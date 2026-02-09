ABP Live Budget Traveller: 6 Romantic Places Near Delhi To Visit This Valentine’s Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller: 6 Romantic Places Near Delhi To Visit This Valentine’s Day

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning a Valentine’s Day escape? Discover budget-friendly romantic destinations near Delhi for couples looking to create lasting memories.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

Valentine’s Day arrives as that perfect pause in the year when couples look for more than just dinners and gifts. It’s a time to step away from routine, surprise your partner, and create moments that feel personal and lasting. A short trip near Delhi can turn this special day into a shared memory, filled with quiet conversations, scenic views, and unhurried time together. From hill retreats to heritage cities, these romantic destinations near Delhi promise intimacy without stretching your budget.

Lansdowne:

(Image Source: Canva)
For couples craving peace, Lansdowne offers an escape from noise and crowds. Surrounded by pine forests and misty viewpoints, the town encourages slow mornings and long walks. With affordable stays and minimal tourist traffic, it’s ideal for uninterrupted time together. A perfect pick for those seeking a digital detox Valentine’s getaway.

Agra: 

(Image Source: Canva)
Agra’s timeless charm lies in its deep connection with love and history. The Taj Mahal, built as a symbol of eternal affection, sets a naturally romantic tone. Alongside it, Agra Fort and Mughal-era architecture transport couples into another era. It’s a short, meaningful trip that blends emotion with heritage.

Mussoorie: 

(Image Source: Canva)
Often called the 'Queen of Hill Stations,' Mussoorie feels poetic without trying too hard. Rolling hills, cool weather, and colonial charm make it perfect for couples who love nature and literature alike. With scenic viewpoints and calm evenings, the town offers romance wrapped in fresh mountain air.

Jaipur: 

(Image Source: Canva)
Jaipur’s blend of vibrant streets and regal architecture creates a unique romantic backdrop. From the City Palace to Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort, every corner reflects grandeur and history. The city’s lively yet elegant vibe makes it ideal for couples who enjoy culture, colours, and shared exploration.

Nainital: 

(Image Source: Canva)
Built around a serene, emerald lake, Nainital feels like a dreamscape for couples. Boating on Naini Lake, strolling along Mall Road, or enjoying quiet temple visits add layers to the experience. Easy to reach and budget-friendly, it offers something for romance, relaxation, and nature lovers alike.

Manali:

(Image Source: Canva)
Nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali blends scenic beauty with thrilling experiences. Snow-covered roads, apple orchards, and the flowing Beas River create a magical setting. Nearby attractions like Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley add excitement, making it a favourite for couples seeking romance with a dash of adventure.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
ABP Live Budget Traveller Valentine’s Day 2026 Valentine’s Day Travel Romantic Places Near Delhi
