ABP Live Budget Traveller: Long Weekend Ahead? Budget-Friendly Places Near Delhi To Explore

With Republic Day falling on Monday, the long weekend from January 24 to January 26 offers the perfect excuse to step out of the city and hit the road. Long weekends are ideal for short, refreshing breaks, especially when travel time is minimal and expenses stay under control.

For Delhiites, the advantage is clear. From hill towns and wildlife retreats to heritage cities and spiritual hubs, there are several budget-friendly destinations near Delhi that promise memorable experiences without stretching your wallet. Whether you crave nature, culture, or just a change of pace, these nearby getaways fit perfectly into a long-weekend plan.

Here are some affordable places near Delhi that make for great long-weekend escapes.

Amritsar, Punjab

(Image Source: Canva)

A city that blends spirituality with history, Amritsar draws travellers with the serene aura of the Golden Temple. Beyond its sacred charm, the city offers powerful historical sites like Jallianwala Bagh and the Wagah Border ceremony. Easy connectivity and reasonably priced stays make Amritsar a favourite for budget travellers seeking depth and emotion in a short trip.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)

Agra is far more than a day trip to the Taj Mahal. The city’s grand Mughal architecture, bustling bazaars, and rich culinary scene make it a rewarding budget destination. With excellent road and rail connectivity, Agra is an easy and economical choice for a culture-filled long weekend.

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)

Also known as Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a haven for bird lovers. Home to over 230 bird species along with deer and boar, the sanctuary is best explored on a bicycle. Its close proximity to Delhi makes it an effortless and budget-friendly nature escape.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Canva)

A timeless hill station, Nainital continues to draw travellers with its lakeside charm, scenic viewpoints, and lively markets. Whether it’s a peaceful boat ride or a stroll along Mall Road, the town offers plenty to do without overspending. Its accessibility from Delhi makes it a classic long-weekend choice.

Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)

Once a royal hunting ground, Ranthambore today is known for its thriving tiger population and dramatic landscapes. Jungle safaris, ancient ruins, and dense forests combine to create an adventurous yet affordable getaway. Budget accommodations allow travellers to save more for the wildlife experience.

Kullu–Manali, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)

A favourite among adventure lovers, Kullu–Manali offers everything from river rafting and trekking to scenic valleys and mountain views. Known as the Valley of Gods, the region balances thrill and tranquillity. With ample budget stays and easy bus connectivity, it remains a long-weekend classic.