Adapting To The New Traveller: Inside The Post-Pandemic Shift In Tourism

Flamingo Travels, founded in 1996 by Meeta Shah, has evolved over the years in response to shifting traveller preferences and global travel conditions. Initially operating as a ticketing agency, the company has since developed offerings across domestic and international destinations, with an emphasis on maintaining operational standards and adapting to customer expectations. Its approach has focused on aligning services with changing industry norms while continuing to prioritise safety and reliability.

Adopting Recent Safety Standards

Following the pandemic, Flamingo Travels undertook efforts to re-engage its customer base amid prevailing concerns around health and safety. With international travel facing ongoing restrictions, the agency observed a shift in traveller interest towards domestic tourism.

In response, the company pivoted its focus to local group departures and regional offerings. Like most travel providers in the post-COVID era, Flamingo adopted updated hygiene protocols and adjusted its services to comply with evolving government regulations — a transition that introduced new operational challenges in tour planning and service delivery.

Speaking about the company’s post-pandemic response, Meeta Shah, Founder and Director of Flamingo Travels, emphasised the need to prioritise health and safety, noting that traveller confidence hinges on consistent protective measures.

Curated Experiences for the New Traveller

Travellers after the epidemic want more customised, immersive experiences that link them with local environments and cultures. Flamingo has responded by creating custom tour itineraries covering a range of interests, from discovering the quiet scenery of Sikkim to offering region-specific experiences, such as cultural tours in Europe and nature-focused itineraries in Sikkim.

The itineraries aim to provide unique travel experiences while also keeping travellers' safety in mind. Their range of operations is spread across multiple locations from the Himalayas to Vietnam.

Enhancing Digital Presence and Support

Flamingo has improved its virtual presence and customer service systems to better meet the demands of modern guests. By creating a dedicated Product Office and an Online Customer Support Department, the company reports that its digital support tools allow for around-the-clock assistance. Furthermore, on its website, this digital shift comprises AI integration that offers real-time help and customised travel tips to improve the preparation process. Additionally, Flamingo provides a flight booking portal as part of its digital services.

Staying Competitive in a Digital Market

The rise of online-first travel platforms and price-driven aggregators has added competitive pressure to traditional operators like Flamingo. To differentiate itself, Flamingo focuses on personalised service and curated experiences rather than competing solely on price.

Sustainable Development and Community Engagement

As part of its sustainability initiative, Flamingo Travels has partnered with regional businesses and homestay providers in destinations like Ladakh and Kerala to encourage low-impact tourism. According to the company, these initiatives are intended to support local communities and encourage sustainable tourism.

A recent case study by Technoville Consultants profiled Flamingo Travels, a travel agency based in Ahmedabad with more than 25 years of operational experience, citing its consistent service standards and long-standing presence in the sector."

Expanding Reach and Opportunities

Flamingo has expanded its operations to new geographies, including Bangalore and Hyderabad, as part of its post-pandemic plan. This lets the company maintain its service levels while also appealing to a more expansive customer base.

It is also increasingly focusing on domestic tourism, particularly in tier-2 cities, as part of its broader post-pandemic strategy. A major part of their action plan is to help local small business owners through their franchise model.

Recovery Amid Industry-Wide Disruption

Like many in the travel and tourism sector, Flamingo faced a steep downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, with international bookings stalling and customer uncertainty at its peak. While recovery has been steady, the company—like its peers—continues to navigate fluctuating travel restrictions, rising costs, and a shift in traveller expectations toward flexibility and personalisation.

Adapting to Change Through Experience and Operational Growth

The main objective of Flamingo is to adapt to the innovative and changing trends of the travel industry. It is essential to keep in mind that Flamingo Travels acts as a facilitator and does not control airlines, hotels, or other service providers. This means it faces challenges when service providers fail to deliver as promised, such as flight delays, hotel overbookings, or improper service.

The Indian travel industry is experiencing substantial growth, projected at 12-15% annually. Since founding the company in 1996, Meeta Shah has overseen Flamingo’s transition from a small ticketing business to a multi-destination travel operator. The company continues to evolve with market demands, while Shah notes that its long-standing values—transparent communication, service consistency, and customer engagement—remain central to its approach.

"The goal and objective behind Flamingo has perhaps worked. According to internal estimates, Flamingo reported a 30% rise in requests for customised travel plans in 2024.", concluded Ms. Shah.