Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller: Explore India’s Serene Wetlands This World Wetlands Day

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Explore India’s Serene Wetlands This World Wetlands Day

ABP Live Budget Traveller: On World Wetlands Day, explore serene landscapes that highlight nature’s beauty and the quiet connection between water, wildlife, and travel.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)

World Wetlands Day is observed to highlight the importance of wetlands and their role in maintaining ecological balance. The day traces its origin to February 2, 1971, when environmentalists came together to adopt the Ramsar Convention in the Iranian city of Ramsar, reaffirming the need to protect wetlands across the world. 

India, home to a diverse range of water ecosystems, boasts some of the most scenic and ecologically rich wetlands. From high-altitude lakes to mangrove forests and wildlife reserves, these wetlands not only support countless species but also offer unforgettable travel experiences.

On World Wetlands Day, here’s a look at some of the most beautiful wetlands in India worth exploring.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller | Dreaming Of Visiting Jibhi? Here’s How To Travel Under ₹10,000

Loktak Lake, Manipur

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Located in Manipur, Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater wetland in Northeast India and is known for its unique floating islands called phumdis. These drifting masses of vegetation create a constantly changing landscape and support rich wildlife, including the endangered sangai deer found in the world’s only floating national park, Keibul Lamjao.

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nestled near Kunzum Pass in Spiti Valley, Chandratal Lake feels almost unreal with its striking blue waters and silent mountain surroundings. As night falls, the lake reflects a sky full of stars, creating a serene and otherworldly experience that stays etched in memory.

Sundarbans, West Bengal

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

One of the most iconic wetlands in India, the Sundarbans is also the world’s largest mangrove forest. Known for its rich biodiversity and as a natural habitat of the Royal Bengal tiger, this Ramsar site showcases nature in its raw, untamed form.

Chilika Lake, Odisha

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Asia’s largest saltwater lake, Chilika, is a paradise for bird lovers. Renowned for its stable ecosystem, the lake attracts numerous migratory birds and offers breathtaking views of thriving flora and fauna in a calm, expansive setting.

Sambhar Salt Lake, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Set amid the arid landscape of Rajasthan, Sambhar Salt Lake is a vast saline wetland known for its striking white sheen, especially during full moon nights. Seasonal waters attract thousands of migratory birds, including pink flamingos, while its open terrain and scenic horizons make it a visually captivating natural space.

Tso Kar Lake, Ladakh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Located in the Rupshu Valley, Tso Kar is a fluctuating salt lake often called the White Lake due to the salt deposits along its shores. Surrounded by stark mountain landscapes, its tranquil atmosphere makes it one of Ladakh’s most peaceful natural wonders.

Keoladeo Ghana National Park, Rajasthan

(Image Source: x/ my_rajasthan)
(Image Source: x/ my_rajasthan)

Previously known as Bharatpur National Park, this wetland is among the finest bird-watching destinations in the country. Home to a wide variety of birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish, it has earned a reputation as one of India’s lushest wetland ecosystems.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Wetlands Day ABP Live Budget Traveller Wetlands Of India Beautiful Wetlands In India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
India
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Court Grants Police Remand to Four Arrested in Rohit Shetty Firing Case
Breaking News: Violence Erupts in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, Mob Attacks Police with Stones
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget