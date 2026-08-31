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Beaches are usually associated with golden sand, blue water and swaying palm trees. But some coastlines around the world look nothing like the familiar postcard image. There are beaches with green or pink sand, shores covered in shells, black volcanic landscapes and even stretches where planes fly overhead. With National Beach Day 2026 falling on August 30, here are 10 extraordinary beaches that offer something very different from a conventional seaside holiday. From penguin colonies and geothermal pools to bioluminescent waters, these destinations are worth adding to a curious traveller's bucket list.

1. Papakōlea Beach, Hawaii – The Rare Green-Sand Beach

Located near South Point on Hawaii's Big Island, Papakōlea Beach is one of the world's rare green-sand beaches. Its unusual colour comes from olivine crystals released as the ancient volcanic cone of Puʻu Mahana erodes. Reaching the beach involves a coastal hike, making the journey part of the experience. Visitors should also be cautious around the coastline, where conditions can be rough.

Approximate Budget: Rs 35,000–Rs 55,000 per person for local stay, food and transport around the Big Island, excluding flights from India.

2. Pink Sand Beach, Bahamas – A Naturally Rosy Shoreline

Harbour Island's Pink Sand Beach stretches for several kilometres along the Atlantic coast. Its distinctive colour comes from tiny marine organisms called foraminifera, whose reddish shells mix with coral fragments and sand. The pink hue is particularly noticeable along the wet shoreline. Harbour Island is beautiful but expensive, so travellers should plan their accommodation and transfers carefully. Current listings show beachfront stays can cost considerably more than standard island accommodation.

Approximate Budget: Rs 60,000–Rs1,00,000 per person for two nights, excluding international flights.

3. Shell Beach, Australia – Where Shells Replace Sand

Located in Western Australia's Shark Bay region, Shell Beach is famous for its enormous deposits of tiny cockle shells. Instead of ordinary sand, much of the shoreline is covered by shells accumulated over thousands of years. The unusual landscape developed because the area's hypersaline conditions allow cockles to thrive while limiting many predators and competitors.

Approximate Budget: Rs 30,000–Rs 50,000 per person for accommodation, food and local transport from the nearest gateway, excluding flights.

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4. Boulders Beach, South Africa – A Beach With Penguins

Near Simon's Town outside Cape Town, Boulders Beach is home to a protected colony of African penguins. Granite boulders shelter the coves from waves and wind, while designated viewing areas and boardwalks allow visitors to observe the birds. The beach forms part of Table Mountain National Park, and an entrance fee applies. For international visitors, the current 2025–26 conservation tariff is listed at R245 for adults, roughly Rs1,450 at recent exchange rates.

Approximate Budget: Rs15,000–Rs 25,000 per person for two nights in Cape Town, local transport, food and sightseeing, excluding flights.

5. Reynisfjara, Iceland – Black Sand And Basalt Columns

Reynisfjara on Iceland's South Coast is known for its jet-black volcanic sand, towering basalt columns and dramatic Reynisdrangar sea stacks. The landscape reflects Iceland's volcanic geology, but the beach is also known for powerful sneaker waves. Visitors should stay well back from the water and follow local safety instructions.

Approximate Budget: Rs 35,000–Rs 55,000 per person for two nights, including accommodation, food and local transport from Reykjavík, excluding flights.

6. Hot Water Beach, New Zealand – A Natural Spa By The Sea

Hot Water Beach on New Zealand's Coromandel Peninsula offers an unusual experience: visitors can dig temporary pools in the sand and soak in naturally heated groundwater. The geothermal springs are accessible around low tide, making tide timings important when planning a visit. Accommodation prices vary widely, while camping can provide a cheaper option.

Approximate Budget: Rs 25,000–Rs 40,000 per person for two nights, including local transport, food and accommodation, excluding flights.

7. Maho Beach, Sint Maarten – Where Planes Fly Overhead

Maho Beach is located beside Princess Juliana International Airport, making it one of the world's most unusual aviation-and-beach destinations. Aircraft approaching the airport can pass extremely close to the shoreline, attracting visitors who want to watch planes arrive and depart. However, travellers should follow safety barriers and local warnings rather than approaching restricted areas.

Approximate Budget: Rs 30,000–Rs 50,000 per person for two nights, including accommodation, meals and local transport, excluding flights.

8. Vaadhoo Island, Maldives – A Beach That Can Glow At Night

Vaadhoo Island is associated with the Maldives' famous "Sea of Stars" phenomenon. Under suitable conditions, microscopic bioluminescent organisms in the water can create a blue glow when disturbed by waves. The effect is a natural occurrence and cannot be guaranteed every night. Travellers should therefore treat it as a possible experience rather than a scheduled attraction.

Approximate Budget: Rs 25,000–Rs 60,000 per person for two nights, depending heavily on accommodation and transfers, excluding flights.

9. Playa Roja, Peru – A Beach With Red Sand

Inside Peru's Paracas National Reserve, Playa Roja stands out because of its striking red shoreline. The colour comes from geological material associated with the nearby Punta Santa María massif, contrasting sharply with the surrounding desert landscape and Pacific Ocean. The beach is generally viewed from designated areas rather than used as a conventional swimming beach. The Paracas National Reserve currently lists an adult general entrance fee of S/11 for one day.

Approximate Budget: Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 per person for two nights in Paracas, including accommodation, food, local transport and reserve visits, excluding flights.

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10. Glass Beach, California – A Shoreline Transformed By Time

Near Fort Bragg in California, Glass Beach is famous for colourful pieces of sea glass polished smooth by decades of wave action. The glass originated from historical dumping along the coastline and has since become one of the area's unusual attractions. Glass Beach is now part of MacKerricher State Park, and visitors should not remove sea glass from the site. Accommodation around Fort Bragg can vary considerably; current listings show everything from budget motels to higher-priced coastal stays.

Approximate Budget: Rs 25,000–Rs 45,000 per person for two nights, including accommodation, food and local transport, excluding flights.

From Green Sand To Glowing Seas

These beaches show how dramatically geology, marine life, climate and even human history can transform a coastline. Whether it is volcanic minerals creating green or black sand, tiny organisms producing a pink or blue glow, penguins occupying a protected shore or waves polishing discarded glass, each destination offers a very different beach experience. For Indian travellers, these destinations can involve significant international airfare and long transfers, so the overall cost can be much higher than the on-ground estimates above. Booking accommodation and internal transport well in advance can help manage expenses, particularly for remote islands and high-cost destinations.