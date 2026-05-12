Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel.

Several countries offer short-term tourism without lengthy visa procedures.

Stay durations vary significantly across visa-free destinations.

Direct flights connect India to Bhutan, Mauritius, and Thailand.

International travel has become easier for Indian passport holders, especially with several countries now offering visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival access for short-term tourism. From tropical islands and mountain kingdoms to beach destinations and culturally rich cities, travellers today have more flexibility to explore the world without going through lengthy visa procedures.

For Indian tourists, these destinations not only reduce paperwork and waiting time but also make spontaneous travel plans far more convenient. However, while many countries allow visa-free entry, the duration of stay varies significantly from one destination to another. Some places permit only a two-week visit, while others allow travellers to stay for several months.

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Visa-Free Countries With Direct Flights From India

Bhutan: Stay Up To 14 Days

Indian citizens do not require a visa to visit Bhutan. Travellers need an entry permit, which can either be obtained on arrival or online before travelling. The initial stay is usually granted for two weeks, while extensions are possible within the country.

Nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan is known for its peaceful monasteries, scenic mountain landscapes and focus on happiness-driven living.

Mauritius: Stay Up To 90 Days

Mauritius offers visa-free entry to Indian travellers for short stays. Visitors are required to show proof of accommodation, return tickets and sufficient financial means during immigration checks.

Famous for its turquoise lagoons, luxury beach resorts and vibrant multicultural atmosphere, Mauritius remains one of the most popular island escapes for Indian tourists.

Thailand: Stay Up To 60 Days

Thailand currently allows visa-free entry for Indians for up to 60 days, with the possibility of extending the stay locally by another 30 days through immigration offices.

From bustling Bangkok markets to serene beaches in Phuket and Krabi, Thailand continues to attract travellers with its nightlife, street food and affordable luxury experiences.

Kazakhstan: Stay Up To 14 Days

Kazakhstan is among the newer additions to the visa-free list for Indian travellers. While each visit is limited to 14 days, the total stay cannot exceed 42 days within 180 days.

The country offers vast landscapes, futuristic architecture and unique cultural experiences blending Asian and European influences.

Nepal: No Stay Limit

Indian nationals can enter Nepal freely without a visa and stay indefinitely, provided they carry basic identity documents.

Known for its Himalayan beauty, ancient temples and trekking routes, Nepal remains a favourite destination for spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Malaysia: Stay Up To 30 Days

Malaysia has introduced phased visa-free access for Indian travellers, allowing short-term stays for tourism purposes. Travellers may also need to complete digital arrival formalities before entry.

The country combines modern city life in Kuala Lumpur with tropical islands, rainforests and rich street food culture.

Seychelles: Stay Up To 90 Days

While Seychelles does not require a visa, travellers receive a visitor’s permit on arrival. Proof of accommodation, return tickets and financial capability are required.

Home to pristine beaches, giant granite rocks and crystal-clear waters, Seychelles is often considered a dream honeymoon and luxury travel destination.

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Visa-Free Countries Requiring Connecting Flights

Cook Islands: Stay Up To 31 Days

The Cook Islands offer visa-free entry for Indian travellers, although visitors must provide accommodation and onward travel details. This South Pacific paradise is known for turquoise lagoons, coral reefs and a laid-back island lifestyle.

Niue: Stay Up To 30 Days

Niue allows visa-free travel but requires proof of accommodation and departure plans due to limited tourist infrastructure. The island is famous for dramatic coastal cliffs, diving spots and untouched natural beauty.

Fiji: Stay Up To 120 Days

Fiji offers one of the longest visa-free stays available to Indian travellers. Standard travel documents and proof of funds are required. The island nation is celebrated for white-sand beaches, clear blue waters and warm hospitality.

Barbados: Stay Up To 90 Days

Indian citizens can enter Barbados visa-free, subject to regular immigration checks upon arrival. Barbados is loved for its Caribbean beaches, vibrant nightlife and colonial-era charm.

Macau: Stay Up To 30 Days

Macau grants visa-free access for short visits, with checks related to passport validity and onward travel. Known as the “Las Vegas of Asia,” Macau blends luxury casinos with Portuguese-inspired architecture and cuisine.

Dominica: Stay Up To 180 Days

Dominica offers one of the most generous visa-free durations for Indian travellers. The Caribbean island is known for lush rainforests, waterfalls and volcanic hot springs, making it ideal for eco-tourism lovers.

Grenada: Stay Up To 90 Days

Indian tourists can visit Grenada visa-free for tourism purposes with standard documentation. Nicknamed the 'Spice Island,' Grenada is famous for nutmeg plantations and scenic beaches.

Haiti: Stay Up To 90 Days

Haiti allows visa-free entry for Indians, though tourists may need to pay a fee on arrival. The country offers a unique mix of Caribbean culture, history and coastal beauty.

Senegal: Stay Up To 90 Days

Indian nationals can enter Senegal without a visa, although accommodation proof and vaccination records may be requested. Senegal is known for its lively music scene, Atlantic coastline and rich African heritage.

Trinidad and Tobago: Stay Up To 90 Days

Travellers from India can enjoy visa-free stays here while completing standard immigration procedures. The twin-island nation is famous for carnival celebrations, beaches and Indo-Caribbean culture.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Stay Up To 90 Days

Indian travellers can visit visa-free, though authorities may ask for proof of funds and return tickets. This Caribbean destination is known for sailing experiences, volcanic landscapes and quiet island life.

El Salvador: Stay Up To 90 Days

El Salvador offers visa-free travel under regional Central American entry rules. The country attracts surfers and adventure travellers with its volcanic landscapes and Pacific coastline.

The Gambia: Stay Up To 90 Days

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free while meeting routine immigration requirements. The Gambia is famous for wildlife experiences, river cruises and rich West African culture.

Jamaica: Stay Duration Decided On Arrival

Jamaica allows visa-free travel for Indians, although the final duration of stay is decided by immigration officials. The island nation is globally known for reggae music, beaches and vibrant local culture.

Federated States of Micronesia: Stay Up To 30 Days

Indian travellers can enter visa-free, though strict entry checks apply because of limited connectivity. Micronesia offers stunning coral reefs, diving sites and remote island experiences.

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Stay Up To 90 Days

Indian nationals can stay visa-free while completing standard immigration formalities. The destination is known for luxury resorts, volcanic mountains and relaxed Caribbean charm.

Vanuatu: Stay Up To 30 Days

Vanuatu grants visa-free entry, with extensions possible in some cases. The Pacific island nation is popular for volcano tours, blue lagoons and adventure tourism.

Montserrat: Stay Duration Decided On Arrival

Indian travellers can visit Montserrat visa-free, though entry approval depends on immigration authorities. The island is known for its volcanic history and peaceful Caribbean atmosphere.

Angola: Stay Up To 30 Days

Angola recently introduced visa exemptions for Indian travellers for short visits. The country offers dramatic coastlines, Portuguese colonial influence and rich wildlife landscapes.

Philippines: Stay Up To 14 Days

The Philippines allows short visa-free stays for Indians under specific travel conditions. Known for thousands of tropical islands, turquoise waters and marine biodiversity, it remains a favourite among beach lovers.

Palau: Stay Up To 30 Days

Palau provides visa-free-on-arrival access, with possible extensions through local immigration approval. The island nation is renowned for diving, marine life and crystal-clear Pacific waters.