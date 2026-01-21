Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Budget Traveller | Meghalaya On A Budget: How To Explore The Abode Of Clouds Without Overspending

ABP Live Budget Traveller | Planning a Meghalaya trip on a budget? From transport and stays to itineraries and costs, here’s a smart guide to explore Meghalaya without overspending.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Meghalaya, fondly known as the Abode of Clouds, feels like a place suspended between mist, mountains and memory. Marking Meghalaya Foundation Day, this is the perfect moment to explore a state that remains refreshingly untouched by mass tourism. Spread across districts like East Khasi Hills, Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya rewards travellers not with luxury, but with quiet beauty, warm homes and landscapes that feel almost unreal.

What makes Meghalaya especially appealing is how effortlessly it fits into a budget traveller’s dream. With low entry fees, affordable transport and homestays run by local families, the state proves that soulful travel does not need extravagant spending. Whether travelling solo or with friends, Meghalaya offers safety, simplicity and scenery in equal measure.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller | Best Budget Getaways Near Major Cities For Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend

Why Meghalaya Is Ideal For Budget Travellers

Unlike heavily commercialised hill destinations, Meghalaya moves at its own pace. The state’s long isolation preserved its natural charm, and that works wonderfully for travellers watching their expenses. From ₹50 meals to ₹300 homestays, costs remain manageable without compromising experience.

Locals are welcoming, crime rates are low, and community-run stays add an extra layer of comfort. It’s the kind of place where strangers become guides and conversations flow as easily as the rain.

How To Reach Meghalaya Without Overspending

The smartest way to cut travel costs is to fly or train to Guwahati, not Shillong. Guwahati offers better connectivity and cheaper fares. From there, shared taxis and buses to Shillong cost between ₹200 and ₹300 and take around three hours.

Direct flights to Shillong’s Umroi Airport are limited and expensive, making Guwahati the more budget-friendly gateway.

Once you reach Meghalaya, scooters remain the most flexible and economical option. Renting one costs roughly ₹600–₹700 per day and allows spontaneous stops at viewpoints and waterfalls. For those uncomfortable riding, shared Sumos and government buses run frequently between Shillong, Cherrapunji and Dawki, keeping transport costs low.

Day-Wise Budget Itinerary For Meghalaya

Day 1: Shillong On A Shoestring

(Image Source: Pinterest/naturelover0788)
(Image Source: Pinterest/naturelover0788)

Stay near Police Bazaar for easy connectivity. Budget hostels and homestays start around ₹350–₹800. Explore Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls and Shillong View Point, all with minimal entry fees. Street food stalls offer filling meals for under ₹100.

Day 2: Shillong To Cherrapunji

(Image Source: Pinterest/xploretheearth)
(Image Source: Pinterest/xploretheearth)

Shared taxis from Bada Bazaar connect Shillong to Cherrapunji. Along the way, stop at Mawkdok Valley and Nohkalikai Falls. Affordable guesthouses near Sohra offer clean stays and warm hospitality, ideal for solo travellers.

Day 3: Nongriat And The Living Root Bridges

(Image Source: Pinterest/revolvingcompass)
(Image Source: Pinterest/revolvingcompass)

The trek to the Double Decker Living Root Bridge is demanding but unforgettable. Entry is free, and staying overnight in Nongriat village costs as little as ₹300. The experience of swimming beneath living roots surrounded by forest silence is priceless.

Day 4: Dawki And The Umngot River

(Image Source: Pinterest/abodeofmystories)
(Image Source: Pinterest/abodeofmystories)

Dawki’s crystal-clear river is Meghalaya’s most iconic sight. Shared boat rides cost far less when split among travellers. Nearby Shnongpdeng offers budget riverside stays and adventure activities without inflated prices.

A well-planned 4–5 day trip can be managed within ₹12,000–₹15,000, excluding flights. Shared transport, homestays, local food and minimal entry fees keep expenses predictable and affordable.

Weather changes quickly, so pack a poncho, waterproof backpack cover and sturdy shoes. Power banks, quick-dry clothes and offline maps are essentials, especially in villages with limited connectivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Meghalaya an ideal destination for budget travelers?

Meghalaya is ideal for budget travelers due to its low entry fees, affordable transport, and homestays run by local families. You can enjoy soulful travel without extravagant spending.

What is the most budget-friendly way to reach Meghalaya?

The most budget-friendly way to reach Meghalaya is to fly or train to Guwahati, then take a shared taxi or bus to Shillong. This is cheaper than flying directly to Shillong.

What are the most economical transportation options within Meghalaya?

Scooters offer flexibility and affordability for daily rentals, costing around ₹600-₹700. For longer distances, shared Sumos and government buses are economical options.

What can I expect to spend on accommodation and meals in Meghalaya?

Budget hostels and homestays can start around ₹350-₹800 per night, with meals often available for under ₹100 at street food stalls.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Meghalaya Foundation Day ABP Live Budget Traveller Budget Travel India Meghalaya Budget Trip
