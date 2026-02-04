Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Budget Traveller: Valentine's Day Travel Plans? 6 Affordable Romantic Escapes Await

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Valentine’s Day Travel Plans? 6 Affordable Romantic Escapes Await

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning Valentine’s Day travel on a budget? Explore romantic destinations across India that offer charm, experiences, and quality time without overspending.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:07 PM (IST)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and love is clearly in the air. While gifts and candlelight dinners are timeless, nothing quite matches the joy of travelling together and creating shared memories. Whether it’s quiet conversations, scenic walks, or discovering a new place hand in hand, travel adds a special spark to romance.

For couples looking to escape routine without stretching their budget, India offers plenty of destinations that blend romance, experiences, and affordability. From royal cities and misty hills to peaceful beaches, these budget-friendly places are perfect for celebrating love without overspending.

Here are some romantic yet affordable destinations in India that couples can explore this Valentine’s Day.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2026: Check Out The Full List Of Days From Rose Day To Valentine’s Day

Jaipur: The Royal Pink City

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Celebrate love amid grandeur in Jaipur, where history and romance go hand in hand. Stroll through majestic forts, admire regal palaces, and relax in serene gardens that set the mood for a timeless getaway. Known as the Pink City and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jaipur offers couples a perfect blend of culture, charm, and royal vibes in the heart of the Aravallis.

Coorg, Karnataka: Love Brewed In The Hills

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Often called the Scotland of India, Coorg is ideal for couples who enjoy nature and calm surroundings. Coffee plantations, cascading waterfalls, and fragrant spice markets create a soothing backdrop for romance. With budget-friendly stays and easy local travel, Coorg lets couples slow down, reconnect, and soak in the beauty of the Western Ghats.

Goa’s Quiet Beaches: Beyond The Parties

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Goa isn’t just about nightlife and crowds. Head to quieter beaches like Agonda, Patnem, or Colva for a peaceful Valentine’s escape. Simple beach huts, early morning walks by the sea, and scooter rides along the coast make for intimate moments. It’s a relaxed, affordable way to experience Goa’s softer, more romantic side.

Khajjiar: A Picture-Perfect Mountain Escape

(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)
(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)

Often referred to as Mini Switzerland, Khajjiar is all about natural beauty and open landscapes. Encircled by deodar trees and rolling meadows, this Himalayan town invites couples to explore, unwind, and try light adventure activities together. It’s a refreshing destination where romance blends effortlessly with nature.

Darjeeling: Where Love Meets The Mountains

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Darjeeling invites couples to unwind amid misty hills, lush tea gardens, and old-world charm. From sipping freshly brewed tea with views of the majestic Kanchenjunga to strolling through quiet lanes hand in hand, the town sets a gentle, romantic pace. A ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and a serene visit to the Peace Pagoda add to the timeless appeal.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: An Island Escape Made For Two

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

For couples dreaming of a tropical escape, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer calm beaches and crystal-clear waters without the chaos of crowded tourist spots. Havelock Island, with its soft white sands and peaceful vibe, is perfect for long walks and shared sunsets. Whether it’s snorkelling together or enjoying a candlelight dinner by the shore, the islands promise a secluded and magical Valentine’s getaway.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Budget Traveller Valentine’s Day 2026 Valentine’s Day Travel Plans Affordable Places To Travel
Embed widget