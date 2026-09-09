Budget Traveller | 7 Monsoon Destinations In India To Explore In September Under Rs 10,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom September offers ideal travel opportunities across India during monsoon.

Karnataka's Coorg, Chikmagalur feature lush green coffee plantations, waterfalls.

Kerala's Munnar, Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers showcase vibrant natural beauty.

Udaipur, Srinagar, Lansdowne provide serene lakes and tranquil hill experiences.

September marks the pleasant monsoon season. This season is considered ideal for traveling. Nature is at its best during this time. If you're planning a trip during this time, these seven places in India will not only make your trip memorable but also refresh your mind with their natural beauty. To enjoy the monsoon season, you can include these seven wonderful destinations like Coorg, Munnar, and Udaipur in your trip.

Coorg and Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Coorg and Chikmagalur in Karnataka are known for their lush greenery, hills, coffee plantations, and waterfalls. Coorg is also known as the Scotland of India. The scenery becomes even more beautiful after the rains in September. The sprawling coffee plantations, cool breeze, and waterfalls flowing through the hills attract tourists. Chikmagalur is nestled among the hills of the Western Ghats. Here, one can enjoy the serene atmosphere of nature while visiting coffee estates. Both places are also excellent for photography enthusiasts.

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Budget for Coorg: A budget traveller can expect to spend around Rs 1,500 - Rs 3,000 per person per day, covering basic accommodation, food, local transport, and sightseeing. A 3-day budget trip can cost approximately Rs 4,500 - Rs 9,000 per person, excluding travel to Coorg.

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Budget for Chikmagalur: A 2-day, 1-night budget trip can cost around Rs 3,500 per person, including transport from Bengaluru, a homestay, food, and basic sightseeing. A mid-range trip for two can cost approximately Rs 10,000, depending on the choice of accommodation and transport.

Munnar and Valley of Flowers

Munnar in Kerala is famous for its lush tea plantations and mist-shrouded hills. The September rains further enhance the greenery. Walking through the hills offers a beautiful view of clouds and mist. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers is a special destination for nature lovers. September offers a beautiful view of colorful flowers and lush green valleys. Trekking through the mountains offers a close-up view of the natural beauty.

Budget for Munnar: A budget traveller can plan for around Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,800 per person per day, excluding the cost of reaching Munnar. For a 3-day trip, the budget can be around Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000 per person, depending on accommodation, food, local transport, and sightseeing.

Budget for Valley of Flowers: A budget trek from Delhi can cost approximately Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000 per person for around five days if you use public/shared transport and budget accommodation. Trek packages can cost around Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 per person, depending on inclusions.

Spend Some Relaxing Moments By The Lakeside

Udaipur in Rajasthan is a good option for a September visit. After the rains, the city's lakes and surrounding greenery enhance its beauty. Sitting on the lakeside, one can enjoy the serene atmosphere. Srinagar in Kashmir also offers a truly attractive September experience. Shikara rides on Dal Lake, mountain views, and pleasant weather make for a memorable trip. If you enjoy places with lakes and a tranquil atmosphere, both Udaipur and Srinagar are good options.

Budget for Udaipur: A budget trip to Udaipur can cost around Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000 per person per day, including basic accommodation, food, local transport, and activities. A comfortable mid-range budget can be around Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000 per person per day.

Budget for Srinagar: Budget travellers can expect to spend approximately Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,300 per person per day, including basic accommodation, food, local transport and sightseeing. A 5-day budget trip from Delhi can cost roughly Rs 15,000 - Rs 22,000 per person, depending on the mode of transport and itinerary.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne in Uttarakhand is a popular hill station for short trips from Delhi-NCR. Dense pine forests, mountains, and a serene atmosphere are found here. The greenery here becomes even more beautiful after the rains in September. Lansdowne is a great option for spending some quiet time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Here, you can enjoy walking along the mountain paths, observing nature, and taking beautiful photographs.

Budget for Lansdowne: A 2-day budget trip from Delhi can cost approximately Rs 2,000 - Rs 5,000 per person, including travel, accommodation, food, and local transport. For a more comfortable 2-night, 3-day trip, budget around Rs 3,600 - Rs 6,100 per person.

Before visiting these places in September, be sure to check the weather and local travel information.