Amrit Udyan will open its gates to the public for its annual winter edition from February 3, 2026, to March 31, 2026.
Amrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens To Public From February 3: Dates, Timings And Ticket Details
Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. Entry is free with mandatory online booking.
Amid Delhi’s fast-paced urban life, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan offers a rare escape into tranquillity, greenery, and vibrant floral beauty. Formerly known as the Mughal Garden, the iconic garden will once again welcome visitors, opening its gates to the general public from February 3, 2026, to March 31, 2026, as part of its annual winter edition.
ALSO READ: Telangana Excise Constable Dies After Smuggler Attack, CM Directs Police To Act Sternly
Amrit Udyan Winter Edition 2026: Key Dates And Opening
The Winter Annual Edition of Amrit Udyan will be formally inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. As every year, the garden will bloom into a visual spectacle during the winter season, inviting nature lovers, families, and photography enthusiasts to experience its serene atmosphere.
Visitors will be able to explore the garden over a nearly two-month period, making it one of Delhi’s most awaited seasonal attractions.
What Makes Amrit Udyan Special This Year
The garden has been curated to offer an even richer visual experience. Visitors will find over 145 varieties of roses, along with 85 different species of flowering plants, vibrant tulips, flowing water streams, bubbling brooks, and a peaceful banyan garden area.
Rare rose varieties such as Arjun, Krishna, and Ashwini are expected to draw special attention. With its colourful landscapes and calm surroundings, Amrit Udyan remains a favourite spot for flower enthusiasts and photography lovers alike.
QR Codes To Provide Plant Information
To make the visit more interactive and educational, QR codes have been installed across the garden. By scanning these codes on a mobile phone, visitors can instantly access detailed information about specific plants and flowers. This initiative also makes the garden a valuable learning space for children and students.
Amrit Udyan Timings And Entry Rules
- Amrit Udyan will remain open six days a week and will be closed on Mondays.
- Visiting Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
- Last Entry: 5:15 pm
- Closed on: Holi
- Entry Gate: Rashtrapati Bhavan Gate No. 35
Visitors are advised to follow all entry guidelines for a smooth experience.
How To Book Tickets For Amrit Udyan
Entry to Amrit Udyan is completely free, but online booking is mandatory. Tickets must be reserved through the official website:
visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in
On-the-spot or offline tickets will not be available, and only pre-booked online passes will be accepted.
Related Video
Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Amrit Udyan open for its winter edition in 2026?
What can visitors expect to see at Amrit Udyan during the winter edition?
Visitors can explore over 145 varieties of roses, 85 species of flowering plants, tulips, water streams, and a banyan garden. Rare rose varieties like Arjun, Krishna, and Ashwini will be featured.
How can I get information about the plants at Amrit Udyan?
QR codes are installed throughout the garden. Scanning these with your phone will provide detailed information about specific plants and flowers, making the visit educational.
What are the timings and entry rules for Amrit Udyan?
The garden is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the last entry at 5:15 pm. It is closed on Mondays and Holi. Entry is through Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Is there an entry fee for Amrit Udyan and how do I book tickets?
Entry to Amrit Udyan is free, but online booking is mandatory through the official website visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. No on-the-spot tickets will be available.