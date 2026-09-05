Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi acknowledged teachers' role on Teachers' Day.

He discussed confidence, public speaking with National Teachers' Awardees.

Modi also addressed screen time, drug menace, urging vigilance.

Modi encouraged teachers to deeply understand students' lives.

Teachers’ Day was marked across India on September 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognising the role teachers play in shaping students and society. Modi also paid tribute to former President and philosopher Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is observed as Teachers’ Day. At his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister interacted with recipients of the National Teachers’ Awards. The conversation covered public speaking, building confidence, identifying students’ strengths and tackling concerns such as excessive screen use and drug consumption. Modi also urged teachers to take a closer interest in students’ lives beyond academics and textbooks.

PM Modi Seeks Public Speaking Tips

During his interaction with the award-winning teachers, PM Modi asked for suggestions on developing confidence and improving his public speaking skills. He also sought their views on helping students who may not perform strongly in academics but could have other talents.

#WATCH | Delhi: While interacting with one of the National Awardee Teachers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks her for a tip to enhance his public speaking skills.



"If I were your student and wanted to become a skilled orator, what tips would you give me? What should I do?"… https://t.co/8Bbx5Ih2jV pic.twitter.com/6Nor2hdeHg — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

The discussion highlighted the importance of looking beyond marks and classroom performance when understanding a child's abilities. Modi encouraged teachers to identify and develop individual strengths rather than judging students only through conventional academic measures.

Screen Time And Drug Menace Discussed

Excessive screen use among children was another major concern raised during the interaction. Modi told teachers that sports and creative activities could help children spend less time on digital devices. "Screen time is a kind of addiction. One way I think children can be weaned off screen time is to engage them in sports. The more we inculcate creativity among children, the less they will be exposed to screens," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also spoke about drug use in educational institutions. He asked teachers to remain alert to noticeable behavioural changes in students and consider whether substance consumption could be a reason behind them. "We have to get out of books and syllabus and take a deeper interest in the lives of our children. We should not kill their childhood; teachers play a very important role in keeping that childhood alive," said PM Modi.

National Teachers’ Awards And Dr S Radhakrishnan

The National Teachers’ Awards honour educators for their contribution to education and their efforts to make learning more effective for students. The interaction with the award recipients was held on Teachers’ Day, which is observed every year on September 5 in memory of Dr S Radhakrishnan. He was India's first Vice-President and later served as the country's second President.

In his message on X, Modi said the occasion was a time to recognise the contribution of teachers while also paying homage to Radhakrishnan. Teachers’ Day serves as an opportunity to acknowledge educators not only for their academic role but also for the influence they have on students’ confidence, creativity, behaviour and overall development.