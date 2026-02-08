ABP Live Budget Traveller: Romantic Escapes Near Mumbai For A Love-Filled Valentine’s Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller: Romantic Escapes Near Mumbai For A Love-Filled Valentine’s Day

ABP Live Budget Traveller explores romantic and affordable destinations near Mumbai, perfect for couples planning a memorable Valentine’s Day getaway without overspending.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 06:19 PM (IST)

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and with it comes the urge to celebrate love in a way that feels a little more personal. Beyond the usual dinner reservations and movie plans, many couples are choosing experiences over routines. Stepping away from the city, even for a short trip, opens space for shared sunsets, unhurried walks, and moments of calm that turn simple time together into lasting memories.

For couples who want romance without stretching their budget, Mumbai has no shortage of nearby escapes. From misty hill stations to serene beaches and adventure-filled hamlets, these budget-friendly destinations near Mumbai promise a romantic setting, peaceful surroundings, and unforgettable moments, without the luxury price tag.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: Valentine’s Day Travel Plans? 6 Affordable Romantic Escapes Await

Matheran: Romance Without The Noise

(Image Source: Pinterest/ girishreddy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ girishreddy)

Often called the cutest little hill station in India, Matheran is a paradise for couples seeking calm and connection. With no cars allowed, the town offers a rare silence broken only by nature’s sounds. Walk hand in hand through forest trails, soak in sunrise and sunset views, and admire the untouched beauty of the Western Ghats. 

Karnala: Love Amidst Forest Trails

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Located in the Raigad district, Karnala is an ideal getaway for couples who enjoy nature with a hint of adventure. The region is known for its bird sanctuary, historic fort, and lush green trekking paths. Whether you’re climbing up to the fort or spotting birds in the sanctuary, the experience feels intimate and refreshing.

Khandala: Misty Views And Mountain Romance

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Selflesssomu)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ Selflesssomu)

Set atop the Western Ghats, Khandala is a timeless romantic retreat near Mumbai. Surrounded by green valleys, waterfalls, and mist-covered hills, the destination feels especially magical for couples. Scenic points like Rajmachi and Sunset Point offer breathtaking views, while nearby caves and forts add depth to your journey. 

Lonavala: Where Love Meets Nature

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Known as the Jewel of Sahyadri, Lonavala blends scenic charm with easy accessibility. The hill station is dotted with caves, waterfalls, lakes, and historic forts, creating endless opportunities for shared experiences. From peaceful lakeside moments to trekking adventures and camping by Pawna Lake, Lonavala offers something for every kind of couple.

Alibag: A Coastal Escape For Two

(Image Source: Pinterest/ atharvaa16)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ atharvaa16)

Just a short distance from Mumbai, Alibag offers couples a refreshing break by the sea. Golden-black sands, gentle waves, and open beaches set the mood for a relaxed Valentine’s getaway. Alongside beach walks and water sports, the town also features historic forts and temples for quiet exploration. Winters are especially pleasant here, making it an ideal spot for couples who love the ocean breeze and open horizons.

Kolad: Adventure With A Romantic Twist

(Image Source: Pinterest/ seawatersportss)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ seawatersportss)

Often referred to as the Rishikesh of Maharashtra, Kolad is perfect for couples who bond over thrill and nature. Surrounded by misty hills, forests, and rivers, the village offers activities like white-water rafting, trekking, camping, and nature walks. The Kundalika River and nearby waterfalls add to its charm. Whether it’s adventure or quiet evenings by the campfire, Kolad promises shared memories that last.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Budget Traveller Valentine’s Day Trips Near Mumbai Romantic Getaways Near Mumbai Budget Travel For Couples Affordable Valentine Destinations
