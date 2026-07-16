Budget Traveller | 6 Beautiful Places In Rajasthan That Look Dreamy During Monsoon

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The first spell of monsoon rain transforms Rajasthan in ways many travellers don't expect. The golden deserts give way to lush green hills, lakes overflow with fresh rainwater, waterfalls come alive and majestic forts appear wrapped in mist. While the state is best known for its royal heritage and desert landscapes, the rainy season unveils a cooler, greener and far more peaceful side of Rajasthan. If you're planning a budget-friendly monsoon getaway, July to September is an excellent time to explore the state. Hotel prices are generally lower than the winter peak season, tourist crowds are thinner and the weather is ideal for sightseeing. Here are six destinations that deserve a place on your Rajasthan monsoon itinerary.

Six Fairytale Destinations To Explore This Monsoon

1. Udaipur – The City Of Lakes

Monsoon turns Udaipur into one of India's most romantic destinations. Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and Badi Lake fill up, while the Aravalli Hills become lush green.

Must-Visit Attractions

Lake Pichola Boat Ride

City Palace

Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace)

Fateh Sagar Lake

Bahubali Hills

Budget Plan

Budget stay: Rs800–Rs1,500 per night

Meals: Rs300–Rs600 per day

Local transport: Rs300–Rs500

Approximate daily budget: Rs2,000–Rs3,500 per person

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2. Mount Abu – Rajasthan's Only Hill Station

Cool weather, mist-covered roads and seasonal waterfalls make Mount Abu the perfect escape from the summer heat.

Must-Visit Attractions

Nakki Lake

Dilwara Jain Temples

Guru Shikhar

Sunset Point

Honeymoon Point

Budget Plan

Budget stay: Rs1,000–Rs2,000

Food: Rs400–Rs700

Local sightseeing: Rs500–Rs800

Approximate daily budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,000 per person

3. Kumbhalgarh – The Great Wall Of India

Surrounded by the green Aravalli Hills, Kumbhalgarh Fort looks even more spectacular during the rains. The pleasant weather also makes exploring the massive fort much easier.

Must-Visit Attractions

Kumbhalgarh Fort

Light & Sound Show

Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Scenic viewpoints

Budget Plan

Budget stay: Rs1,200–Rs2,000

Food: Rs400–Rs700

Entry & local transport: Rs500–Rs800

Approximate daily budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,000 per person

Hidden Gems Worth Adding To Your Itinerary

4. Bundi – Rajasthan's Best-Kept Secret

Known for its blue lanes, stepwells and grand palaces, Bundi becomes even more picturesque during the monsoon.

Must-Visit Attractions

Taragarh Fort

Bundi Palace

Raniji Ki Baori

Jait Sagar Lake

Budget Plan

Budget stay: Rs700–Rs1,500

Meals: Rs300–Rs500

Local sightseeing: Rs300–Rs500

Approximate daily budget: Rs1,800–Rs3,000 per person

5. Ranakpur – Marble Marvel Amid Green Hills

The famous Jain Temple surrounded by rain-washed forests offers one of Rajasthan's most peaceful monsoon experiences.

Must-Visit Attractions

Ranakpur Jain Temple

Scenic Aravalli Drives

Nature Trails

Budget Plan

Budget stay: Rs1,000–Rs1,800

Meals: Rs300–Rs600

Transport & sightseeing: Rs500–Rs800

Approximate daily budget: Rs2,000–Rs3,500 per person

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6. Chittorgarh – Land Of Rajput Valour

Monsoon gives the majestic Chittorgarh Fort a completely different charm. Rain-washed stone walls, lush surroundings and cloudy skies make it a paradise for history lovers and photographers.

Must-Visit Attractions

Chittorgarh Fort

Vijay Stambh

Kirti Stambh

Padmini Palace

Gaumukh Reservoir

Budget Plan

Budget stay: Rs800–Rs1,500

Meals: Rs300–Rs600

Local transport & entry tickets: Rs400–Rs700

Approximate daily budget: Rs2,000–Rs3,200 per person

Budget Travel Tips For Rajasthan During Monsoon

Monsoon is one of the most affordable seasons to explore Rajasthan, but a little planning can make your trip even smoother. Carry waterproof clothing, comfortable anti-slip footwear and keep an eye on weather forecasts before heading to hill viewpoints. Book hotels in advance for better discounts, especially in Udaipur and Mount Abu. If you're travelling by road, check route conditions before leaving, as heavy rainfall may occasionally affect hilly stretches. With lush landscapes, pleasant weather, lower hotel tariffs and fewer crowds, Rajasthan during the monsoon offers an unforgettable travel experience without putting too much pressure on your wallet.