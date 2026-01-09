Tucked away in the far eastern corner of Arunachal Pradesh, Anini feels like a place the modern world quietly forgot. Surrounded by towering Himalayan ranges, deep valleys, and untouched forests, this remote town in the Dibang Valley is often described as an unexplored paradise, and rightly so. Travelling to Anini is not just a journey across distance, but a shift in pace, where time slows down and nature takes the lead.

Winter adds a special layer of magic to Anini. Snow-dusted hills, crisp mountain air, silent roads, and warm village lights make the experience deeply surreal. It is lesser explored, less commercial, and perfect for solo travellers seeking quiet adventure, cultural connection, and soul-stirring landscapes. With careful planning, this winter escape can be experienced comfortably under tight budget, making it both memorable and budget-friendly.

How To Reach Anini

Reaching Anini may seem challenging, but it is manageable with public transport and shared options. Start your journey by reaching Guwahati, which is well-connected by train, bus, and air from major Indian cities. From Guwahati:

Regular buses operate from Guwahati to Roing, with fares under ₹900. Shared Taxi from Roing to Anini: From Roing, shared taxis take you to Anini for around ₹1,000. Multiple booking counters are available in Roing.

Where To Stay: Affordable And Comfortable Options

Accommodation in Anini is simple, warm, and budget-friendly, making it ideal for solo travellers.

Rooms are available at around ₹1,100 per night. Hotel Anini / Anini Haat: Budget stays under ₹800 per head, suitable for solo travellers.

Budget stays under ₹800 per head, suitable for solo travellers. Chigu Campsite (Dree Valley): For those who enjoy camping, tents are available at ₹700 per head. Facilities are basic, but the natural setting is unmatched.

Staying in these places also allows you to interact with locals and understand life in this remote Himalayan region.

Getting Around Anini

Anini is compact and peaceful. For sightseeing and short trips around town, renting a scooty locally is a convenient and economical option. Roads are scenic, traffic is minimal, and every ride feels like a slow journey through nature.

Where To Eat: Simple, Local, And Comforting

Food in Anini is hearty and satisfying, especially during winter.

Known for its vegetarian thali featuring local flavours. Anini Food Corner: Popular for momos and thukpa, perfect for cold evenings.

Popular for momos and thukpa, perfect for cold evenings. Donyi Polo Food Point: Serves traditional Arunachali cuisine, offering a taste of local culture.

Meals are affordable, filling, and reflective of the region’s simple lifestyle.

Places To Visit In And Around Anini

Sometimes, the town itself is the destination, and Anini proves that beautifully. Quiet walks, valley views, and snow-covered surroundings make even doing nothing feel rewarding.

Mayodia Pass:

Located about 56 km from Roing, Mayodia Pass sits at an altitude of 2,655 metres. In winter, it offers breathtaking snow views, while summer reveals lush green hills. Often wrapped in mist, the drive is an adventure in itself and a favourite among photographers and birdwatchers.

Mawu Waterfall:

A short distance from Anini, Mawu Waterfall is a peaceful retreat surrounded by forested trails, mossy rocks, and wildflowers. The gentle hike to reach it adds to the charm, making it ideal for a half-day escape.

Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary:

This biodiversity-rich sanctuary is home to rare species such as the Mishmi takin, red panda, and Sclater’s monal. Even without spotting wildlife, the dense forests and untouched terrain make it a rewarding experience.

Road To Acheso Village:

The drive to Acheso Village is one of Anini’s most scenic routes. Quiet roads, green stretches, and minimal human presence make it perfect for photography and reflective travel moments.

Chigu Camp:

Located within the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, Chigu Camp is meant for travellers who appreciate raw nature. With limited electricity and facilities, it offers a deeply immersive experience. It is best suited for those comfortable with basic amenities.

Experiencing Local Culture

Anini is home to the Idu Mishmi tribe, known for their warmth and rich traditions. Winter visits often bring opportunities to learn about their festivals such as Reh and Tamladu, daily customs, and close relationship with nature. Conversations with locals add depth to the journey and remind you of life’s simpler rhythms.