ABP Live Budget Traveller: Must-Visit Places In Delhi On Republic Day

Republic Day, observed every year on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution and officially became a sovereign republic. Across the country, the day is celebrated with pride, parades, and patriotic fervour. Nowhere is this spirit more visible than in Delhi, where national ceremonies, historic landmarks, and public spaces come alive with tricolours and emotion.

From grand avenues to peaceful gardens, the capital offers many meaningful ways to experience the essence of Republic Day. Here are some of the best places in Delhi to celebrate this patriotic occasion.

Red Fort

(Image Source: Canva)

Steeped in history, the Red Fort carries a unique significance on Republic Day. Its towering red walls echo stories of sacrifice, resilience, and freedom. Walking through its premises on this national occasion helps visitors reconnect with India’s journey to independence. The fort quietly reminds us of the value of the freedoms we enjoy today.

Kartavya Path

(Image Source: x/ PMOIndia)

Kartavya Path stands at the heart of Republic Day celebrations in India. The iconic Republic Day Parade unfolds here, showcasing the strength of the Armed Forces and the cultural diversity of different states through vibrant tableaus. As fighter jets roar across the sky and soldiers march in perfect formation, the atmosphere becomes deeply stirring. Being present here evokes an unmatched sense of national pride and unity.

National War Memorial

(Image Source: x/ salute2soldier)

A visit to the National War Memorial on Republic Day is a deeply emotional experience. Dedicated to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation, the memorial offers a quiet space for reflection and gratitude. The eternal flame and engraved names remind visitors of the cost of freedom. On this day, the memorial resonates with respect, remembrance, and solemn pride.

India Gate

(Image Source: Canva)

India Gate becomes a symbol of collective remembrance on Republic Day. The monument is beautifully lit in tricolour hues, drawing families, tourists, and locals alike. People gather here to pay tribute to fallen soldiers while soaking in the calm yet patriotic atmosphere. It transforms into a shared space of gratitude, where emotions speak louder than words.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

(Image Source: Canva)

Rashtrapati Bhavan exudes dignity and ceremonial importance on Republic Day. As the official residence of the President, it plays a central role in the celebrations. Even viewing it from outside leaves a strong impression of authority and democratic values. On this day, it stands as a powerful symbol of leadership and constitutional responsibility.

Lodhi Garden

(Image Source: Canva)

For those seeking a quieter Republic Day experience, Lodhi Garden offers a peaceful escape. Surrounded by greenery, winter blooms, and historic tombs, the garden provides a calm contrast to the city’s loud celebrations. Families stroll, sit, and reflect, making it an ideal place to spend the holiday in a thoughtful and relaxed way.

Dilli Haat

(Image Source: x/ sahilkazmii)

Dilli Haat captures the festive and colourful side of Republic Day. With handicrafts, traditional attire, regional food, and cultural performances, it reflects India’s diversity in one lively space. The atmosphere feels like a miniature version of the country itself. Celebrating Republic Day here is joyful, vibrant, and deeply inclusive.