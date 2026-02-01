Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelAmrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens To Public From February 3: Dates, Timings And Ticket Details

Amrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens To Public From February 3: Dates, Timings And Ticket Details

Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. Entry is free with mandatory online booking.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid Delhi’s fast-paced urban life, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan offers a rare escape into tranquillity, greenery, and vibrant floral beauty. Formerly known as the Mughal Garden, the iconic garden will once again welcome visitors, opening its gates to the general public from February 3, 2026, to March 31, 2026, as part of its annual winter edition.

ALSO READ: Telangana Excise Constable Dies After Smuggler Attack, CM Directs Police To Act Sternly

Amrit Udyan Winter Edition 2026: Key Dates And Opening

(Image Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
(Image Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

The Winter Annual Edition of Amrit Udyan will be formally inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. As every year, the garden will bloom into a visual spectacle during the winter season, inviting nature lovers, families, and photography enthusiasts to experience its serene atmosphere.

Visitors will be able to explore the garden over a nearly two-month period, making it one of Delhi’s most awaited seasonal attractions.

What Makes Amrit Udyan Special This Year

The garden has been curated to offer an even richer visual experience. Visitors will find over 145 varieties of roses, along with 85 different species of flowering plants, vibrant tulips, flowing water streams, bubbling brooks, and a peaceful banyan garden area.

Rare rose varieties such as Arjun, Krishna, and Ashwini are expected to draw special attention. With its colourful landscapes and calm surroundings, Amrit Udyan remains a favourite spot for flower enthusiasts and photography lovers alike.

QR Codes To Provide Plant Information

To make the visit more interactive and educational, QR codes have been installed across the garden. By scanning these codes on a mobile phone, visitors can instantly access detailed information about specific plants and flowers. This initiative also makes the garden a valuable learning space for children and students.

Amrit Udyan Timings And Entry Rules

  • Amrit Udyan will remain open six days a week and will be closed on Mondays.
  • Visiting Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
  • Last Entry: 5:15 pm
  • Closed on: Holi
  • Entry Gate: Rashtrapati Bhavan Gate No. 35

Visitors are advised to follow all entry guidelines for a smooth experience.

How To Book Tickets For Amrit Udyan

Entry to Amrit Udyan is completely free, but online booking is mandatory. Tickets must be reserved through the official website:
visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in

On-the-spot or offline tickets will not be available, and only pre-booked online passes will be accepted.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Amrit Udyan open for its winter edition in 2026?

Amrit Udyan will open its gates to the public for its annual winter edition from February 3, 2026, to March 31, 2026.

What can visitors expect to see at Amrit Udyan during the winter edition?

Visitors can explore over 145 varieties of roses, 85 species of flowering plants, tulips, water streams, and a banyan garden. Rare rose varieties like Arjun, Krishna, and Ashwini will be featured.

How can I get information about the plants at Amrit Udyan?

QR codes are installed throughout the garden. Scanning these with your phone will provide detailed information about specific plants and flowers, making the visit educational.

What are the timings and entry rules for Amrit Udyan?

The garden is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the last entry at 5:15 pm. It is closed on Mondays and Holi. Entry is through Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Is there an entry fee for Amrit Udyan and how do I book tickets?

Entry to Amrit Udyan is free, but online booking is mandatory through the official website visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. No on-the-spot tickets will be available.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Rashtrapati Bhavan' Amrit Udyan Mughal Garden Amrit Udyan Ticket
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Vedant Trivedi Fights Back After Top-Order Collapse
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Vedant Trivedi Fights Back After Top-Order Collapse
News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget