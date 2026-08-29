Budget Traveller | 14 Best Places To Visit In Shivpuri Under Rs 10,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shivpuri offers wildlife, history, temples, and natural landscapes.

Explore Madhav National Park, Royal Chhatris, and Narwar Fort.

Visit July-March to experience nature, heritage, and attractions.

Shivpuri is one of Madhya Pradesh’s quieter destinations, offering a mix of wildlife, history, temples and natural landscapes. Once associated with Mughal, Maratha, Rajput and Scindia rule, the city still has several landmarks that reflect its varied past. Its forests, lakes and waterfalls make it equally appealing to visitors looking for a break from busy tourist centres. Monsoon brings greenery and fuller waterfalls, while the cooler months are comfortable for sightseeing. From Madhav National Park and the Royal Chhatris to Narwar Fort and Bhadaiya Kund, Shivpuri has plenty to explore over a short or extended trip.

Wildlife And Natural Attractions

Madhav National Park

Spread across the Vindhyan hills, Madhav National Park has a varied landscape of forests, grasslands and lakes. The park is known for wildlife including leopards, deer, jackals, wild pigs, porcupines, wolves, foxes and pythons.

Karera Wildlife Sanctuary

Karera Wildlife Sanctuary was established to protect species such as the Great Indian Bustard and blackbuck. Its landscape includes deciduous vegetation, acacia forests and wetlands. Dihaliya Lake also attracts several migratory birds, making the sanctuary interesting for birdwatchers.

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Bhadaiya Kund

Bhadaiya Kund is known for its natural spring, which becomes particularly active during the monsoon. The surrounding area is popular among visitors looking for a peaceful nature stop and is especially attractive when the water level rises.

Sakhya Sagar And Madhav Sagar

Located close to Madhav National Park, these lakes support the area's wildlife and vegetation. Sakhya Sagar is also known for boating, with the Sailing Club being a popular spot. The two lakes were created in 1918 using water from the Manier River.

Pawa Waterfall

Pawa Waterfall is a popular spot for visitors interested in nature and outdoor activities. The waterfall is associated with the River Pawa, while a nearby Shiva statue adds a religious element to the surroundings.

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Bhoora Khon Waterfall

Located near Madhav Sagar Lake, Bhoora Khon is known for its waterfall, greenery, and recreational facilities. Visitors can spend time walking around the area, enjoying the surroundings and taking part in water-based activities where permitted.

Sultan Garh Waterfall

Surrounded by green hills, Sultan Garh is another popular waterfall near Shivpuri. Its natural setting makes it a favourite among photographers and visitors looking for a quieter outing.

Historical And Architectural Places

Royal Chhatris

The Royal Chhatris are among Shivpuri’s best-known monuments. Built in memory of Madhav Rao Scindia and Maharani Sakhya Raje Scindia, the ornate marble structures combine elements associated with Hindu and Islamic architectural traditions.

Madhav Vilas Palace

Madhav Vilas Palace stands out for its rose-coloured exterior, marble work, terraces and decorative turrets. The elevated sections of the palace also offer views towards the surrounding landscape and Madhav National Park.

Narwar Fort

Standing on a hill in the Vindhyan range, Narwar Fort is associated with the Kachwaha Rajputs. The fort complex includes remnants of palaces and other structures that showcase traditional Rajput architectural features.

Shivpuri District Museum

The district museum provides a look into the area's history and cultural heritage. Its collection includes sculptures, coins, paintings, antiques, and other objects linked to the region's Rajput and Maratha past.

Tatya Tope Memorial Park

The memorial park commemorates Tatya Tope, one of the prominent leaders associated with the 1857 uprising. His role in the struggle, including the campaign around Gwalior, makes the site significant for visitors interested in India's freedom movement.

Banganga Temple

Banganga Temple is an old religious site associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna. It is particularly known for its 52 kunds. According to local tradition, Arjuna created a water source by shooting an arrow into the ground to provide water for Bhishma.

Suraya Ki Garhi

Located around 20 kilometres from Shivpuri, Suraya Ki Garhi is known for its Shiva temple and stone architecture. The site's auditorium is also built using stone and is associated with traditional music and dance performances.

When To Visit And What To Expect

Shivpuri can be visited for much of the year, but July to March is generally considered a comfortable period for exploring the destination. The monsoon months bring greenery and improve the appearance of waterfalls, while October to March is better suited to sightseeing and exploring the city's heritage attractions.

Travellers can combine wildlife experiences at Madhav National Park with visits to monuments, temples, lakes and waterfalls. The city also works well for those who want to explore a less crowded side of Madhya Pradesh rather than sticking to its more prominent tourist circuits.

Whether your interest is wildlife, architecture, local history or religious sites, Shivpuri offers several attractions within and around the city. A well-planned visit can cover its major landmarks while still leaving time to enjoy its quieter natural spots.

Budget Details

For a budget trip to Shivpuri, travellers can plan around Rs1,500–Rs 2,500 per person per day, excluding travel to and from the city. Budget accommodation, local food and shared transport can help keep costs under control, while mid-range hotels and private cabs will increase the overall expense. Entry fees and activity charges should also be kept aside when planning visits to wildlife parks, museums and other attractions. A two-day trip for two people could cost roughly Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000, depending on the choice of stay, transport and activities. Travellers should check current entry fees, safari charges and hotel rates before finalising their itinerary.