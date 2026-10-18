Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India offers diverse destinations for memorable sunset viewing experiences.

Mountain and elevated spots provide expansive, picturesque horizon views.

Coastal and riverside locations feature serene water-based sunset vistas.

Sunsets can be one of the simplest highlights of a trip, especially when the location offers an open view of the horizon. India has plenty of places where travellers can watch the day end against mountains, beaches, lakes, and rivers. From Leh’s high-altitude landscape to Mumbai’s Marine Drive, each destination offers a different setting and experience. Some spots require a short hike, while others are easy to reach and sit close to popular tourist areas. If you are planning a short break around a sunset view, these 12 destinations can help you choose a location based on scenery, accessibility, and your travel budget.

Mountain Sunset Spots

1. Shanti Stupa, Leh

Located on a hilltop in Leh, Shanti Stupa provides wide views of the surrounding mountains. The changing evening light makes it a popular place for travellers and photographers.

Estimated budget: Rs 1,500– Rs 3,000 per person for local transport, food, and basic sightseeing, excluding flights and accommodation.

2. Matanga Hill, Hampi

Matanga Hill is among Hampi’s best-known viewpoints. The climb is manageable for reasonably fit travellers, and the top provides views across the historic ruins and rocky landscape.

Estimated budget: Rs 800 – Rs 1,500 per person for local transport, meals and sightseeing, excluding accommodation.

3. Landour, Uttarakhand

The quieter hill settlement of Landour near Mussoorie has several viewpoints from which visitors can watch the sun disappear behind the surrounding hills.

Estimated budget: Rs 1,500 – Rs 3,000 per person for local travel and meals, excluding accommodation.

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4. Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Bir is better known for paragliding, but the surrounding Kangra Valley also offers attractive evening views. Visitors can combine sunset sightseeing with other local activities.

Estimated budget: Rs 1,500 – Rs 3,500 per person, depending on activities and local transport, excluding accommodation.

5. Nathang Valley, Sikkim

Situated at a high altitude in East Sikkim, Nathang Valley offers expansive mountain views. Weather conditions can change quickly, so travellers should plan their visit accordingly.

Estimated budget: Rs 2,000 – Rs 4,000 per person for local transport and meals, excluding permits, accommodation, and longer-distance travel.

Beach And Riverside Sunset Spots

6. Varkala, Kerala

Varkala’s cliff overlooks the Arabian Sea, making it an easy choice for travellers looking for a beach sunset without leaving a popular tourist area.

Estimated budget: Rs 1,000–Rs 2,500 per person for local transport, food and refreshments, excluding accommodation.

7. Marine Drive, Mumbai

Marine Drive remains one of Mumbai’s most accessible sunset locations. Visitors can simply find a spot along the promenade and watch the sun set over the Arabian Sea.

Estimated budget: Rs 300 - Rs 1,000 per person for local transport and snacks, depending on where you are travelling from.

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8. Radhanagar Beach, Swaraj Dweep

Radhanagar Beach is one of the most popular beaches in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Its wide shoreline provides an unobstructed setting for an evening by the sea.

Estimated budget: Rs 1,500–Rs 3,500 per person for local transport, food, and beach activities, excluding flights and accommodation.

9. Prinsep Ghat, Kolkata

Located beside the Hooghly River, Prinsep Ghat offers views of the river and Vidyasagar Setu. It is also a convenient option for travellers exploring central Kolkata.

Estimated budget: Rs 500 – Rs 1,500 per person for transport, food, and local sightseeing.

10. Gangaur Ghat, Udaipur

Gangaur Ghat is a popular waterfront location overlooking Lake Pichola. The surrounding architecture and lake make the area particularly attractive around sunset.

Estimated budget: Rs 800 – Rs 2,000 per person for local transport, food and sightseeing, excluding accommodation and paid attractions.

Rajasthan And Other Sunset Viewpoints

11. Savitri Temple, Pushkar

The Savitri Temple sits on a hill overlooking Pushkar. Visitors can reach the viewpoint by ropeway or trek, depending on their preference, and get views of Pushkar Lake and the surrounding desert landscape.

Estimated budget: Rs 500 – Rs 1,500 per person for local transport, food, and the ropeway or other sightseeing expenses.

12. Ridge Road, Himachal Pradesh

The Ridge is among Shimla’s most recognisable public spaces. Its elevated location and open views make it a convenient spot for watching the evening sky without undertaking a trek.

Estimated budget: Rs 500 – Rs 1,500 per person for local transport, food and refreshments.

Whether you are planning a dedicated holiday or simply want to add a sunset stop to an existing itinerary, these destinations offer plenty of choices across different budgets. Beaches, lakes, rivers and hilltops all provide a different setting, so the best pick ultimately depends on the kind of trip you want.

Budget estimates are indicative and can vary according to the season, travel dates, transport choices, accommodation and activities. Flight and long-distance train fares have not been included.