ABP Live Budget Traveller: Discover The Spiritual Charm Of Varanasi Under ₹5000

There are places you visit, and then there are places you feel. Varanasi belongs firmly to the latter. Often called the spiritual heart of India, this ancient city rests quietly on the banks of the Ganga, where faith, life, and eternity seem to flow together. Every sunrise over the ghats feels like a prayer, every alley tells a story centuries old.

Winter is when Varanasi reveals its most gentle side. The cool air softens long walks, the morning mist adds a mystical charm to the river, and the city feels unhurried yet deeply alive. With thoughtful planning, a solo trip to Varanasi during winter can be both soul-stirring and surprisingly affordable. Here’s how you can experience the divinity and calm of Varanasi without rushing, without compromising, and without losing the essence of the city.

Day-Wise Budget-Friendly Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival and First Impressions

(Image Source: Canva)

Arrive in Varanasi and check into a budget-friendly stay. Once settled, begin your journey with a visit to the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiv.

Step out into the narrow lanes surrounding the temple. These alleys are a world of their own, lined with small shops, prayer items, sweets, and the quiet rhythm of daily life. As evening approaches, head to Dashashwamedh Ghat. Watching the sunset here, with lamps floating on the river and chants filling the air, sets the tone for everything Varanasi stands for.

Day 2: Ganga Aarti and Spiritual Trails

(Image Source: Canva)

Wake up before dawn for the morning Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Winter timing: 5:00–5:30 AM

5:00–5:30 AM Summer timing: 4:45–5:00 AM

4:45–5:00 AM Monsoon: Around 5:00 AM

The quiet devotion of the morning aarti feels deeply personal, almost meditative. Afterward, take a boat ride on the Ganges (₹100–₹200 per person). Drifting past the ghats as the city slowly wakes up is one of the most peaceful experiences Varanasi offers.

Later, visit Assi Ghat, known for its calmer atmosphere and morning yoga sessions. From here, plan a trip to Sarnath, a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon. Entry and local travel usually remain within ₹100–₹200, making it an easy addition to a budget itinerary.

Day 3: Culture, Food, and Local Life

(Image Source: Canva)

Begin the day at Manikarnika Ghat, one of the most sacred cremation grounds in India. The experience is solemn yet deeply reflective, offering insight into Varanasi’s unique relationship with life and death.

Later, explore local markets such as Vishwanath Gali and Sadar Bazaar, perfect for souvenirs, prayer beads, Banarasi textiles, and local snacks. Treat yourself to classic street food, chaat and lassi are must-tries, with popular stops like Kashi Chat Bhandar offering affordable and authentic flavors.

End your evening quietly, either at your hotel or at a simple rooftop café overlooking the city’s glowing skyline.

Affordable Stays For Solo Travellers

Varanasi has no shortage of budget accommodations that are comfortable and well-located. Some reliable options include:

Hotel Valencia Inn: Dorm beds around ₹450, with clean facilities and easy access to major ghats and temples.

JB Home: Around ₹500 for a queen room, offering a homely atmosphere with essential amenities.

Royal Stay Near Assi Ghat: Dormitory beds starting near ₹350, ideal for backpackers who want to stay close to Assi Ghat.

Rudransh Vintage Home: Double rooms around ₹600, located within walking distance of Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Shri Nath Ji Paying Guest House (Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple): Around ₹700, suitable for those who prefer staying close to the temple area.

These stays balance comfort and cost without feeling commercial or impersonal.

Eating Well Without Overspending

Food in Varanasi is flavourful, filling, and affordable. Budget-friendly eateries include:

Deena Chat Bhandar (around ₹250 per meal)

Pahalwan Lassi (₹50–₹100)

Vegking Family Restaurant (around ₹350)

You can also explore cafés such as Aadha-Aadha Café, Niyati Cafe, Dosa Cafe, and Ashish Cafe for simple, satisfying meals without straining your budget. Portions are generous, and flavors remain rooted in local tradition.