Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller: Dreamy Valentine’s Getaway In Alleppey Under ₹10,000

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Dreamy Valentine’s Getaway In Alleppey Under ₹10,000

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Plan a romantic Valentine’s escape to Alleppey with scenic backwaters, beaches and local stays; all within a smart, affordable budget.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

Valentine’s Day is not just about flowers and dinner dates. Sometimes, the most meaningful way to celebrate love is by packing a bag and heading somewhere peaceful with your special someone. South India, with its palm-fringed coastlines, calm backwaters, and golden sunsets, feels almost made for romantic escapes. Among these dreamy destinations, Alleppey stands out.

Often called the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey blends serenity with simplicity. You don’t need a lavish budget to experience it. A well-planned 2 nights/3 days trip can cost between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per person. Here’s how you can make it happen.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: 6 Romantic Places Near Delhi To Visit This Valentine’s Day

Budget-Friendly Stays & Local Food

Travel smart, and Alleppey becomes surprisingly affordable. Skip luxury resorts and opt for hostels, cozy homestays near the beach, or simple guest houses that charge under ₹1,000 per night. These places offer comfort without stretching your wallet.

When it comes to food, head straight to local, family-run eateries. Authentic Kerala dishes such as Puttu-Kadala or fish curry meals cost around ₹100–₹150 per serving. The flavours are rich, the portions are generous, and the experience feels far more personal than dining at commercial restaurants.

Things To Do In Alleppey

Backwaters: The Heart of Alleppey
You simply cannot visit Alleppey and ignore its iconic backwaters. Instead of booking an expensive private houseboat, choose a budget-friendly shikara ride to soak in the same scenic beauty at a fraction of the cost.

Glide through narrow canals, watch coconut trees sway over still waters, and let time slow down. Whether you imagine a quiet romantic moment or a relaxed day exploring with your partner, the backwaters offer an experience that feels intimate and unforgettable.

Shop at the Floating Triveni
A trip feels incomplete without bringing back a small piece of the destination. Alleppey’s markets are known for handicrafts, affordable jewellery, and unique trinkets.

One of the most fascinating experiences here is the Floating Triveni market. As the name suggests, this market operates on water. Boats sell everything from daily essentials to household goods at reasonable prices. Meanwhile, the town’s main market is a treasure trove of South Indian jewellery, handmade artifacts, and charming souvenirs that make for thoughtful keepsakes.

Campfire & Night Walks by the Backwaters
Alleppey transforms after sunset. The streets grow quieter, and the gentle sound of water creates a soothing backdrop.

Instead of looking for loud nightlife, take a relaxed night walk through the town. If you’re staying at a homestay or hostel that allows it, enjoy a simple campfire with your partner or friends. The calm surroundings and cool breeze make the night feel special in the simplest way possible.

Relax at Marari Beach
Located about 11 km from Alleppey, Marari Beach is often described as the jewel of the Malabar Coast. Turquoise waters, coconut trees, and soft sand create a postcard-perfect setting.

Bird Watching in the Backwaters
For couples who appreciate nature, bird watching in Alleppey is a peaceful activity worth trying. The backwaters attract a variety of bird species, from Black Drongo and Jungle Myna to Asian Palm Swift and Stork-billed Kingfisher.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Travel ABP Live Budget Traveller Valentine’s Day 2026 Alleppey Travel Valentine’s Getaway Explore Alleppey Under 10000
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Advertisement

Videos

Major Incident: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Three Buses Destroyed
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note
Breaking News: Announcement of New Mosque in Murshidabad Sparks Political Storm
Breaking News: Passenger Plane Crashes Near Mogadishu After Takeoff
Breaking News: Hindu Businessman Killed in Bangladesh Ahead of General Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget