it suitable for an evening experience.

Morjim Beach and Agonda Beach, Goa – Beachfront locations where travellers can combine leisure with sunset viewing.

Lake Pichola, Udaipur – The lake offers a prominent setting for an evening view.

Sunset Point, Mount Abu – A dedicated viewpoint that attracts visitors around sunset.

Varkala Beach, Kerala – The cliff-and-beach setting makes it a popular evening stop.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka – A well-known choice for travellers who want to start the day with a sunrise view.

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How Sunrise And Sunset Shape Itineraries

The timing of these experiences is influencing the order of activities. A sunrise visit generally becomes the first major stop of the day, followed by breakfast and regular sightseeing. Sunset, meanwhile, is often planned as the final activity before travellers head back to their hotel for dinner.

Gosain said these spots are no longer treated simply as quick photo stops between two attractions. Instead, travellers and tour operators are increasingly building other activities around them. Long journeys and indoor activities can be scheduled outside the sunrise and sunset windows, while travellers may leave enough time to reach a viewpoint without rushing. Some also make an effort to catch one final sunset before leaving a destination.

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Best Time To Reach The Viewpoint

Since the actual sunrise and sunset window is brief, reaching the location at the right time is important. Travellers increasingly check both the timing and accessibility of a viewpoint when planning their itineraries. Gosain recommends arriving 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise. This gives visitors enough time to reach the viewing area and find a suitable spot, particularly at busy locations.

For sunset, he suggests arriving 45 minutes to an hour beforehand. This allows travellers to settle in and experience the changing light rather than arriving just as the sun is disappearing. There is also a reason not to leave immediately after sunset. Gosain recommends staying for another 15 to 30 minutes to experience the twilight period, when the sky can continue changing colour.

Sunrise and sunset stops are becoming planned experiences rather than optional additions to a holiday. For travellers, checking the timing, accessibility and travel time beforehand can make the difference between rushing through the experience and actually enjoying it.

Budget Details

Tiger Hill, Darjeeling

A budget traveller can plan Darjeeling at around Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per person per day, including a budget stay, local meals, shared transport and basic sightseeing. Budget guesthouses and homestays can cost around Rs 500–Rs 1,500 a night, while local meals can be managed for roughly Rs 300–Rs 500 a day. Reaching Tiger Hill through a shared vehicle rather than booking a private cab can help keep the sunrise experience affordable.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari can work well for budget travellers, with an estimated Rs 1,500–Rs 3,500 per person per day for a basic stay, local food, public transport and sightseeing. Travellers can save by staying slightly away from the waterfront and using buses or autos for short distances. Since the sunrise and sunset viewpoints themselves do not require an expensive organised experience, this can remain one of the easier destinations on the list for a low-cost itinerary.

Rann Of Kutch, Gujarat

For a budget trip around the Rann, set aside roughly Rs 2,700–Rs 4,300 per person per day for accommodation, meals, local transport and entry-related costs, assuming costs are shared. A four-day, three-night budget itinerary covering Bhuj, Dhordo and the Rann is estimated at around Rs 8,000–Rs 13,000 per person, excluding travel to and from Kutch. Travelling in a group and sharing a vehicle can make a significant difference.

Alleppey, Kerala

A backpacker-style Alleppey trip can be managed at approximately Rs 1,800–Rs 3,500 per person per day with a budget homestay, local meals, public transport and an affordable shikara or canoe ride. Budget rooms can start around Rs 1,200, while shikara rides are considerably cheaper than booking an overnight private houseboat. Travellers watching their spending should treat a private houseboat as an optional extra rather than a necessary part of the itinerary.

Morjim And Agonda, Goa

For budget travellers, Goa can be kept at around Rs 2,100–Rs 5,300 per person per day in Morjim, depending on the season and accommodation. Guesthouses and hostels can start around Rs 1,000, while local food and scooter or bus travel can keep daily expenses under control. Beaches and sunset viewpoints are generally free, making them particularly useful for travellers who want scenic experiences without paying for additional activities.

Lake Pichola, Udaipur

A budget traveller can explore Udaipur for roughly Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per person per day, using a guesthouse, local eateries, and walking or inexpensive local transport. Budget accommodation can cost around Rs 800–Rs 1,500 a night, while food may come to Rs 400–Rs 700 a day. Travellers coming from Delhi should budget separately for intercity travel; a broader three- to four-day budget trip from Delhi is estimated at around Rs 8,000–Rs 13,000 per person.

Sunset Point, Mount Abu

Mount Abu is among the more affordable hill-station options, with a budget of approximately Rs 1,200–Rs 2,500 per person per day. This can cover a basic hotel or lodge, local food, and shared transport. Travellers can also use public transport or shared taxis from Abu Road to reduce costs. Adding free or low-cost viewpoints alongside Sunset Point can help keep the overall itinerary within budget.

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala is relatively friendly to backpackers, with a basic budget of around Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500 per person per day, depending on the stay and activities. Hostel beds can be found at lower rates, while local food and shared transport help keep daily expenses manageable. Since the beach and cliff views are the main attraction, travellers can enjoy the sunset without paying for an expensive excursion.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

Nandi Hills is perhaps the easiest destination on this list to turn into a low-cost sunrise trip because it can be done as a day trip from Bengaluru. A solo traveller using public transport and local food can keep costs relatively low, while a group sharing fuel or a cab can reduce the per-person expense further. A two-day budget trip is estimated at around Rs 2,000–Rs 5,000 per person, including accommodation, food and local transport.

Budget tip: These figures are indicative rather than fixed package prices. Weekend, festival and peak-season rates can be considerably higher, so travellers should compare accommodation and transport prices before booking.