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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | 6 Beautiful Places In Rajasthan That Look Dreamy During Monsoon

Budget Traveller | 6 Beautiful Places In Rajasthan That Look Dreamy During Monsoon

Monsoon Travel: Planning a Rajasthan getaway? Explore six stunning destinations, including Udaipur, Mount Abu, Kumbhalgarh, Bundi, Ranakpur and Chittorgarh, at their scenic best during the rains.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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  • Travel tips include waterproofs, booking hotels, checking road conditions.

The first spell of monsoon rain transforms Rajasthan in ways many travellers don't expect. The golden deserts give way to lush green hills, lakes overflow with fresh rainwater, waterfalls come alive and majestic forts appear wrapped in mist. While the state is best known for its royal heritage and desert landscapes, the rainy season unveils a cooler, greener and far more peaceful side of Rajasthan. If you're planning a budget-friendly monsoon getaway, July to September is an excellent time to explore the state. Hotel prices are generally lower than the winter peak season, tourist crowds are thinner and the weather is ideal for sightseeing. Here are six destinations that deserve a place on your Rajasthan monsoon itinerary.

Six Fairytale Destinations To Explore This Monsoon

1. Udaipur – The City Of Lakes

Monsoon turns Udaipur into one of India's most romantic destinations. Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and Badi Lake fill up, while the Aravalli Hills become lush green.

Must-Visit Attractions

  • Lake Pichola Boat Ride

  • City Palace

  • Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace)

  • Fateh Sagar Lake

  • Bahubali Hills

Budget Plan

  • Budget stay: Rs800–Rs1,500 per night

  • Meals: Rs300–Rs600 per day

  • Local transport: Rs300–Rs500

  • Approximate daily budget: Rs2,000–Rs3,500 per person

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

2. Mount Abu – Rajasthan's Only Hill Station

Cool weather, mist-covered roads and seasonal waterfalls make Mount Abu the perfect escape from the summer heat.

Must-Visit Attractions

  • Nakki Lake

  • Dilwara Jain Temples

  • Guru Shikhar

  • Sunset Point

  • Honeymoon Point

Budget Plan

  • Budget stay: Rs1,000–Rs2,000

  • Food: Rs400–Rs700

  • Local sightseeing: Rs500–Rs800

  • Approximate daily budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,000 per person

3. Kumbhalgarh – The Great Wall Of India

Surrounded by the green Aravalli Hills, Kumbhalgarh Fort looks even more spectacular during the rains. The pleasant weather also makes exploring the massive fort much easier.

Must-Visit Attractions

  • Kumbhalgarh Fort

  • Light & Sound Show

  • Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary

  • Scenic viewpoints

Budget Plan

  • Budget stay: Rs1,200–Rs2,000

  • Food: Rs400–Rs700

  • Entry & local transport: Rs500–Rs800

  • Approximate daily budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,000 per person

Hidden Gems Worth Adding To Your Itinerary

4. Bundi – Rajasthan's Best-Kept Secret

Known for its blue lanes, stepwells and grand palaces, Bundi becomes even more picturesque during the monsoon.

Must-Visit Attractions

  • Taragarh Fort

  • Bundi Palace

  • Raniji Ki Baori

  • Jait Sagar Lake

Budget Plan

  • Budget stay: Rs700–Rs1,500

  • Meals: Rs300–Rs500

  • Local sightseeing: Rs300–Rs500

  • Approximate daily budget: Rs1,800–Rs3,000 per person

5. Ranakpur – Marble Marvel Amid Green Hills

The famous Jain Temple surrounded by rain-washed forests offers one of Rajasthan's most peaceful monsoon experiences.

Must-Visit Attractions

  • Ranakpur Jain Temple

  • Scenic Aravalli Drives

  • Nature Trails

Budget Plan

  • Budget stay: Rs1,000–Rs1,800

  • Meals: Rs300–Rs600

  • Transport & sightseeing: Rs500–Rs800

  • Approximate daily budget: Rs2,000–Rs3,500 per person

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

6. Chittorgarh – Land Of Rajput Valour

Monsoon gives the majestic Chittorgarh Fort a completely different charm. Rain-washed stone walls, lush surroundings and cloudy skies make it a paradise for history lovers and photographers.

Must-Visit Attractions

  • Chittorgarh Fort

  • Vijay Stambh

  • Kirti Stambh

  • Padmini Palace

  • Gaumukh Reservoir

Budget Plan

  • Budget stay: Rs800–Rs1,500

  • Meals: Rs300–Rs600

  • Local transport & entry tickets: Rs400–Rs700

  • Approximate daily budget: Rs2,000–Rs3,200 per person

Budget Travel Tips For Rajasthan During Monsoon

Monsoon is one of the most affordable seasons to explore Rajasthan, but a little planning can make your trip even smoother. Carry waterproof clothing, comfortable anti-slip footwear and keep an eye on weather forecasts before heading to hill viewpoints. Book hotels in advance for better discounts, especially in Udaipur and Mount Abu. If you're travelling by road, check route conditions before leaving, as heavy rainfall may occasionally affect hilly stretches. With lush landscapes, pleasant weather, lower hotel tariffs and fewer crowds, Rajasthan during the monsoon offers an unforgettable travel experience without putting too much pressure on your wallet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you suggest some destinations to visit in Rajasthan during the monsoon?

Recommended destinations include Udaipur, Mount Abu, Kumbhalgarh, Bundi, Ranakpur, and Chittorgarh. These places offer unique monsoon experiences, from lush hills to historic forts.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Monsoon Travel Places To Visit In Rajasthan Udaipur Travel
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