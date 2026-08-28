Budget Traveller | 6 Best Family Getaways From Bengaluru On Raksha Bandhan Under Rs 25,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raksha Bandhan 2026 offers a three-day August weekend.

Bengaluru provides diverse monsoon getaways: hills, wildlife, heritage.

Consider Mysuru, Coorg, Kabini, Ooty, and Wayanad trips.

Plan for monsoon conditions, book travel and stay early.

Raksha Bandhan is often about returning home, reliving childhood memories and spending time with family away from busy schedules. In 2026, the festival falls on Friday, August 28, creating a convenient three-day weekend until Sunday, August 30. For families in Bengaluru, the long weekend is a chance to swap city traffic for misty hills, wildlife, heritage sights or peaceful stays amid coffee plantations. With the monsoon still active across Karnataka and neighbouring states, many destinations are likely to be particularly green and scenic. If you are planning a family trip, here are some of the best getaways from Bengaluru, along with an approximate budget for travel, stay and food.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best Places From Bengaluru For A Family Trip

1. Mysuru: Palaces, Wildlife And Heritage

Around 140 km from Bengaluru, Mysuru is among the easiest options for a relaxed family getaway. The Mysore Palace is the city's biggest attraction, while Mysuru Zoo is a good choice for families travelling with children. Chamundi Hill and the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple can also be included in a one- or two-day itinerary.

Approximate Budget For A Family Of Four:

Travel: Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000 by car, depending on vehicle and fuel costs

Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000 by car, depending on vehicle and fuel costs Stay: Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000 per night

Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000 per night Food: Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 per day

Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 per day Attractions/Local Travel: Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000

Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 Estimated 2-Day Budget: Rs 8,000-Rs 14,000

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2. Coorg: Coffee Estates And Monsoon Views

Kodagu, better known as Coorg, is around 250-270 km from Bengaluru, depending on the route and where you stay. Madikeri is a convenient base, while coffee-estate homestays offer families a quieter experience.

Raja's Seat, Madikeri Fort, Abbey Falls and the Namdroling Monastery at Bylakuppe are among the popular attractions. During the monsoon, however, check local conditions before heading to waterfalls or remote areas.

Approximate Budget For A Family Of Four:

Travel: Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 by private car

Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 by private car Stay: Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per night

Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per night Food: Rs 1,800-Rs 3,000 per day

Rs 1,800-Rs 3,000 per day Local Sightseeing: Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000

Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 Estimated 2-Day Budget: Rs 12,000-Rs 20,000

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3. Chikkamagaluru: Misty Hills And Coffee Plantations

Located approximately 240-250 km from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru is another attractive monsoon destination. Its coffee estates, mountain roads and green landscapes make it particularly appealing for families seeking a slower holiday.

Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak, Baba Budangiri and nearby waterfalls can be included in the itinerary, subject to weather and road conditions.

Approximate Budget For A Family Of Four:

Travel: Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000

Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 Stay: Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per night

Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per night Food: Rs 1,800-Rs 3,000 per day

Rs 1,800-Rs 3,000 per day Local Travel/Activities: Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000

Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 Estimated 2-Day Budget: Rs 12,000-Rs 20,000

4. Kabini: Wildlife And A Peaceful Family Escape

Kabini, roughly 200-220 km from Bengaluru, is ideal for families who would rather spend their weekend around forests and wildlife. The Kabini backwaters and surrounding Nagarahole landscape are known for elephants, deer, gaur, birds and other wildlife.

A safari can make the trip more memorable, although safari availability and pricing vary considerably by season and operator.

Approximate Budget For A Family Of Four:

Travel: Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000

Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 Stay: Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 per night

Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 per night Food: Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 per day

Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 per day Safari/Activities: Rs 4,000-Rs 8,000

Rs 4,000-Rs 8,000 Estimated 2-Day Budget: Rs 20,000-Rs 35,000

5. Ooty: A Classic Hill-Station Holiday

Ooty, or Udhagamandalam, is around 270 km from Bengaluru, although travel time can vary depending on traffic and road conditions. The hill station offers a relaxed family holiday with its cool weather, gardens, lake and Nilgiri landscapes.

Families can visit the Government Botanical Garden and Ooty Lake, while the UNESCO-listed Nilgiri Mountain Railway offers a memorable heritage experience, subject to ticket availability and operating conditions.

Approximate Budget For A Family Of Four:

Travel: Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000

Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 Stay: Rs 3,500-Rs 6,500 per night

Rs 3,500-Rs 6,500 per night Food: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 per day

Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 per day Local Sightseeing/Activities: Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500

Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 Estimated 2-Day Budget: Rs 14,000-Rs 23,000

6. Wayanad: Kerala's Lush Monsoon Retreat

For families looking for a longer drive, Wayanad is approximately 270-300 km from Bengaluru, depending on the destination. Its forests, plantations, lakes and waterfalls make it particularly appealing during the monsoon. Pookode Lake, Edakkal Caves and scenic plantation routes are among the attractions that can be considered. Because August is a rainy period, check weather and local advisories before visiting waterfalls, caves or forest areas.

Approximate Budget For A Family Of Four:

Travel: Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000

Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 Stay: Rs 3,500-Rs 7,000 per night

Rs 3,500-Rs 7,000 per night Food: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500 per day

Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500 per day Local Sightseeing/Activities: Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000

Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000 Estimated 2-Day Budget: Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000

Things To Keep In Mind Before The Raksha Bandhan Trip

Raksha Bandhan falls during the monsoon, so road conditions and travel times can change quickly. Popular destinations are also likely to see increased demand over the long weekend. Booking accommodation and activities early can help families avoid last-minute price increases. Carry raincoats or umbrellas, comfortable footwear, medicines and a few warm clothes for hill destinations. If travelling by car, check the weather and road conditions before starting the journey. Most importantly, keep the itinerary flexible. A three-day family holiday does not need to be packed with activities. Sometimes the best part of Raksha Bandhan is simply being together, sharing meals, taking a slow drive and enjoying a break from everyday routines.