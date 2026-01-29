Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller: Chasing Snow In North India? These Hill Stations Are Perfect Winter Escapes

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Chasing Snow In North India? These Hill Stations Are Perfect Winter Escapes

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Fresh snowfall in late January has revived tourist activity across North India, visit these places for a scenic winter experience

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

Fresh snowfall in late January has revived tourist activity across North India, as hill regions wake up to snow-covered landscapes and a renewed wave of winter travellers. From silent alpine valleys to lively ski towns, these places offers surreal scenery and unforgettable winter moments.

For budget travellers, these places deliver not just postcard views, but also accessible stays, simple local food, and immersive cold-weather experiences that don’t demand luxury spending. Here are some Indian destinations currently experiencing snowfall, along with what travellers can see, do, and experience while embracing the magic of winter.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller: Discover The Spiritual Charm Of Varanasi Under ₹5000

Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nestled along the Srinagar–Leh highway, Sonamarg transforms dramatically in winter. Fresh snowfall blankets its wide meadows, frozen streams, and surrounding peaks, creating postcard-like scenery at every turn. The town becomes quieter during this season, making it ideal for travellers who prefer calm, unhurried experiences.

Budget hotels and guesthouses remain available in nearby areas, while Srinagar, about 80 kilometres away, offers more affordable stay options. Travellers often visit Sonamarg for snow walks, photography, and scenic drives when conditions allow.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Few places in India are as closely associated with snow as Gulmarg. Ongoing snowfall during peak winter strengthens its reputation as a premier cold-weather destination. The slopes grow deeper under fresh snow, while temperatures remain well below freezing, creating ideal conditions for winter activities.

Budget travellers can consider staying in Tangmarg or opting for shared accommodations. Gulmarg offers experiences ranging from gondola rides and skiing to simple pleasures like strolling through snow-covered fields.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

In the higher stretches around Manali, snowfall continues to define winter mornings. Areas near Solang Valley and routes towards Rohtang Pass receive regular snow, while nearby villages wake up to icy rooftops and frozen trails. The contrast between snow-heavy upper zones and relatively accessible lower areas makes Manali a flexible option for budget travellers.

Affordable hostels, guesthouses, and homestays remain plentiful. Visitors often combine snow experiences with café hopping, short hikes, and local sightseeing. 

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Often referred to as the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie takes on a distinctive charm during winter. While the town remains popular year-round, snowfall between mid-December and mid-February adds a layer of magic to its familiar landmarks.

Mall Road, Landour Bazaar, and scenic viewpoints become ideal for relaxed winter strolls, while cafés offer cozy refuge from the cold. Visitors also enjoy seasonal activities such as ice skating and cable car rides when weather permits. 

Auli, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Auli stands as one of India’s most celebrated winter destinations. During peak winter, snowfall transforms this hill town into a vast white expanse, earning it recognition as the country’s premier skiing hub.

Tourists visit Auli for skiing, snowboarding, and sweeping views of peaks such as Nanda Devi. One of its major highlights is the long cable car ride connecting Joshimath to Auli, offering panoramic views of snow-laden Himalayan ranges.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Snowfall In India Winter Travel India ABP Live Budget Traveller Himalayan Snowfall Budget Winter Trips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules to Remain in Force for Now
UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules to Remain in Force for Now
Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Seen Slowing to 6.8–7.2% In FY27
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Seen Slowing to 6.8–7.2% In FY27
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Mumbai News: Future of Maharashtra Politics Uncertain After Leader’s Passing Amid Massive Public Mourning
Maharashtra Mourns: State Honors Mark Final Farewell to Maharashtra Leader as Public Pays Emotional Tribute
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Public Farewell as Veteran Maharashtra Leader Laid to Rest with Full State Honors
Maharashtra Mourns: Final Rites of Maharashtra Leader Ajay Pawar Held with State Honours, Emotional Scenes at Cremation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget