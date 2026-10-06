Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nainital offers many scenic attractions for budget travelers.

Naini Lake, Mall Road provide low-cost exploration opportunities.

Budget tips: walk, use shared transport, avoid peak seasons.

A 2-day trip to Nainital costs Rs 4,000-5,500.

Nainital is more than just Kainchi Dham. The popular hill station in Uttarakhand is known for its beautiful lakes, scenic viewpoints, walking trails and mountain landscapes. For budget travellers, several popular attractions can be explored without spending heavily on entry tickets or activities. If you are planning a budget trip to Nainital, here are five places you can include in your itinerary along with an approximate budget.

Naini Lake

Naini Lake is at the heart of Nainital and is one of the town's most popular attractions. The crescent-shaped lake is surrounded by hills and offers beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. Boating is one of the most popular activities here, but travellers on a tight budget can simply walk along the lake and explore the surrounding areas. Spending some time by the lake does not require any major expense.

Approximate Budget: Rs 100–Rs 400 per person, depending on boating and other activities.

Snow View Point

Snow View Point is one of Nainital's best-known viewpoints and is located at around 2,270 metres. On clear days, visitors can enjoy views of the snow-covered Himalayan peaks. Travellers can reach Snow View Point by road or take the ropeway from Mallital. The ropeway can be an additional expense, so budget travellers can choose the option that fits their overall travel budget. The two-way ropeway fare is around Rs 300 for adults and Rs 200 for children up to 12 years.

Approximate Budget: Rs 300–Rs 500 per person, including ropeway or local transport and refreshments.

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Mall Road

Mall Road, officially known as Govind Ballabh Pant Marg, is one of the easiest places to explore on a budget. Located alongside Naini Lake, the area has restaurants, shops, local markets and stores selling handicrafts. A walk along Mall Road is free and can be a good way to spend an evening. Travellers can also explore local shops and enjoy snacks without spending heavily on sightseeing.

Approximate Budget: Rs 200–Rs 500 per person, depending on food and shopping.

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Tiffin Top

Tiffin Top, also known as Dorothy's Seat, is located on Ayarpatta Hill and offers panoramic views of Nainital and the surrounding mountains. Situated around 4 km from the main town, it is also a popular option for travellers interested in walking and trekking. For budget travellers, Tiffin Top can be an economical sightseeing option as there is no need to spend heavily on activities. However, those who do not want to walk should factor local transport costs into their budget.

Approximate Budget: Rs 200–Rs 500 per person, depending on local transport and food.

Bhimtal Lake

Located around 22 km from Nainital, Bhimtal Lake is another scenic destination that can be included in a Nainital itinerary. The lake is surrounded by green hills and offers a quieter experience compared with the busy areas of Nainital. Visitors can enjoy the lake, explore the surrounding area and opt for boating if their budget allows. Bhimtal can also be planned as a half-day excursion from Nainital. To keep costs under control, travellers can consider shared or local transport instead of hiring a private cab for the entire day.

Approximate Budget: Rs 400–Rs 800 per person, including local/shared transport and basic food. Boating would be an additional expense.

Average Budget For A 2-Day Nainital Trip

For a 2-day/1-night budget trip to Nainital, travellers can plan for approximately Rs 4,000–Rs 5,500 per person, excluding the cost of travelling to and from Nainital.

A rough estimate can include:

Budget Accommodation: Rs 1,000–Rs 1,500 per person for one night, depending on the property and whether the room is shared.

Food: Around Rs 700–Rs 1,000 for two days at local eateries and budget restaurants.

Local Transport: Around Rs 800–Rs 1,200, depending on the number of places covered and whether you use shared transport or taxis.

Sightseeing And Activities: Around Rs 500–Rs 800, depending on boating and the Snow View ropeway.

Total Average Budget: Rs 4,000–Rs 5,500 per person, excluding travel to and from Nainital.

How To Explore Nainital On A Budget

The easiest way to reduce your Nainital travel expenses is to walk wherever possible, use shared or local transport and choose budget accommodation. Naini Lake and Mall Road can be covered together, while Snow View Point and Tiffin Top can be planned as separate sightseeing stops. Bhimtal can be kept as a half-day excursion. Travellers should also remember that accommodation and transport costs can increase during weekends, holidays and peak tourist periods. Booking your stay in advance can help keep expenses under control. Nainital can be visited throughout the year, with March to June generally offering pleasant weather, while winter brings colder temperatures and the possibility of snowfall.