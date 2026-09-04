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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Bharat Gaurav Train: 13-Day South India Tour Covering Major Pilgrimage Sites; Check Fares And More

Budget Traveller | Bharat Gaurav Train: 13-Day South India Tour Covering Major Pilgrimage Sites; Check Fares And More

Budget Taveller | Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav train offers a 13-day South India pilgrimage covering five destinations, with meals, hotels and sightseeing included.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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  • Bundled services simplify planning multi-city South India pilgrimage journey.

If you are based in North India and planning a pilgrimage to South India, Indian Railways has announced a special Bharat Gaurav tourist train covering several important religious destinations. The special train, started by the Jammu Railway Division, is scheduled to operate from November 14 to November 26, offering passengers a 12-night and 13-day journey covering temples and tourist attractions across southern India. According to railway officials, the package is designed to make long-distance pilgrimage travel easier by combining train tickets, meals, accommodation and sightseeing in a single booking.

Five Religious Destinations On The Route

The Bharat Gaurav train will cover Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirupati and Markapur during the 13-day journey. Passengers will get an opportunity to visit the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, and major attractions in Kanyakumari. The itinerary also includes the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Markapur. The combination of pilgrimage and sightseeing makes the tour particularly suitable for travellers who want to cover multiple destinations without arranging separate transport between cities.

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Three Categories And Ticket Fares

According to railway officials, passengers can choose from three accommodation categories depending on their budget and comfort requirements.

  • Comfort (Second AC): Rs56,830 per person

  • Standard (Third AC): Rs42,605 per person

  • Economy: Rs26,895 per person

These fares cover the organised tour package rather than simply the railway journey.

What Is Included In The Package?

The biggest advantage of the Bharat Gaurav tour is that several travel requirements are bundled together. Passengers will receive confirmed train tickets, along with breakfast and two meals as part of the journey. The package also includes hotel accommodation and sightseeing, reducing the need to separately arrange stays, local transport and visits at every destination. For pilgrims travelling with family, this can make the journey considerably more convenient, particularly when covering several cities in a single trip.

How Much Should You Budget?

The basic tour package starts at Rs26,895 per person in the Economy category. Travellers opting for Standard accommodation should budget around Rs42,605 per person, while the Comfort category costs Rs56,830 per person. For two people, the package fare would therefore be approximately Rs53,790 in Economy, Rs85,210 in Standard and Rs1,13,660 in Comfort, before accounting for any personal expenses or exclusions. Travellers should keep an additional budget for personal shopping, snacks beyond the included meals, optional activities and other expenses not covered by the package.

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Why This Package Can Be Useful

Planning a multi-city South India pilgrimage independently can involve booking several train tickets, finding hotels, arranging local transport and coordinating sightseeing schedules. Railway officials said these arrangements can be particularly challenging for travellers unfamiliar with the region. The Bharat Gaurav package brings many of these services together, allowing passengers to follow a planned itinerary while travelling with other pilgrims. For North Indian travellers looking to explore some of South India's prominent temples in one trip, the special train offers a convenient, organised option.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the ticket fares for the Bharat Gaurav tour?

Fares vary by category: Economy is Rs26,895, Standard is Rs42,605, and Comfort is Rs56,830 per person. These prices cover the organized tour package.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav Train South India Tour Budget Taveller
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