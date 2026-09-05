Budget Traveller | 7 Countries You Can Visit From India Under Rs 50,000

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Travelling abroad does not always have to mean spending a fortune. With careful planning, choosing affordable accommodation and booking flights at the right time, Indian travellers can explore several international destinations within a budget of Rs 50,000. For a four- to five-day holiday, destinations across Asia and the Gulf offer a combination of affordable stays, reasonably priced food and manageable transport costs. Here are seven international destinations to consider for a budget-friendly getaway.

1. Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty is a popular choice for Indian travellers looking for mountains, lakes and a different cultural experience. Indian passport holders can travel under the applicable visa-free arrangement, subject to current entry conditions. A budget stay can cost around Rs 2,500 per night, while food may require approximately Rs 1,500 per day. Return flights can cost around Rs 20,000, depending on the season and booking date. Keeping another Rs 3,000 per day for local travel and sightseeing can help manage expenses.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Rs 40,000-50,000 per person.

2. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka remains one of the more accessible international options from India, offering beaches, wildlife, historic sites and scenic train journeys. For a short trip, accommodation may cost around Rs 2,500 per night, while food can be budgeted at approximately Rs 1,500 per day. Return flights may cost around Rs 18,000, while local tours and transport could require another Rs 3,000 per day.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Around Rs 40,000-50,000.

Check the latest entry and visa requirements before booking, as travel rules can change.

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3. Malaysia

Malaysia offers a mix of modern cities, street food, beaches and cultural attractions. Kuala Lumpur can be particularly convenient for budget travellers. Accommodation can start at around Rs 2,000 per night, with food costing approximately Rs 1,200 per day. Return flights may be available for around Rs 18,000, while keeping aside approximately Rs 2,000 per day for local expenses can help cover sightseeing and transport.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Rs 35,000-45,000.

4. Bhutan

Bhutan is an interesting option for Indian travellers because it can be reached by road from India, making it possible to avoid international flight costs. Travellers can reach the border from Bagdogra and continue towards Bhutan. Accommodation may cost around Rs 3,000 per night, while food could require approximately Rs 1,200 per day. Day tours may add around Rs 3,000 per day. Bhutan has specific entry requirements and fees for Indian visitors, so check the latest regulations before travelling.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Around Rs 30,000-45,000, depending on transport and activities.

5. Oman

Oman is an appealing option for travellers interested in deserts, mountains, forts and dramatic coastlines. It can be slightly more expensive than some Southeast Asian destinations, but careful planning can keep costs manageable. An e-visa may cost around Rs 1,700, while accommodation could be approximately Rs 3,000 per night. Food may cost around Rs 1,500 per day, and return flights can be found for around Rs 15,000 during favourable periods. Day tours may require another Rs 3,000 per day.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Around Rs 40,000-50,000.

6. Cambodia

Cambodia offers ancient temples, vibrant markets and affordable accommodation, making it a popular option for budget-conscious international travellers. A visa on arrival may cost around Rs 2,700, while accommodation can be found for approximately Rs 2,000 per night. Food may cost around Rs 1,200 per day, with return flights estimated at around Rs 23,000. Keep another Rs 2,500 per day for tours and local expenses.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Around Rs 45,000-50,000.

7. Thailand

Thailand continues to be a favourite among Indian travellers thanks to its beaches, nightlife, temples, shopping and street food. Indian visitors can benefit from the applicable visa-free arrangement, subject to current rules. Accommodation can cost around Rs 2,000 per night, while food may require approximately Rs 1,200 per day. Return flights could cost around Rs 15,000, with another Rs 2,000 per day for local sightseeing and transport.

Estimated 4-5 Day Budget: Around Rs 35,000-45,000.

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How To Keep Your International Trip Under Rs 50,000

Flight tickets are usually the biggest expense, so booking well in advance can make a significant difference. Choose hostels, guesthouses or budget hotels instead of premium properties and use public transport wherever practical. Eating at local restaurants and planning free or low-cost attractions can further reduce expenses. Most importantly, keep a separate emergency fund rather than allocating your entire Rs 50,000 budget to planned expenses. With the right combination of affordable flights, accommodation and local travel, an international holiday under Rs 50,000 per person can be possible for several destinations.