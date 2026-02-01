ABP Live Budget Traveller | Dreaming Of Visiting Jibhi? Here’s How To Travel Under ₹10,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh's tranquil Tirthan Valley, Jibhi is quiety emerging as a favourite among budget travellers seeking mountain charm without tourist chaos. With misty pine forests, wooden cottages, gurgling waterfalls, and slow village life, this small hill town offers a refreshing escape.

The good news? With smart planning, exploring Jibhi under ₹10,000 isn’t just possible, it’s surprisingly comfortable.

Choose Budget Stays Without Compromising Comfort



Jibhi caters to every kind of traveller, from backpackers to slow-living enthusiasts. Budget hostels and homestays remain the most economical options, with prices often ranging between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per night. Properties like backpacker hostels like The Hosteller, Whoopers, and Madpackers offer cosy stays, social vibes and easy access to key attractions.

Homestays provide an added advantage, home-cooked meals and a glimpse into local life. Riverside camping, for those seeking adventure, is another affordable alternative. During peak months, early booking is crucial to avoid price hikes.

One of the simplest ways to save money is choosing the right time to visit. December to February, excluding holiday periods, sees fewer tourists and lower accommodation rates. Travelling mid-week and avoiding long weekends further helps in keeping expenses under control, while also allowing visitors to enjoy Jibhi’s natural calm without crowds.

Rely On Public Transport

Reaching Jibhi doesn’t require expensive taxis. The most economical route involves taking an HRTC bus to Aut Tunnel, followed by a shared cab or local bus to Banjar and Jibhi. This option significantly reduces transport costs.

Once in town, walking becomes your best friend. Many popular spots, including waterfalls and village trails, are easily accessible on foot, making exploration both budget-friendly and immersive.

Eat Local To Save More

Jibhi’s food scene may not be flashy, but it’s satisfying and affordable if you know where to look. Local dhabas and homestay kitchens serve authentic Himachali dishes like siddu, rajma chawal, chainsoo, and seasonal vegetables at reasonable prices. Fresh trout, when available, is also worth trying.

While cafes are available, reserving them for occasional visits helps keep daily food expenses around ₹500. If you're opting for cafes, The Pink Panther, The Pahadians, Cafe Bleeblu are a must-try.

Explore Free And Low-Cost Attractions Around Jibhi

One of Jibhi’s biggest advantages for budget travellers is its abundance of free attractions. The Jibhi Waterfall, hidden amid dense greenery, is just a short walk away. Nearby landmarks like Chehni Kothi, Mini Thailand, and village trails offer unforgettable experiences without entry fees.

For trekking enthusiasts, the Serolsar Lake trek starting from Jalori Pass is a rewarding low-cost adventure, while Shringa Rishi Temple in Banjar adds cultural depth to the journey.

Budget Breakdown: How ₹10,000 Is Enough For Jibhi

Transport: ₹2,000–₹3,000 (HRTC buses + shared cabs)

Accommodation: ₹1,500–₹2,500 (3–4 nights in hostels/homestays)

Food: ₹1,500–₹2,000 (local meals)

Activities: Mostly free or minimal cost

With careful planning, travellers can comfortably explore Jibhi within this budget while still enjoying its highlights.

Mountain evenings in Jibhi can get chilly even during warmer months. Carrying warm layers, sturdy walking shoes and basic toiletries can prevent last-minute purchases at higher prices. A reusable water bottle and a small first-aid kit also come in handy, especially for treks and long walks.

Jibhi proves that memorable mountain getaways don’t need luxury price tags. With public transport, local food, budget stays and nature-led experiences, this quiet Himalayan town offers incredible value for money. For travellers seeking peace, scenery and affordability, Jibhi under ₹10,000 might just be the perfect escape.