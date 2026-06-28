During monsoon, hills become green, valleys get misty, and roads are scenic. Many destinations are less than 200 km from Mumbai, ideal for quick, relaxing breaks or adventures.
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Looking for the best monsoon getaways near Mumbai? From misty hill stations to scenic ghats and coastal escapes, these destinations within 200 km offer the perfect weekend break with lush greenery, waterfalls, beautiful drives, and budget-friendly travel options.
- Monsoon transforms Mumbai region into refreshing green escapes.
- Popular spots like Lonavala, Matheran, Alibaug offer varied monsoon charm.
- These accessible getaways provide diverse experiences for all budgets.
As the monsoon sweeps across Maharashtra, the region around Mumbai turns into a refreshing green escape. Hills come alive with fresh waterfalls, valleys disappear under mist, and roads become more scenic than ever. The best part is that many of these beautiful destinations are less than 200 kilometres from Mumbai, making them ideal for quick getaways. Whether you are looking for a peaceful hill station, an adventurous trek, a scenic road trip or a coastal break, these monsoon destinations offer the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure without requiring long-distance travel or heavy planning.
Monsoon Budget Getaways Near Mumbai
Lonavala: The Evergreen Monsoon Favourite
Located about 85 kilometres from Mumbai, Lonavala remains one of the top choices during the rainy season. The hill station becomes greener, cooler and more vibrant with waterfalls and misty points. Places like Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point and Lion’s Point draw large crowds for their rain-washed beauty.
Matheran: A Peaceful No-Vehicle Hill Station
At roughly 83 kilometres away, Matheran offers a slower, quieter experience. Since vehicles are not allowed inside, the hill station feels cleaner and calmer. Monsoon enhances its forest paths, viewpoints and colonial charm, making it perfect for long walks and short weekend breaks.
Igatpuri: Waterfalls, Hills And Calm Weather
Around 120 kilometres from Mumbai, Igatpuri is known for green valleys, mountain views and peaceful surroundings. During the rains, the waterfalls here become more active, and nearby lakes and trekking spots add to the appeal.
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Malshej Ghat: A Road Trip Worth Taking
Malshej Ghat is one of the best monsoon drives in the state. Located about 130 kilometres away, it is packed with waterfalls, foggy roads and mountain views. It is especially popular among photographers and nature lovers.
Karnala: A Quick Nature Escape
Only 50 kilometres from Mumbai, Karnala Bird Sanctuary is ideal for a one-day trip. The sanctuary and the historic fort become more attractive during the monsoon, with green trails and fresh air offering a quick break from city life.
Bhandardara: Quiet And Scenic
Bhandardara, about 165 kilometres away, is perfect for travellers who prefer peaceful stays. Arthur Lake, Randha Falls and Wilson Dam are the main attractions here, especially when the rains are heavy.
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Alibaug: Coastal Monsoon Charm
For beach lovers, Alibaug offers a different kind of monsoon trip. Located 95 kilometres away, it combines sea views, seafood and historic attractions like Kolaba Fort.
Rajmachi: Trekker’s Monsoon Delight
Rajmachi Fort is among the most rewarding trekking spots near Mumbai. The trail becomes greener and more dramatic during the monsoon, offering excellent valley views at the top.
Budget Travel Tips
Travelling to these destinations can be affordable if planned smartly. Local trains to Lonavala, Matheran and Karjat are among the cheapest options, while shared cabs and state buses are also budget-friendly. Group travel can reduce fuel costs for road trips. Budget homestays, small lodges and local food stalls in these places help keep expenses low, making these monsoon escapes ideal even for travellers planning under a tight budget.
These monsoon spots prove that you do not need to travel far or spend heavily to enjoy Maharashtra’s rainy season. A short trip, good company and a flexible plan are enough to turn a simple weekend into a memorable break.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What makes the region around Mumbai a good monsoon getaway?
What are some popular monsoon destinations near Mumbai mentioned in the article?
Popular choices include Lonavala, Matheran, Igatpuri, Malshej Ghat, Karnala, Bhandardara, Alibaug, and Rajmachi. These offer diverse experiences like treks, nature, and coastal views.
How can I travel to these monsoon destinations on a budget?
Budget-friendly options include local trains, shared cabs, and state buses. Group travel, budget homestays, and local food stalls also help keep expenses low.
Which destination near Mumbai is a no-vehicle hill station?
Matheran, located about 83 kilometres away, is a no-vehicle hill station. This policy makes it a cleaner and calmer place, ideal for peaceful walks and short weekend breaks.