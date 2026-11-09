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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | 5 Budget-Friendly Places To Visit In Delhi With Your Sibling On Bhai Dooj

Budget Traveller | 5 Budget-Friendly Places To Visit In Delhi With Your Sibling On Bhai Dooj

Budget Traveller | Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2026 with your sibling by exploring Delhi's popular attractions. Here are five places to visit, along with approximate entry fees and per-person expenses.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhai Dooj offers budget-friendly Delhi outings for siblings.
  • Explore iconic India Gate or serene Lodhi Garden for free.
  • Visit Humayun's Tomb, Dilli Haat, or Akshardham Temple.

Bhai Dooj is a special occasion to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the festival will be observed on November 11 (Wednesday). While many families celebrate the occasion at home with traditional rituals, it can also be a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time together and explore the capital.

If you are planning a short outing with your sibling without spending too much, Delhi has plenty of options. From historical monuments and beautiful gardens to cultural markets and iconic landmarks, the city offers several places for an enjoyable day out on a budget.

5 places to visit in Delhi on Bhai Dooj 2026, along with their approximate entry fees and per-person budgets.

1. India Gate And Kartavya Path

India Gate is one of the most popular places in Delhi for an evening outing. You can visit the iconic war memorial, take photographs with your sibling and enjoy a leisurely walk along Kartavya Path. The area looks particularly beautiful after sunset when the monument is illuminated.

The best part is that there is no entry fee, making it an excellent choice for families looking for an affordable outing. You can also explore the surrounding public spaces and enjoy street food from nearby vendors.

Estimated Budget Per Person: Rs 200-Rs 400

  • Entry Fee: Free
  • Metro, Local Transport: Rs 50-Rs 100
  • Food, Refreshments: Rs 150-Rs 300

2. Lodhi Garden

If you and your sibling prefer peaceful surroundings over crowded tourist attractions, Lodhi Garden is worth visiting. Located in the heart of Delhi, the garden is known for its lush greenery, walking trails, historical tombs and beautiful landscapes.

You can spend a few hours walking around, enjoying the pleasant November weather, clicking photographs and having conversations away from the city's busy streets. It is also a good place for a small picnic with homemade snacks.

Since entry is free, you can enjoy a relaxing outing without worrying about expensive tickets.

Estimated Budget Per Person: Rs 150-Rs 350

  • Entry Fee: Free
  • Metro, Local Transport: Rs 50-Rs 100
  • Snacks, Refreshments: Rs 100-Rs 250

3. Humayun's Tomb

For siblings who enjoy history, architecture and photography, Humayun's Tomb is a wonderful place to explore. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its impressive Mughal architecture, landscaped gardens and intricate stonework.

The monument offers a beautiful setting for a leisurely outing and is particularly appealing to visitors who enjoy exploring historical landmarks. You can walk through the gardens, admire the architecture and capture memorable pictures together.

Indian visitors can expect an entry fee of approximately Rs 35-Rs 40 per person, depending on the booking method.

Estimated Budget Per Person: Rs 300-Rs 550

  • Entry Fee: Approximately Rs 35-Rs 40
  • Metro, Local Transport: Rs 75-Rs 150
  • Food, Refreshments: Rs 200-Rs 350

4. Dilli Haat, INA

If shopping, handicrafts and trying different cuisines sound like a perfect sibling outing, Dilli Haat at INA is a great option. The open-air cultural market brings together handicrafts, textiles, jewellery and food from different states of India.

You can explore the colourful stalls, shop for souvenirs, try regional delicacies and enjoy the lively atmosphere. It is also a good place to pick up a small Bhai Dooj gift for your sibling.

The market charges an entry fee, while shopping and food expenses depend on individual preferences. To keep the outing affordable, you can explore the stalls without shopping extensively and share food portions.

Estimated Budget Per Person: Rs 400-Rs 800

  • Entry Fee: Approximately Rs 30
  • Metro, Local Transport: Rs 50-Rs 100
  • Food: Rs 200-Rs 350
  • Shopping: Rs 120-Rs 320

5. Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple

For siblings looking for a peaceful and spiritual outing, Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple is another beautiful destination in Delhi. The temple is known for its detailed architecture, traditional carvings, gardens and cultural exhibitions.

Visitors can explore the main temple complex, admire its architecture and spend time in the beautifully maintained surroundings. Entry to the main temple complex is free, while exhibitions and the musical fountain show require separate tickets.

It is advisable to check the timings before visiting, as the complex remains closed on Mondays. Visitors should also remember that mobile phones and electronic devices are not permitted inside the complex.

Estimated Budget Per Person: Rs 200-Rs 500

  • Main Temple Entry: Free
  • Metro, Local Transport: Rs 50-Rs 100
  • Food, Refreshments: Rs 150-Rs 300
  • Optional Exhibitions, Musical Fountain: Additional charges

You do not need an expensive restaurant reservation or a lavish celebration to make Bhai Dooj memorable. Depending on the destination, food preferences and transportation, you can plan an enjoyable outing within a reasonable budget.

Using the Delhi Metro instead of booking cabs can help reduce transportation expenses. You can also carry water and snacks, avoid unnecessary shopping and choose free-entry destinations to keep your spending under control.

Whether you choose a peaceful garden, a historical monument or a lively cultural market, spending time together is what makes Bhai Dooj special. Plan your outing according to your budget and enjoy the festival with your sibling without putting a strain on your pocket.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bhai Dooj celebrated according to the article?

This year, Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 11 (Wednesday). It's a special occasion to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.

What types of budget-friendly places can siblings visit in Delhi for Bhai Dooj?

Delhi offers various budget-friendly options like historical monuments, beautiful gardens, cultural markets, and iconic landmarks for an enjoyable day out.

Which places mentioned have free entry for a Bhai Dooj outing?

India Gate, Lodhi Garden, and the main temple complex at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple all offer free entry, making them excellent choices for an affordable outing.

What is a recommended place for siblings who enjoy history and architecture?

Humayun's Tomb is a UNESCO World Heritage Site perfect for those interested in history and architecture, featuring impressive Mughal design and beautiful gardens.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Travel 'Bhai Dooj' Places To Visit In Delhi Bhai Dooj 2026
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