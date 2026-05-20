7 Stunning Tourist Destinations That Don't Allow Mobile Phones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several global destinations restrict mobile phones to preserve experiences.

Indian wildlife parks ban phones to protect animals from disturbance.

Sacred sites like Ayodhya, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu temples prohibit phones.

Museums and chapels encourage mindful observation over digital recording.

In today’s world, travelling often begins with unlocking a smartphone camera. From recording scenic sunsets to capturing every meal and monument, mobile phones have become constant travel companions. Photography, videography, instant uploads, and social media updates are now deeply woven into the travel experience. However, not every destination welcomes screens and selfies. Across the world, several places have introduced strict restrictions on mobile phone usage to preserve spirituality, maintain silence, protect wildlife, or encourage visitors to stay truly present in the moment.

From sacred temples to peaceful beaches and wildlife zones, these destinations remind travellers that some experiences are better felt than filmed. Here are some fascinating places around the world where mobile phones are either restricted or completely banned.

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Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, India

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Ranthambore National Park has introduced strict restrictions on mobile phones inside its core safari zones following the Supreme Court guidelines. The move was aimed at preventing safari vehicles from crowding together after animal sightings, which often disturbs wildlife movement. Visitors are required to deposit their devices in lockers available at the entry gates before entering the protected zones.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, India

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Jim Corbett National Park also follows strict rules regarding mobile phone usage during safaris. Authorities enforce the restrictions to reduce unnecessary noise and disturbance inside the forest areas. The measure helps create a safer and calmer environment for both wildlife and visitors exploring the reserve.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India

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Bandhavgarh National Park prohibits visitors from carrying devices inside its core reserve areas. Mobile phones and other gadgets are restricted to maintain the natural habitat and avoid disruptions during wildlife movement. Storage facilities are available at the entry points for tourists before they begin their safari experience.

Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Ayodhya, India

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The Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya follows extremely strict security protocols, and mobile phones are completely prohibited inside the premises. Along with phones, visitors are also not allowed to carry cameras, belts, watches, or any electronic gadgets into the complex. The restrictions are aimed at maintaining security and ensuring a smooth experience for devotees visiting the sacred site.

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

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While many museums struggle with visitors constantly taking photographs, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam chose a different path. In 2015, the museum openly discouraged the use of phones and cameras inside its galleries. Instead of clicking pictures, visitors are encouraged to sit quietly and sketch the artworks by hand. To support this idea, the museum even provides free pencils and paper. The initiative promotes deeper observation and a more personal connection with art.

Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India

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Known for its breathtaking architecture and spiritual atmosphere, the Akshardham Temple in Delhi does not permit visitors to carry mobile phones inside the premises. The temple maintains tight security measures, and electronic gadgets are restricted for safety reasons. As a result, visitors experience the grandeur of the temple without digital distractions.

Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka’s famous Yala National Park introduced restrictions on mobile phone usage back in 2015 to protect wildlife from unnecessary disturbance. Authorities noticed that safari guides were using phones to alert each other after spotting leopards or other animals. This often led to vehicles speeding through the park in an attempt to catch sightings, creating stress for the animals. The restriction was introduced to preserve a calmer and safer environment within the jungle.

The Sistine Chapel, Italy

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The Sistine Chapel in Italy is admired across the world for its extraordinary ceiling artwork and spiritual importance. Visitors are not allowed to take mobile phones inside this sacred place of worship. The restriction helps maintain the chapel’s sanctity and encourages visitors to quietly appreciate the artistic brilliance surrounding them instead of viewing it through a screen.

Temples In Tamil Nadu, India

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Several temples across Tamil Nadu have implemented strict restrictions on mobile phones to preserve the spiritual atmosphere inside temple premises. In December 2022, the Tamil Nadu government introduced measures prohibiting the use of mobile phones in temples to maintain their purity and sanctity. Popular temples including the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, and Sri Venkateswara Temple follow these rules, encouraging devotees to focus entirely on worship and prayer.