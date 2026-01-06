Winter travel in India has a charm of its own. As the plains begin to cool, the mountains wake up with misty mornings, clear skies, and a calm that feels almost therapeutic. From Darjeeling to Nilgiris and Munnar, India’s tea-covered hill regions turn into dreamy escapes during these months.

Among them, Munnar stands out for offering a true mountain experience without demanding a luxury budget. With the right planning, this serene hill station in Kerala can be explored comfortably under ₹6,000, even during winter.

Getting To Munnar Under Budget

(Image Source: Canva)

The most economical way to reach Munnar:

Book a train ticket to Aluva Railway Station, one of the nearest and most convenient railheads.

From Aluva, local buses to Munnar cost around ₹150 and offer scenic views throughout the journey.

Once you reach Munnar town, renting a scooter for around ₹400 per day is the most cost-effective option. It allows flexibility, easy access to viewpoints, and freedom to explore at your own pace. Fuel costs remain minimal due to short distances between attractions.

Where To Stay: Budget-Friendly Yet Comfortable

(Image Source: Canva)

Munnar offers a wide variety of stays suited for budget travellers. These options are informative choices, helping you decide based on comfort and cost.

Hostels And Dormitory Stays

(Image Source: Canva)

The Hosteller Munnar:

Ideal for solo travellers, this hostel offers dormitory accommodation at around ₹800–900 per person. Basic comforts, shared spaces, and a relaxed atmosphere make it suitable for travellers who enjoy social settings.

Casillda Munnar:

Slightly more affordable, with dormitory stays costing around ₹600–700 per person. It provides essential amenities and a peaceful environment close to major attractions.

Monkey Tribe Munnar:

With per-person costs around ₹1,000 in dormitories, this stay balances comfort and location, offering scenic views and common spaces for travellers to unwind.

Homestays For More Privacy

(Image Source: Canva)

GlenBrook Homestay:

For those uncomfortable with dormitories, single rooms are available at around ₹700. It offers a homely environment and basic comforts.

Munnar Homestay:

Triple rooms here cost approximately ₹1,000 per person, making it suitable for groups looking for privacy without exceeding the budget.

Eating Well Without Overspending

Food in Munnar can be both delicious and budget-friendly if you stick to local eateries. Small restaurants and cafés serving authentic Kerala cuisine often provide filling meals at reasonable prices.

Cafés And Restaurants Worth Exploring

Tea Cups:

Known for its wide variety of black teas, nearly 40 options, this spot is ideal for tea lovers looking to relax over an affordable lunch or dinner.

Saravana Bhavan:

Located on MG Road, this vegetarian restaurant is popular for South Indian staples like dosas, idlis, and sambar. It’s a reliable choice for breakfast or light meals.

Arabian Grills Munnar:

This small yet popular place serves Arabian-style dishes such as shawarma, al-faham, and burger shawarma at reasonable prices. Its central location makes it easy to stop by after sightseeing.

Hotel Gurubhavan:

Tucked away from the main roads, this restaurant is known for its non-vegetarian offerings, including seafood and mutton dishes. It caters to travellers looking for hearty meals without paying premium prices.

Things To Do In Munnar

(Image Source: Canva)

Visit Spice and Tea Plantations:

Munnar’s fertile soil supports a wide variety of spices that are exported globally. Visiting plantations introduces travellers to traditional cultivation, roasting, and grinding processes.

Flower Gardens and Waterfalls:

Colourful flower gardens near Mattupetty Dam, Blossom International Park, and Attukal create visual breaks between hill drives. Nearby, Cheeyappara and Valara Waterfalls, located along the highway, offer easy stops surrounded by dense greenery and flowing streams.

Pothamedu Viewpoint:

This viewpoint delivers sweeping views of valleys, forests, and tea estates. The landscape unfolds like a soft green carpet, making it ideal for photography or quiet reflection.

Mattupetty Dam:

Perfect for relaxed afternoons, Mattupetty Dam is ideal for picnics or solo downtime. Surrounded by hills and calm waters, it invites travellers to pause rather than rush.