ABP Live Budget Traveller: Long Weekend Ahead? Budget-Friendly Places Near Delhi To Explore

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Long Weekend Ahead? Budget-Friendly Places Near Delhi To Explore

ABP Live Budget Traveller brings you affordable travel ideas near Delhi that are perfect for making the most of the Republic Day long weekend.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)

With Republic Day falling on Monday, the long weekend from January 24 to January 26 offers the perfect excuse to step out of the city and hit the road. Long weekends are ideal for short, refreshing breaks, especially when travel time is minimal and expenses stay under control.

For Delhiites, the advantage is clear. From hill towns and wildlife retreats to heritage cities and spiritual hubs, there are several budget-friendly destinations near Delhi that promise memorable experiences without stretching your wallet. Whether you crave nature, culture, or just a change of pace, these nearby getaways fit perfectly into a long-weekend plan.

Here are some affordable places near Delhi that make for great long-weekend escapes.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: Discover The Spiritual Charm Of Varanasi Under ₹5000

Amritsar, Punjab

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A city that blends spirituality with history, Amritsar draws travellers with the serene aura of the Golden Temple. Beyond its sacred charm, the city offers powerful historical sites like Jallianwala Bagh and the Wagah Border ceremony. Easy connectivity and reasonably priced stays make Amritsar a favourite for budget travellers seeking depth and emotion in a short trip.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Agra is far more than a day trip to the Taj Mahal. The city’s grand Mughal architecture, bustling bazaars, and rich culinary scene make it a rewarding budget destination. With excellent road and rail connectivity, Agra is an easy and economical choice for a culture-filled long weekend.

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Also known as Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a haven for bird lovers. Home to over 230 bird species along with deer and boar, the sanctuary is best explored on a bicycle. Its close proximity to Delhi makes it an effortless and budget-friendly nature escape.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A timeless hill station, Nainital continues to draw travellers with its lakeside charm, scenic viewpoints, and lively markets. Whether it’s a peaceful boat ride or a stroll along Mall Road, the town offers plenty to do without overspending. Its accessibility from Delhi makes it a classic long-weekend choice.

Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Once a royal hunting ground, Ranthambore today is known for its thriving tiger population and dramatic landscapes. Jungle safaris, ancient ruins, and dense forests combine to create an adventurous yet affordable getaway. Budget accommodations allow travellers to save more for the wildlife experience.

Kullu–Manali, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A favourite among adventure lovers, Kullu–Manali offers everything from river rafting and trekking to scenic valleys and mountain views. Known as the Valley of Gods, the region balances thrill and tranquillity. With ample budget stays and easy bus connectivity, it remains a long-weekend classic.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Budget Traveller Budget Travel India Budget Trips Near Delhi Republic Day Long Weekend Travel Long Weekend Destinations Near Delhi
Photo Gallery

