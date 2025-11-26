Wedding Season Rush: 5 Indian Destinations To Witness Travel Spike Due To Destination Weddings

(By Govind Gaur)

In India, wedding now is not just a celebration, it is also a travel phenomenon. With destination weddings becoming bigger, more bespoke, and more experiential than before, many cities are experiencing a boost in tourism. The wedding industry, valued at over $130 billion, is creating a cascading effect on the local economy by driving demand for hotels, event management, and various other industries.

From royal palaces to tranquil beaches and spiritual towns, India is at a boom around destination weddings.

ALSO READ: Roar And Explore: India’s Top Winter Wildlife Destinations For Tiger Sighting

Udaipur, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)

Known as the the 'City of Lakes and Palaces', Udaipur has been a top choice for royal-themed weddings and the statistics reflect that. Around 30% of couples opting for grand destination weddings select Udaipur. With heritage resorts, palace properties along Lake Pichola, and a robust service infrastructure, Udaipur provides the ideal setting for luxury-celebrations.

Pushkar / Jaisalmer / Ranthambore

(Image Source: Canva)

While weddings fill up the traditional venues in Jaipur and Udaipur, couples are looking at newer, less-explored towns such as Pushkar, Ranthambore and Jaisalmer. These three locations are already witnessing more than 1,000 weddings a year. Travelling to these areas translates to longer stays in boutique heritage properties, local air or train links and event-destination logistics, all of which indicate a surge in travel and hospitality demand.

Goa

(Image Source: Canva)

Seaside weddings are still very much in vogue among Indian weddings. Goa leads the wedding destination location in India, where the flight bookings for this place has been increasing on a 57% year-on-year, during the wedding season. Tropical climate, sea beach, resorts, direct flights from most Indian cities, and a strong wedding-venue setup, make Goa nothing less than a dream destination wedding. It is also one of the most preferred locations in India, post wedding.

Kerala

(Image Source: Canva)

While popularly associated with honeymoon visits, Kerala is becoming a destination of choice for full-fledged weddings. The state's own combination of backwaters, beaches and hill-station sites is being marketed for wedding tourism in a big way. Kerala is not only a preferred choice amongst South Indians today, but also amongst North Indians. Places like Kovalam, Kochi, Kumarakom, Kochi and Alappuzha will look out for more wedding-travellers, charter flights and bookings in 2025.

Rishikesh

(Image Source: Canva)

Rishikesh, situated on the banks of the Ganges and engulfed by the majestic Shivalik hills, presents a peaceful yet regal location for destination weddings. Located in the "Yoga Capital of the World," Rishikesh is a spiritual town that combines the nature of beauty and divinity of calm, providing the ideal backdrop for couples to have an intimate and soulful wedding. The soothing view of the river, golden sunsets across suspension bridges, and breathtaking views of the mountains give a touch of magic to wedding ceremonies, while boutique resorts and heritage hotels offer such marvellous settings for both traditional and modern themes.

Aside from its natural beauty, Rishikesh is also becoming popular as an eco-friendly and wellness-inspired wedding destination. Several couples are opting for this place to indulge in simplicity, sustainability, and spirituality within their events.

Govind Gaur is the CEO of WanderOn