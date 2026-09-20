Budget Traveller | 8 Ancient Ganesha Temples To Explore Across Maharashtra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashtavinayak Yatra visits eight revered Ganesha temples in Maharashtra.

Each shrine features distinct legends, idol forms, and local traditions.

The traditional pilgrimage circuit uniquely starts and ends at Morgaon.

Ganesh Chaturthi is closely associated with home pujas, grand pandals, and traditional offerings, but Maharashtra also has a long-standing pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The Ashtavinayak Yatra covers eight revered temples spread across the state, with each shrine associated with a distinct form, legend, and local tradition. The pilgrimage traditionally starts and concludes at Morgaon, making the first temple both the beginning and the end of the circuit. The eight idols are traditionally regarded as swayambhu, or self-manifested. From a hilltop shrine and a cave temple to historic sanctuaries linked with the Peshwas, the route offers devotees a varied spiritual journey.

Ashtavinayak Temples And Their Legends

1. Mayureshwar Temple, Morgaon

Situated in Pune district, the Mayureshwar Temple is traditionally considered the starting point of the Ashtavinayak circuit. According to legend, Ganesha took the form of Mayureshwar and rode a peacock to defeat the demon Sindhu. The temple also has a Nandi idol near its entrance, an unusual feature for a Ganesha shrine.

After visiting the remaining seven temples, devotees traditionally return to Morgaon to complete the pilgrimage.

2. Siddhivinayak Temple, Siddhatek

The Siddhivinayak Temple stands on a hillock near the Bhima River. Its Ganesha idol is particularly noted for having its trunk turned towards the right. According to temple tradition, Lord Vishnu worshipped Ganesha here before confronting the demons Madhu and Kaitabha. The location and climb to the shrine form an important part of the visit.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Planning A Luxury Holiday? Explore These 4 Indian Destinations In 2026

3. Ballaleshwar Temple, Pali

The temple at Pali is associated with Ballal, a young Ganesha devotee. The traditional story says Ganesha appeared to protect him after his father objected to his devotion. Ballaleshwar is distinctive because the shrine is named after the devotee rather than Ganesha. The temple is also traditionally associated with besan laddoo as its prasad.

4. Varadavinayak Temple, Mahad

At Mahad, Ganesha is worshipped as Varadavinayak, a form associated with blessings and the fulfilment of wishes. According to local tradition, the idol was found in a nearby lake in the late 17th century. The temple is also known for an oil lamp that devotees believe has remained continuously lit since 1892.

5. Chintamani Temple, Theur

The Chintamani Temple near Pune is linked to the story of a precious jewel. According to legend, Ganesha recovered the jewel from a ruler and returned it to sage Kapila. The sage eventually chose to leave the jewel with Ganesha, giving rise to the name Chintamani. The shrine also has historical associations with the Peshwa family.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Visiting Guwahati During Ganesh Chaturthi? Add These 6 Temples To Your List

6. Girijatmaj Temple, Lenyadri

Lenyadri offers a very different experience from the other Ashtavinayak temples. The shrine is situated within a cave complex and is traditionally linked to Goddess Parvati, or Girija. According to legend, Parvati performed penance at the site with the wish of having Ganesha as her son. The temple is part of a group of 18 ancient caves and requires devotees to climb 307 steps.

7. Vighneshwar Temple, Ozar

At Ozar, Ganesha is worshipped as Vighneshwar, or Vighnahar, names associated with removing obstacles. The temple's traditional legend centres on the demon Vighnasur, who was defeated by Ganesha. Its stone construction, ornate details, and golden pinnacle are among the features that distinguish the shrine.

8. Mahaganapati Temple, Ranjangaon

The final temple in the traditional sequence is the Mahaganapati shrine at Ranjangaon, around 50 km from Pune. According to legend, Lord Shiva worshipped Ganesha here before his battle with Tripurasura. The temple also has links with the Peshwa era. Its east-facing design is another notable feature, with tradition associating the shrine with sunlight falling directly on the deity during a particular period of the year.

Why The Ashtavinayak Yatra Matters

The eight temples are connected by a common pilgrimage tradition, but each has its own identity. Morgaon is associated with Mayureshwar, Siddhatek is known for its right-turned trunk, Ballaleshwar recalls a devoted child, while Lenyadri stands out for its cave setting.

The route also brings together mythology, temple architecture, and local customs. For devotees, completing the circuit is traditionally considered a significant Ganesha pilgrimage. For visitors exploring Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, it provides an opportunity to discover these historic shrines beyond the festival celebrations and neighbourhood pandals.

The Traditional Route

The yatra traditionally begins at Morgaon, followed by Siddhatek, Pali, Mahad, Theur, Lenyadri, Ozar and Ranjangaon, before returning to Morgaon. The Ashtavinayak temples therefore offer more than eight individual places of worship. Together, they form a pilgrimage route where each shrine brings its own legend, ritual practice and cultural history to the wider Ganesha tradition.

Budget For The Ashtavinayak Yatra

For travellers planning the Ashtavinayak Yatra from Pune, a two-day trip can cost around Rs 4,000–Rs 7,000 per person, excluding the cost of reaching Pune. Shared cabs or group vehicles may cost roughly Rs 2,500–Rs 4,500 per person, while basic accommodation can be around Rs 700–Rs 1,500 per night. Simple meals may add another Rs 300– Rs 600 per person per day. Temple entry is generally free, although devotees may spend extra on prasad, offerings, parking, or special pujas. The final cost can vary depending on the group size, transport, accommodation, and travel dates.

Note: The costs mentioned below are indicative estimates for budget travellers. Actual fares may vary depending on the festival rush, travel dates, accommodation type, and booking time.