Amid Delhi’s fast-paced urban life, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan offers a rare escape into tranquillity, greenery, and vibrant floral beauty. Formerly known as the Mughal Garden, the iconic garden will once again welcome visitors, opening its gates to the general public from February 3, 2026, to March 31, 2026, as part of its annual winter edition.

Amrit Udyan Winter Edition 2026: Key Dates And Opening

The Winter Annual Edition of Amrit Udyan will be formally inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. As every year, the garden will bloom into a visual spectacle during the winter season, inviting nature lovers, families, and photography enthusiasts to experience its serene atmosphere.

Visitors will be able to explore the garden over a nearly two-month period, making it one of Delhi’s most awaited seasonal attractions.

What Makes Amrit Udyan Special This Year

The garden has been curated to offer an even richer visual experience. Visitors will find over 145 varieties of roses, along with 85 different species of flowering plants, vibrant tulips, flowing water streams, bubbling brooks, and a peaceful banyan garden area.

Rare rose varieties such as Arjun, Krishna, and Ashwini are expected to draw special attention. With its colourful landscapes and calm surroundings, Amrit Udyan remains a favourite spot for flower enthusiasts and photography lovers alike.

QR Codes To Provide Plant Information

To make the visit more interactive and educational, QR codes have been installed across the garden. By scanning these codes on a mobile phone, visitors can instantly access detailed information about specific plants and flowers. This initiative also makes the garden a valuable learning space for children and students.

Amrit Udyan Timings And Entry Rules

Amrit Udyan will remain open six days a week and will be closed on Mondays.

Visiting Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Last Entry: 5:15 pm

Closed on: Holi

Entry Gate: Rashtrapati Bhavan Gate No. 35

Visitors are advised to follow all entry guidelines for a smooth experience.

How To Book Tickets For Amrit Udyan

Entry to Amrit Udyan is completely free, but online booking is mandatory. Tickets must be reserved through the official website:

visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in

On-the-spot or offline tickets will not be available, and only pre-booked online passes will be accepted.