Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Luxury bag made from T. rex collagen is on display.

Fossil protein fragments formed unique T. rex collagen leather.

Bag will auction for over half a million dollars.

Scientists question the material's authenticity and feasibility.

Luxury Bag Dinosaur Collagen: Scientists and designers have recently unveiled a unique bag made from leather derived from proteins obtained from the fossilized remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex). The teal bag is currently on display at the Amsterdam Art Zoo Museum. The bag is placed on a rock and is topped with a replica of the T. rex. The exhibition will run until May 11th. Afterward, the bag will go up for auction, with a starting price of over half a million dollars.

How Was The Bag Made?

According to the team, the leather used in this bag was not directly derived from dinosaurs, but rather from fragmented collagen of ancient proteins. To do this, small pieces of protein were first extracted from T. rex fossils. These fragments were then inserted into the cells of an unknown animal to create new collagen. Finally, this collagen was processed and transformed into leather. This process posed several technical challenges, but the team says they made it possible.

ALSO READ | 5 Grooming Tips To Make Your Everyday Look More Stylish, Polished And Expensive

Who Prepared This Project?

The project is a collaboration between three companies: The Organoid Company, a genomic engineering company; VML, a creative agency; and Lab Grown Leather Ltd., a lab-grown leather company. The companies previously created a giant meatball in 2023, combining woolly mammoth DNA with sheep cells.

Why Is This Bag Special?

Lab Grown Leather Ltd. CEO Che Connon says the T. rex connection gives it a distinct identity and a touch of luxury. VML's Global Chief Creative Officer Bas Corsten says it's a way to show that ethical, lab-grown materials can be as attractive as, or even more so than, traditional leather.

ALSO READ | Wedding Fashion For Men: 5 Trendy Outfit Ideas Beyond The Classic Kurta-Pyjama To Try For Haldi, Mehendi And Reception

What Do Scientists Say About This Project?

Many scientists are skeptical about this project. Melanie Düring, a Dutch vertebrate paleontologist, says that the collagen found in dinosaur bones only survives in tiny fragments, making it nearly impossible to replicate real leather. Thomas R. Holtz Jr., a paleontologist at the University of Maryland, says that the collagen found in T. rex bones doesn't come from skin. Even if the protein match is perfect, it still wouldn't provide the structure and strength of real leather.