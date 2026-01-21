Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Meghalaya, fondly known as the Abode of Clouds, feels like a place suspended between mist, mountains and memory. Marking Meghalaya Foundation Day, this is the perfect moment to explore a state that remains refreshingly untouched by mass tourism. Spread across districts like East Khasi Hills, Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya rewards travellers not with luxury, but with quiet beauty, warm homes and landscapes that feel almost unreal.

What makes Meghalaya especially appealing is how effortlessly it fits into a budget traveller’s dream. With low entry fees, affordable transport and homestays run by local families, the state proves that soulful travel does not need extravagant spending. Whether travelling solo or with friends, Meghalaya offers safety, simplicity and scenery in equal measure.

Why Meghalaya Is Ideal For Budget Travellers

Unlike heavily commercialised hill destinations, Meghalaya moves at its own pace. The state’s long isolation preserved its natural charm, and that works wonderfully for travellers watching their expenses. From ₹50 meals to ₹300 homestays, costs remain manageable without compromising experience.

Locals are welcoming, crime rates are low, and community-run stays add an extra layer of comfort. It’s the kind of place where strangers become guides and conversations flow as easily as the rain.

How To Reach Meghalaya Without Overspending

The smartest way to cut travel costs is to fly or train to Guwahati, not Shillong. Guwahati offers better connectivity and cheaper fares. From there, shared taxis and buses to Shillong cost between ₹200 and ₹300 and take around three hours.

Direct flights to Shillong’s Umroi Airport are limited and expensive, making Guwahati the more budget-friendly gateway.

Once you reach Meghalaya, scooters remain the most flexible and economical option. Renting one costs roughly ₹600–₹700 per day and allows spontaneous stops at viewpoints and waterfalls. For those uncomfortable riding, shared Sumos and government buses run frequently between Shillong, Cherrapunji and Dawki, keeping transport costs low.

Day-Wise Budget Itinerary For Meghalaya

Day 1: Shillong On A Shoestring

Day 1: Shillong On A Shoestring

Stay near Police Bazaar for easy connectivity. Budget hostels and homestays start around ₹350–₹800. Explore Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls and Shillong View Point, all with minimal entry fees. Street food stalls offer filling meals for under ₹100.

Day 2: Shillong To Cherrapunji

Day 2: Shillong To Cherrapunji

Shared taxis from Bada Bazaar connect Shillong to Cherrapunji. Along the way, stop at Mawkdok Valley and Nohkalikai Falls. Affordable guesthouses near Sohra offer clean stays and warm hospitality, ideal for solo travellers.

Day 3: Nongriat And The Living Root Bridges

Day 3: Nongriat And The Living Root Bridges

The trek to the Double Decker Living Root Bridge is demanding but unforgettable. Entry is free, and staying overnight in Nongriat village costs as little as ₹300. The experience of swimming beneath living roots surrounded by forest silence is priceless.

Day 4: Dawki And The Umngot River

Day 4: Dawki And The Umngot River

Dawki’s crystal-clear river is Meghalaya’s most iconic sight. Shared boat rides cost far less when split among travellers. Nearby Shnongpdeng offers budget riverside stays and adventure activities without inflated prices.

A well-planned 4–5 day trip can be managed within ₹12,000–₹15,000, excluding flights. Shared transport, homestays, local food and minimal entry fees keep expenses predictable and affordable.

Weather changes quickly, so pack a poncho, waterproof backpack cover and sturdy shoes. Power banks, quick-dry clothes and offline maps are essentials, especially in villages with limited connectivity.