Top 5 Books To Read Right Now, According To What Goodreads Experts Are Actually Reading

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goodreads highlights five diverse, popular books from September 2026.

New releases:

Bestseller lists tell you what sold last week. Goodreads tells you what people are reading this week, and the gap between the two is often where the genuinely interesting books sit. Based on Goodreads' most-read titles and its most popular new releases of September 2026, here are five books worth picking up now, across very different moods.

Yesteryear By Caro Claire Burke

The most-read book on Goodreads this week, with close to 32,000 readers currently in it. Published by Knopf in April 2026, it follows a tradwife influencer who romanticises nineteenth-century homesteading and then finds herself living it, without any of the modern conveniences her content quietly depends on.

It is satire with a suspense engine, and its 3.9 average rating reflects how divisive the ending has been, which is usually a sign of a book worth arguing about.

The Calamity Club By Kathryn Stockett

Stockett's second novel arrived 17 years after The Help, and readers have turned up for it: roughly 27,000 are reading it now, at a 4.6 average. Set in Oxford, Mississippi in 1933, it follows three women: an orphaned girl, her bookkeeper sister, and a woman scraping by, who decide to take control of their circumstances during the Depression. It deals with poverty, Prohibition and the eugenics movement, and the New York Times called it hell-raising entertainment.

Mad Mabel By Sally Hepworth

If you want a thriller that is also a character study, this is the one. Elsie, 81, convicted of murder as a child and long since settled into grumpy suburban anonymity, becomes the obvious suspect when a neighbour turns up dead. The narrative alternates between the present and Elsie's childhood in the 1940s and 1950s. About 16,000 Goodreads readers are on it, at a 4.4 average.

New releases move quickly, and the ones with real momentum often sell out in specific editions first.

Browse the latest bestsellers in the Amazon India books store if you want to compare paperback, hardback, and Kindle pricing before committing.

The Knave And The Moon By Rachel Gillig

September's most popular new release on Goodreads by some distance, with nearly 44,000 ratings and a 4.28 average within weeks of its September 1 publication.

The second book in the Stonewater Kingdom series picks up with Sybil Delling held by the king after the cathedral's destruction, and a tournament fighter who may be the way to break the monarchy's grip. Gothic-tinged romantasy, and best read after book one rather than as a standalone.

Hollow Bones By Jodi Picoult

Picoult's thirtieth novel, published on September 22, has already gathered a 4.5 average. It follows Molly Fitzgerald, who lost her mother in the September 11 attacks as an infant and now works in emergency preparedness, a life built around anticipating disaster. Readers of My Sister's Keeper will find a familiar name returning. Picoult has said she wanted to write about the lies we tell ourselves while trying to keep people safe.

How To Use A List Like This

Ratings shift as more readers finish a book, so treat the numbers as a snapshot rather than a verdict. A 3.9 average on a divisive literary novel and a 4.5 on a commercial thriller are not measuring the same thing.

Read a few one-star and three-star reviews before buying, they tell you what a book actually is far more reliably than the blurb does.