ABP Live Budget Traveller: Dreamy Valentine’s Getaway In Alleppey Under ₹10,000

Valentine’s Day is not just about flowers and dinner dates. Sometimes, the most meaningful way to celebrate love is by packing a bag and heading somewhere peaceful with your special someone. South India, with its palm-fringed coastlines, calm backwaters, and golden sunsets, feels almost made for romantic escapes. Among these dreamy destinations, Alleppey stands out.

Often called the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey blends serenity with simplicity. You don’t need a lavish budget to experience it. A well-planned 2 nights/3 days trip can cost between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per person. Here’s how you can make it happen.

Budget-Friendly Stays & Local Food

Travel smart, and Alleppey becomes surprisingly affordable. Skip luxury resorts and opt for hostels, cozy homestays near the beach, or simple guest houses that charge under ₹1,000 per night. These places offer comfort without stretching your wallet.

When it comes to food, head straight to local, family-run eateries. Authentic Kerala dishes such as Puttu-Kadala or fish curry meals cost around ₹100–₹150 per serving. The flavours are rich, the portions are generous, and the experience feels far more personal than dining at commercial restaurants.

Things To Do In Alleppey

Backwaters: The Heart of Alleppey

You simply cannot visit Alleppey and ignore its iconic backwaters. Instead of booking an expensive private houseboat, choose a budget-friendly shikara ride to soak in the same scenic beauty at a fraction of the cost.

Glide through narrow canals, watch coconut trees sway over still waters, and let time slow down. Whether you imagine a quiet romantic moment or a relaxed day exploring with your partner, the backwaters offer an experience that feels intimate and unforgettable.

Shop at the Floating Triveni

A trip feels incomplete without bringing back a small piece of the destination. Alleppey’s markets are known for handicrafts, affordable jewellery, and unique trinkets.

One of the most fascinating experiences here is the Floating Triveni market. As the name suggests, this market operates on water. Boats sell everything from daily essentials to household goods at reasonable prices. Meanwhile, the town’s main market is a treasure trove of South Indian jewellery, handmade artifacts, and charming souvenirs that make for thoughtful keepsakes.

Campfire & Night Walks by the Backwaters

Alleppey transforms after sunset. The streets grow quieter, and the gentle sound of water creates a soothing backdrop.

Instead of looking for loud nightlife, take a relaxed night walk through the town. If you’re staying at a homestay or hostel that allows it, enjoy a simple campfire with your partner or friends. The calm surroundings and cool breeze make the night feel special in the simplest way possible.

Relax at Marari Beach

Located about 11 km from Alleppey, Marari Beach is often described as the jewel of the Malabar Coast. Turquoise waters, coconut trees, and soft sand create a postcard-perfect setting.

Bird Watching in the Backwaters

For couples who appreciate nature, bird watching in Alleppey is a peaceful activity worth trying. The backwaters attract a variety of bird species, from Black Drongo and Jungle Myna to Asian Palm Swift and Stork-billed Kingfisher.