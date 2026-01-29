Fresh snowfall in late January has revived tourist activity across North India, as hill regions wake up to snow-covered landscapes and a renewed wave of winter travellers. From silent alpine valleys to lively ski towns, these places offers surreal scenery and unforgettable winter moments.

For budget travellers, these places deliver not just postcard views, but also accessible stays, simple local food, and immersive cold-weather experiences that don’t demand luxury spending. Here are some Indian destinations currently experiencing snowfall, along with what travellers can see, do, and experience while embracing the magic of winter.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: Discover The Spiritual Charm Of Varanasi Under ₹5000

Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Source: Canva)

Nestled along the Srinagar–Leh highway, Sonamarg transforms dramatically in winter. Fresh snowfall blankets its wide meadows, frozen streams, and surrounding peaks, creating postcard-like scenery at every turn. The town becomes quieter during this season, making it ideal for travellers who prefer calm, unhurried experiences.

Budget hotels and guesthouses remain available in nearby areas, while Srinagar, about 80 kilometres away, offers more affordable stay options. Travellers often visit Sonamarg for snow walks, photography, and scenic drives when conditions allow.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Source: Canva)

Few places in India are as closely associated with snow as Gulmarg. Ongoing snowfall during peak winter strengthens its reputation as a premier cold-weather destination. The slopes grow deeper under fresh snow, while temperatures remain well below freezing, creating ideal conditions for winter activities.

Budget travellers can consider staying in Tangmarg or opting for shared accommodations. Gulmarg offers experiences ranging from gondola rides and skiing to simple pleasures like strolling through snow-covered fields.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)

In the higher stretches around Manali, snowfall continues to define winter mornings. Areas near Solang Valley and routes towards Rohtang Pass receive regular snow, while nearby villages wake up to icy rooftops and frozen trails. The contrast between snow-heavy upper zones and relatively accessible lower areas makes Manali a flexible option for budget travellers.

Affordable hostels, guesthouses, and homestays remain plentiful. Visitors often combine snow experiences with café hopping, short hikes, and local sightseeing.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: PTI)

Often referred to as the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie takes on a distinctive charm during winter. While the town remains popular year-round, snowfall between mid-December and mid-February adds a layer of magic to its familiar landmarks.

Mall Road, Landour Bazaar, and scenic viewpoints become ideal for relaxed winter strolls, while cafés offer cozy refuge from the cold. Visitors also enjoy seasonal activities such as ice skating and cable car rides when weather permits.

Auli, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Canva)

Auli stands as one of India’s most celebrated winter destinations. During peak winter, snowfall transforms this hill town into a vast white expanse, earning it recognition as the country’s premier skiing hub.

Tourists visit Auli for skiing, snowboarding, and sweeping views of peaks such as Nanda Devi. One of its major highlights is the long cable car ride connecting Joshimath to Auli, offering panoramic views of snow-laden Himalayan ranges.