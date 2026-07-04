Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon offers refreshing getaways near Delhi with cooler weather.

Explore diverse options like misty hills, riversides, and wildlife.

Travel budgets range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000 per person.

The monsoon brings a welcome change for Delhi residents after months of intense heat. Cooler winds, cloudy skies and rain-soaked landscapes make this the perfect season to take a short break from city life. The best part is that you do not need to travel far to enjoy fresh mountain air, scenic roads and peaceful surroundings. Several destinations near Delhi become especially attractive during the rainy season, offering everything from misty hill stations to riverside retreats. Whether you prefer quiet nature escapes, adventure-filled trips or relaxed weekend holidays, there are plenty of monsoon-friendly destinations worth exploring in 2026 around Delhi.

Monsoon Getaways Near Delhi

Lansdowne

Located roughly 260 km from Delhi, Lansdowne is ideal for travellers looking for peace and greenery. During the monsoon, the pine and oak forests look refreshed, while mist-covered mornings make the destination even more inviting. Bhulla Lake, Tip-in-Top viewpoint and St Mary’s Church are among the must-visit spots here.

Mussoorie

Known as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie remains a favourite monsoon destination. Rain enhances the beauty of places like Kempty Falls, Camel’s Back Road and Gun Hill. The cool weather and scenic views also make it perfect for long walks and photography.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh offers a mix of spirituality, adventure and natural beauty. During the rainy season, the Ganga looks powerful and the surrounding hills turn lush green. Evening aarti at Triveni Ghat remains a major attraction.

Nainital

A classic hill getaway, Nainital becomes even more attractive during monsoon. The rain-washed hills and misty surroundings add charm to Naini Lake. Visitors can enjoy boating, shopping and sightseeing around nearby lakes.

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Kasauli

Kasauli is perfect for a relaxed holiday. This quiet hill station is known for its colonial charm, scenic trails and mountain views. Attractions such as Gilbert Trail and Monkey Point draw travellers looking for a calm escape.

Jim Corbett National Park

For wildlife lovers, Jim Corbett offers a refreshing monsoon experience. While safari access may vary depending on weather, riverside stays, birdwatching and nearby village experiences make the trip worthwhile.

Dhanaulti

Dhanaulti is a quieter alternative to busy hill stations. The monsoon transforms the region into a green retreat filled with fresh air and peaceful forest views. Eco Park and nearby viewpoints are worth visiting.

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Landour

Landour is ideal for travellers who prefer slow travel. Known for heritage charm, cosy cafés and peaceful roads, this small town offers a refreshing break from crowded tourist hubs. A visit to Lal Tibba is highly recommended. Delhi travellers looking for a quick monsoon break have no shortage of options. From peaceful hills to spiritual retreats, these destinations offer scenic beauty, cooler weather and memorable weekend experiences during the rainy season.

Budget For Monsoon Trips

One of the biggest advantages of these monsoon getaways is that they suit different budgets. A short 2–3 day trip from Delhi can cost anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs18,000 per person, depending on the destination, travel mode and stay preferences. Budget travellers can opt for buses, shared cabs or affordable hotels, while those looking for comfort can choose private road trips and premium resorts. Destinations like Rishikesh and Lansdowne are ideal for budget-friendly travel, while Mussoorie and Kasauli may cost slightly more during peak monsoon weekends.