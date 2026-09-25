Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reduce costs: book early, share taxis, eat locally.

If you are planning a peaceful getaway away from crowded cities, Northeast India can be an interesting option. Known for its green hills, forests, waterfalls and distinct local cultures, the region offers several destinations for travellers looking for a slower holiday experience. From Aizawl in Mizoram to Shillong in Meghalaya and Gangtok in Sikkim, these destinations combine scenic landscapes with opportunities to explore local food, culture and nature. Here is a look at three places you can consider for a budget trip.

Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, is located amid rolling hills and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Travellers can explore Durtlang Hills, visit local markets and plan a trip to Reiek, known for its scenic surroundings. The city also offers an opportunity to experience Mizo culture and try traditional food. For travellers planning a 3-day, 2-night trip from Delhi, the approximate budget can be Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000 per person. This can cover flights, budget accommodation, food, local transport and basic sightseeing.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is another popular Northeast destination known for its pine forests, hills and waterfalls. Travellers can visit Ward’s Lake and Laitlum Canyons, while those with more time can explore nearby waterfalls and Meghalaya’s famous living root bridges. For a 3-day, 2-night budget trip from Delhi, travellers can expect to spend approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 per person. The estimated cost includes airfare to Guwahati, shared transport to Shillong, budget accommodation, meals and local sightseeing , Travelling by shared taxis and choosing affordable stays can help keep the overall cost lower.

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Gangtok, Sikkim

For travellers who want Himalayan landscapes, Gangtok offers a combination of mountain views, monasteries, local food and cultural experiences. MG Marg is a popular place to explore, while Rumtek Monastery and Enchey Monastery offer a glimpse into the region’s Buddhist heritage. A 3-day, 2-night trip from Delhi can cost approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 per person, depending on airfare, accommodation and sightseeing choices. The estimate includes flights to Bagdogra, shared transport to Gangtok, a budget stay, food and local travel.

How To Keep Your Northeast Trip Within Budget

Travellers can reduce their expenses by booking flights and accommodation in advance and opting for hostels or budget hotels. Sharing taxis with other travellers instead of booking private vehicles can also significantly reduce transportation costs. Eating at local eateries and planning sightseeing around nearby attractions can further help manage expenses. The actual cost of the trip will vary depending on the travel season, flight prices, hotel rates and the number of places covered. The above figures are approximate estimates for a 3-day, 2-night budget trip from Delhi per person. Whether you choose the hills of Aizawl, the waterfalls and landscapes of Shillong or the Himalayan surroundings of Gangtok, Northeast India offers plenty of opportunities for travellers seeking a scenic escape without opting for an expensive holiday.

What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and escape yourself from city chaos.

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Disclaimer: The travel budgets mentioned in this story are approximate estimates for informational purposes only. Actual expenses may vary depending on the city of departure, travel dates, mode of transport, accommodation, food choices, sightseeing and seasonal demand. Readers are advised to check current fares, hotel rates and other applicable charges before planning their trip.